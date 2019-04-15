MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
TV

Las Vegas Academy grad Matthew Gray Gubler dons monster suit to promote book — VIDEO

By Mark Kennedy The Associated Press
April 15, 2019 - 10:13 am
 

NEW YORK — You have to hand it to actor Matthew Gray Gubler: When he goes, he goes all-in. That’s whether he’s chasing serial killers on CBS’ “Criminal Minds” or putting the word out about his new children’s book.

To publicize “Rumple Buttercup: A Story of Bananas, Belonging and Being Yourself,” the Las Vegas Academy grad donned a full-body, sweaty costume of his character, a peculiar green monster who disguises himself under a banana peel.

“I love life so much and I want to try to do everything, whether or not I do it well I don’t know,” he says. “But I am sitting here in a 7-foot-tall monster costume, so I’m feeling pretty good about myself.”

The story centers on the lonely Rumple Buttercup, who hides from the world because he has crooked teeth, three hairs and an asymmetrical body. He hides because he fears he’s weird.

“I sort of wrote the book for anyone that feels like they don’t quite fit in. Because I want them to know that they’re not alone and that everybody feels weird because everyone is weird. And that’s ultimately I think what makes us great,” Gubler says.

Gubler didn’t just dream up the monster for the 136-page book. He also drew every squiggly line and hand-lettered every word, even the barcode and legal language. He made the drawings with melted crayons, pastel and charcoal.

“I wanted the book to really feel like it was handmade because it legitimately was,” he says. “Any art form that I look at or appreciate, whether it’s dance or movies, I love when you can feel the seams because it feels like it was just made. You know it’s not perfect and, like the theme of the book, no one is perfect and that’s ultimately what makes us special.”

The book must have touched a nerve because it made its debut at No. 1 on The New York Times’ children’s middle grade best-seller list. More is on the way: Gubler revealed another children’s book in the pipeline.

Mallory Loehr, who leads Random House Books for Young Readers Group, says her team was so enamored of the book that several editors first met Gubler wearing banana peels on their heads.

“He is a true artist. As much as he’s a fabulous actor, his heart is here,” Loehr says. “It was a very intense experience because he is an intense person and because he wants perfection and because he cares a whole lot. But the proof is in the pudding.”

On TV, Gubler is best known for playing Spencer Reid, a brilliant member of an elite FBI behavioral analysis team, tracking down unknown subjects — or “unsubs” — for 14 seasons. Reid shares some similarities with Rumple Buttercup — both are sensitive outsiders yearning to connect and offer their gifts to the world. “I’m very protective of him and Rumble — those are like my two guys,” says Gubler.

Over the years, Reid onscreen has been shot in the leg and neck, stabbed himself in the thigh, and was once arrested on trumped-up murder charges in Mexico. “My character has been the perpetual damsel in distress since Season 1,” Gubler says.

The show will wrap up its run with a final Season 15 later this year and Gubler, who has directed 13 episodes over its life, thinks the moment will be bittersweet. He’ll miss the cast and crew but is ready for new challenges.

“It’s kind of like if you went to your grandfather’s 115th birthday and then the next day he passed away. You’d be very sad but you’d also say, ‘Hey, he had an incredible life. He lived so long. May we all get to know those joys.’”

After graduating from LVA, Gubler basically stumbled into acting after earning a degree in directing from New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts. He landed a role in Wes Anderson’s “The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou” and quickly got the “Criminal Minds” gig. He also paints, directs music videos, provides the voice for Simon in “Alvin and the Chipmunks” and models. It all doesn’t fit neatly and that’s the point.

“I just see it as different tentacles off of the same deranged octopus,” he says.

“I kind of just love making stuff.”

He helped make Reid more than just an Urkel-like figure on “Criminal Minds.” Producers initially wanted him to be true geek wearing a pocket protector, but Gubler declined.

“I was like, ‘What if he’s not like a quote-unquote ‘nerd’? What if he’s just smart? And I think that’s cool,’” he said. “As someone that was somewhat ostracized as a kid for being different or good at certain things and books, I like to think that those people are now hopefully becoming heroes.”

As for saying goodbye to Reid, Gubler hopes he and the rest of the Behavioral Analysis Unit will keep going. He doesn’t want them to quit, disband or die.

“I hope it’s not an ending where it’s like, ‘Oh well, we did that. Let’s all retire.’ I hope it’s just ‘Wheels up!’ I hope it’s like, ‘Let’s do another one.’ I want people to perpetually hope that people are out there for the good of mankind stopping serial killers.”

