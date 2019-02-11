Las Vegas couple wins $30K on ‘Millionaire’ game show

A photo from the production of "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire" with host Chris Harrison on August 22, 2018, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Ronda Churchill Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution)

“Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” kicked off its Lucky in Love week, featuring couples who met in Las Vegas, by sending valley residents Lorraine and Blake Calcote home with $30,000.

After breezing past early questions — In hockey, a player who’s been slapped with a major penalty is forced to sit in the penalty box for at least how long? A: Five minutes B: Five days C: Five months D: Five years — the couple ran into trouble when they were asked to name the artist with the top-selling greatest hits album. Unsure of the answer but leaning toward Garth Brooks and not the correct answer, the Eagles, the Calcotes decided to stop and leave with their accumulated winnings.

They also were given a two-night stay at Caesars Atlantic City, along with a dinner-and-spa package there.

The special weeklong Valentine’s programming event features Las Vegans Kate Metchik and Joe Keith competing Wednesday, followed by Las Vegans Sophia and Casey Quinn on Thursday and Las Vegans Beau and Colleen Bahnam on Thursday and Friday.

After the week of local love stories, the Las Vegas ties continue Feb. 19 when KSNV-TV, Channel 3 co-anchor Krystal Allen plays the game show, with her winnings going to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

In 2016, “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” moved its production to Las Vegas, where it tapes every summer at Caesars Entertainment Studios. It airs at 11 a.m. weekdays on Channel 3.

