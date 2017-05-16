Katy Perry joins American Idol reboot as judge

Katy Perry arrives at Wango Tango at StubHub Center on Saturday, May 13, 2017, in Carson, Calif. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES — Katy Perry has joined ABC’s “American Idol” reboot as a judge. ABC entertainment president Channing Dungey announced Perry’s addition to the show Tuesday at the network’s upfront presentation in New York.

Perry is the first onscreen talent to join the competition-series revival. As Variety reported last week, Ryan Seacrest is in advanced talks to rejoin the franchise as host, but no deal has yet been finalized.

“I am honored and thrilled to be the first judge bringing back the American Idol tradition of making dreams come true for incredible talents with authentic personalities and real stories,” said Perry. “I’m always listening to new music, and love discovering diamonds in the rough – from mentoring young artists on my label, or highlighting new artists on my tours, I want to bring it back to the music.”

The pop star has previously turned down offers for other singing competition shows like “X Factor,” which, like “Idol,” is produced by FremantleMedia, and that “Idol” alum Adam Lambert is also managed by Direct Management Group, longtime representatives for Perry. She was also a guest judge during Season 9 as a temporary replacement for Paula Abdul.

A 12-time Grammy nominee, Perry is one of the top selling music artists of all times.