Entertainment Videos
The Writer's Block and Lucy are open in Las Vegas
The Writer's Block and Lucy are open in Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas ice cream shop offers everything in the kitchen sink
Have you ever wanted to eat an ice cream sundae out of a kitchen sink? Who hasn't, right? At Sloan's, located inside the Venetian, you can do just that. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Maxie’s in Las Vegas puts eggs Benedict in a box
Chef David Mangual at Maxie’s in The Linq Promenade in Las Vegas makes his eggs Benedict in a brioche “box” layered with spinach, bacon and tomatoes and topped with poached eggs and hollandaise sauce. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caviar Twinkie Served at Stripsteak in Las Vegas
Stripsteak Executive Pastry Chef Vivian Chang and Chef Gerald Chin create a novel savory food item that looks like a familiar sweet treat at the restaurant in Las Vegas. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal)
NAB attendees battle to qualify for Fortnite event
NAB is sponsoring an online video game event with Epic Games’ Fortnite allowing attendees to qualify to go head to head with top players. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Arctic Shrimp Sandwich at Saga near Las Vegas
Chef Gert Kvalsund, a native of Norway, founded Saga Pastry + Sandwich in Henderson to give Scandinavians a taste of home. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Guy Fieri and Sammy Hagar talk UNLVino
Guy Fieri and Sammy Hagar talk about the upcoming UNLVino vent. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Christie Brinkley at Smith & Wollensky
Christie Brinkley, in town for her run in “Chicago” at the Venetian Theatre, paid a visit to the Grand Canal Shoppes’ still-under-construction Smith Wollensky on Monday for a ceremonial first toast at the bar. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Two artists create a mural for peace in Las Vegas
2 artists create a mural for peace in Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Inside Kaos nightclub and dayclub
A look at new club at Palms.
CinemaCon Brings Theater Professionals To Caesars
CinemaCon is not just celebs, it's also a place where theater owners can browse the latest in seats, projectors and concessions. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas restaurants provide a taste of ballpark food
The Las Vegas Ballpark, home to the Las Vegas Aviators, will serve food from Giada De Laurentiis and a team of favorite local restaurants. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Taste of the Town: Bobby Flay Opens Shark at the Palms - VIDEO
Bobby Flay opens Shark at the Palms; his first high-end restaurant in 15 years.
Chef Marc Marrone at T-Mobile Arena
Chef Marc Marrone has opened a bao cart at T-Mobile Arena. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bellagio fountains celebrate 'Game of Thrones'
A medley of the theme for HBO’s “Game of Thrones” and the song “Winter Is Here” from the show premiered at the Bellagio Fountains water show on the Las Vegas Strip on Sunday, March 31, 2019. The new number will run in rotation through April 13. The series premieres its eighth and final series on April 14. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegan Aunt Chippy talks about being on Jimmy Kimmel's show
Concetta Potenza, Aunt “Chippy” to Jimmy Kimmel, talks about her first time being featured on her nephew’s show. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The "Flight Unknown" At Bar Centro at Bazaar Meats Las Vegas Features 5 Innovative Cocktails
The "Flight Unknown" At Bar Centro At Bazaar Meats Las Vegas Features 5 Innovative Cocktails (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cotton candy crowns pancakes in Las Vegas
At Maxie’s at The Linq Promenade in Las Vegas, executive chef David Mangual fills pancakes with fruit and cream cheese and piles on pastel cotton candy, which is melted in a stream of chocolate syrup. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Bananas Foster Pancakes go up in flames at The Stove near Las Vegas
Chef Antonio Nunez at The Stove in Henderson, near Las Vegas, flames the pancakes tableside for a fiery presentation. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
El Loco Rollercoaster at Circus Circus' Adventuredome
The El Loco rollercoaster opened at the Circus Circus' Adventuredome in February 2014. It features a 90-foot ascent, followed by a drop that produces a negative 1.5 "verticle G," a 180-degree turn, and reverse 240-degree roll that turns into an inverted drop. The coaster reaches a maximum speed of 45 mph and is the only indoor coaster of it's kind in the U.S., and is the second indoor El Loco coaster in the world, according to MGM Resorts.
Bartending flair competition at the Nightclub & Bar Show
Highlights from the ten contestants who competed for the Shake It Up Flair and Classic Competition at the Nightclub & Bar Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Justin Kingsley Hall shares details on his next gig
Chef Justin Kinglsey hall shares some details about the newArts District restaurant he's developing with Kim Owens. (Al Mancini/Las Vegs Review-Journal)
Film prompted Carrie Hogan to found 2 farmers markets in Las Vegas
Carrie Hogan founded Fresh 52 Farmers and Artisan Market in Las Vegas after realizing she had to do something about the influence of factory farms on the food supply. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Seafood dishes being made at Pasta Shop near Las Vegas
Executive chef Edwin Martinez incorporates fresh pasta into Lobster Salmon and Saffron Shrimp Sauté at Pasta Shop Ristorante & Art Gallery in Henderson, near Las Vegas. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Andrew Carmean will be the only local participant in upcoming demolition derby
Andrew Carmean, a demolition driver, will be the only local participant in upcoming derby at the Plaza Hotel. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Masso Osteria first anniversary in Las Vegas
Scott Conant was in town Tuesday to host a one-year anniversary party for his Red Rock Resort restaurant Masso Osteria.
Baked Alaska a specialty at Favorite Bistro in Las Vegas
Award-winning pastry chef Claude Escamilla makes Baked Alaska with strawberry sorbet and vanilla gelato and flames it at Favorite Bistro at The Linq Promenade in Las Vegas. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Chili cooks face fierce and friendly competition at Nevada cook-off
Forty chili cooks competed in the Nevada State Chili Cookoff in Pahrump on Sunday, March 17, 2019, with the winners advancing to the World Championship Chili Cook-off in Des Moines, Iowa. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Arcade ‘speakeasy’ leads to secret door and Banksy art in Las Vegas
Arcade ‘speakeasy’ leads to secret door, Banksy art in Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hazel in Las Vegas serves modern takes on traditional cocktails
Hazel serves modern takes on traditional cocktails (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
TOP NEWS
ad-infeed_1x2_1
Home Front Page Footer Listing