Who’s a good boy on the power play: NHL to debut ‘Stanley Pup’ special

Woman claiming to be real Martha from ‘Baby Reindeer’ talks to Piers Morgan

The NHL is celebrating the Stanley Cup Playoffs with its "Stanley Pup" special, which is set to air Friday, June 7 at 5 p.m. on NHL Network and ESPN+. (NHL)

The NHL is celebrating the Stanley Cup Playoffs with its "Stanley Pup" special, which is set to air Friday, June 7, 2024, at 5 p.m. on NHL Network and ESPN+. (NHL)

The NHL is celebrating the Stanley Cup Playoffs with its "Stanley Pup" special, which is set to air Friday, June 7, 2024, at 5 p.m. on NHL Network and ESPN+. (NHL)

The NHL is celebrating the Stanley Cup Playoffs with its "Stanley Pup" special, which is set to air Friday, June 7, 2024, at 5 p.m. on NHL Network and ESPN+. (NHL)

The NHL is celebrating the Stanley Cup Playoffs with its "Stanley Pup" special, which is set to air Friday, June 7, 2024, at 5 p.m. on NHL Network and ESPN+. (NHL)

The NHL is celebrating the Stanley Cup Playoffs with its "Stanley Pup" special, which is set to air Friday, June 7, 2024, at 5 p.m. on NHL Network and ESPN+. (NHL)

Move over “Puppy Bowl.” There’s a new dog competition in town.

The NHL is celebrating the Stanley Cup playoffs with its “Stanley Pup” special, which is set to air at 5 p.m. June 7 on NHL Network and ESPN+.

The hourlong special features 16 rescue dogs of all shapes and sizes who “will face off in a friendly competition showcasing their adorable canine skills,” the NHL said in a news release.

All NHL teams will be represented by a pup who will be available for adoption in their respective city.

Producer Michael Levitt said the special will be the “biggest night of the year for dog-loving hockey fans.”

“The cuteness overload is going to be off the charts!” Levitt said in the release. “I can’t wait to show viewers how special rescue dogs are and how profoundly they enhance our lives when we welcome them into our families.”

Earlier this month, the Animal Foundation celebrated the Golden Knights reaching the playoffs by naming 10 puppies after Knights players, who were nicknamed the “Playoff Pups.”

While the Knights failed to make it to the Cup this year, all puppies were adopted as of Monday, the shelter said in a post.