Pahrump TV station featured in HBO series expanding to Henderson

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 20, 2021 - 4:08 pm
 
Horace Langford Jr - KPVM Station owner Vern Van Winkle next to digital unit.
The Town Annex in Pahrump, television station KPVM there is the setting for "Small Town Ne ...
The Pahrump TV station that is the subject of an HBO series is expanding into the Las Vegas Valley.

KPVM Pahrump, Channel 25.1 is expanding into Clark County news with a new studio on Water Street, President and CEO Vernon Van Winkle confirmed Wednesday. The station will continue covering Pahrump news, while adding niche, community news coverage of Henderson and the communities of Mountain’s Edge and Summerlin.

The move into the Las Vegas Valley realizes a main storyline in the six-episode docuseries that premiered this summer, “Small Town News: KPVM Pahrump,” Van Winkle’s desire to open a Las Vegas Valley studio and cover Clark County.

“It’s chapter two of the HBO series,” he quipped on a Wednesday phone call from Pahrump.

Van Winkle said he hopes to open the studio at 203 S. Water St. on or around Nov. 1. That may be a soft opening, he said, as he works through some of the details on programming.

He’s planning to use 4K cameras at the Henderson studio, just shy of 1,000 square feet, and work the studio in conjunction with the existing 8,000-square-foot Pahrump station.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

