Zak Bagans’ Haunted Museum will come to life in new TV series

Zak Bagans and Eli Roth will team up to explore some of Bagans’ most prized, haunted items in ‘The Haunted Museum.’

Ghost hunter Zak Bagans poses outside the room holding his Dybbuk Box, known as the world's most haunted object, at Zak Bagans' The Haunted Museum in downtown Las Vegas on Monday, Oct. 22, 2018. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Zak Bagans’ The Haunted Museum will come to life with the help of filmmaker Eli Roth.

The spooky 30-room attraction, 600 E. Charleston Blvd., is the focus of an upcoming horror anthology series for the Discovery+ streaming service.

“Eli Roth is a master of horror, and I couldn’t think of a more talented visionary to help bring the stories of my haunted collection to life,” Bagans said in a statement. “These are no ordinary objects. They impart fear and terror on those who come into contact with them. Now, with Eli’s expertise for thrill-provoking storytelling, viewers will get the ultimate frightening glimpse into their real horror.”

With “The Haunted Museum,” Bagans will share the stories behind some of his most prized haunted items, including the famed Dybbuk Box. Each hourlong episode will feature a short horror film, exploring an object’s history, overseen by Roth. The writer-director had his own short-lived Las Vegas attraction, Eli Roth’s Goretorium, that opened on the Strip in 2012.

“I’ve been a fan of Zak for many years and absolutely love his passion, drive and incredible research on all things paranormal,” Roth said in a statement. “He has amassed a collection unlike any in the world, and we are thrilled to tell the stories behind these truly terrifying objects. What I love most is that the objects are all real and that people can go and see them if they dare.”

“The Haunted Museum” is expected to debut later this year on Discovery+.

