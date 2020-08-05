‘Love Island’ to air from Las Vegas, starting Aug. 24

CBS confirmed that Season 2 of the reality show will air six nights a week from The Cromwell, beginning with a two-hour premiere.

Zac Mirabelli and Elizabeth Weber in the final episode of "Love Island" on August 7, 2019. (Colin Young-Wolff/CBS Entertainment)

“Love Island” will air six nights a week from The Cromwell beginning with a two-hour premiere Aug. 24. (CBS)

Actress and comedian Arielle Vandenberg will return to host "Love Island" this summer. The series, premiering Aug. 24, will air six nights a week from Las Vegas. (Timothy Kuratek/CBS Entertainment)

The Cromwell is ready for its close-up.

CBS confirmed on Wednesday that Season 2 of “Love Island” will air six nights a week from the Las Vegas Strip hotel, beginning with a two-hour premiere Aug. 24.

New episodes will air each weekday at 9 p.m., with a two-hour recap episode featuring new interviews and footage debuting each Saturday at 8 p.m.

Host Arielle Vandenberg and narrator Matthew Hoffman will return to the show.

The network and ITV Entertainment, which produces the romance-themed reality series, also outlined some of the safety protocols that will be in place inside The Cromwell, which has remained closed to the public since its March shutdown.

Cast, staff and crew members will be isolated before filming starts. They will be tested for COVID-19 before the season begins and regularly throughout, in addition to undergoing daily symptom checks.

Staff and crew members will be required to wear personal protective equipment and work in small groups to allow for social distancing.

Additionally, COVID-19 compliance officers will be on site to monitor and enforce these and additional safety protocols.

Cast members will be announced closer to the premiere.

The next season of ABC’s “Shark Tank” also will film in Las Vegas, but the network and its production company have declined to provide details.

Contact Christopher Lawrence at clawrence@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4567. Follow @life_onthecouch on Twitter.