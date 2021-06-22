95°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
TV

Pahrump TV station, employees headed to HBO

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 22, 2021 - 9:31 am
 
The owners and on-air talent of a Pahrump TV station are headed to HBO in the six-part document ...
The owners and on-air talent of a Pahrump TV station are headed to HBO in the six-part documentary series “Small Town News: KPVM Pahrump.” (Gilles Mingasson/HBO)

File this one under “unexpected.”

The owners and on-air talent of a Pahrump TV station are headed to HBO.

The six-part documentary series “Small Town News: KPVM Pahrump” will showcase “the microcosm of daily operations at KPVM revealing a staff of idiosyncratic, larger-than-life individuals as they endeavor to deliver local news with care and vigor in an ever-shifting media landscape,” according to the news release announcing the series.

Among the show’s real-life cast of characters are:

— Vernon Van Winkle, who owns and operates the station with his wife Ronda, a singer-songwriter.

— news director Deanna, her co-anchor Eunette and reporter Missey.

— and John, Missey’s husband and the station’s fun-loving weatherman.

“With warmth and humor, the series celebrates the can-do spirit, community pride and political diversity among the station’s charismatic and often humorous employees,” the release states.

“Small Town News: KPVM Pahrump” debuts with back-to-back episodes at 9 p.m. Aug. 2 on HBO, and it can be streamed on HBO Max.

Contact Christopher Lawrence at clawrence@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4567. Follow @life_onthecouch on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Golden Knights fans express displeasure with TV broadcasters
Golden Knights fans express displeasure with TV broadcasters
2
Their landlord got millions in rental assistance. They faced eviction.
Their landlord got millions in rental assistance. They faced eviction.
3
CARTOONS: Biden and Europe trip
CARTOONS: Biden and Europe trip
4
Las Vegas developer closes $80M deal for Strip parcel
Las Vegas developer closes $80M deal for Strip parcel
5
Police arrest 28 in connection with stolen vehicle investigation
Police arrest 28 in connection with stolen vehicle investigation
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST