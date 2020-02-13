Valentine’s weekend to-do list in Las Vegas
With museum events, residency concerts, rugby and soccer games, and more, there is something for everyone.
This weekend locals and visitors can celebrate Valentine’s Day, President’s Day and Black History Month with a variety of events and concerts. Here are some events happening around the valley.
The Mob Museum
With free admission for locals, The Mob Museum toasts its eighth anniversary on Friday. A free outdoor car show featuring 15 Prohibition-era classic vehicles from the Model A Ford Club of America and Las Vegas Cadillac Club will be on display from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The museum also hosts a special exhibit of crime scene evidence from Chicago’s St. Valentine’s Day Massacre in the historic courtroom on the second floor. The Underground speakeasy will offer food and beverage discounts and jazz music. Admission is free for Nevada residents, and nonresidents receive buy-one, get-one admission. themobmuseum.org
Mariah Carey
Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Mariah Carey starts another round of shows at Caesars Palace on Friday. The songstress will belt out hits “Vision of Love,” “We Belong Together,” “My All” and more in “The Butterfly Returns” at the Colosseum. Showtime is 8 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Wednesdays through Feb. 29. Tickets start at $55 at ticketmaster.com/mariah or by calling 800-745-3000.
Residency shows
Aerosmith wraps up the latest set of “Deuces are Wild” shows at Park MGM on Saturday, but there is no shortage of headliners on the Strip for the long weekend. The Doobie Brothers are at The Venetian, pop star Gwen Stefani is at Planet Hollywood Resort, Dionne Warwick performs at Caesars Palace’s Cleopatra’s Barge, and Barry Manilow is back at Westgate Las Vegas. Also, country star Dierks Bentley will be at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas performing fan favorites on Friday and Saturday.
Black History Month Festival
The Springs Preserve will present its annual festival celebrating African Americans’ contributions to our community on Saturday. Families can enjoy soul food from local restaurants, entertainment, arts and crafts, historic photo exhibits, cooking demonstrations with the Vegas Roots Community Garden, a Vegas Golden Knights floor hockey clinic and other activities from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $6 and ages 2 and younger get in free. springspreserve.org
‘Lights of Love’
Ethel M Chocolates has decked out its 3-acre cactus garden with half a million romantic lights for Valentine’s Day. Viewing hours are 5 to 10 p.m. daily through Sunday and admission is free. ethelm.com/lights-of-love
Vegas Golden Knights
The Vegas Golden Knights face off against Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals on Presidents’ Day. For the 3 p.m. game, Hyde Lounge at T-Mobile Arena will offer a buffet and open bar with cheeseburger sliders, mini corn dogs, mac and cheese bites, beer, wine and more. Tickets for the all-inclusive standing-room event start at $99. hydetmobilearena.com
Mayor’s Cup International Showcase
Soccer fans can catch three days of games at various locations around the valley from Saturday to Monday. The international youth tournament opens with the boys competition, and the finals will be held on Monday at Bettye Wilson Soccer Complex, 7353 Eugene Ave. The girls tournament will be held Feb. 21 to 23. Spectator admission is free. lvmayorscup.com
Major League Rugby Vegas Weekend
Rugby returns to Sam Boyd Stadium with double-header matches on Saturday and Sunday. Gates open at 10 a.m. with matches set for 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Participating teams include the Utah Warriors, New England Free Jacks, Rugby United New York, Austin Herd, Toronto Arrows, Houston SaberCats, San Diego Legion and Colorado Raptors. Tickets are $40 to $55, and $10 for ages 3-14. Two-day packages are available at unlvtickets.com or by calling 702-739-3267.
Dam Short Film Festival
Film lovers can head to Boulder City for the annual short film festival at Boulder City Theatre, 1225 Arizona St. The event features more than 140 short films, programs and more, through Sunday. Tickets are $10 per film block. damshortfilm.org
Love on Jackson Block Party
A community celebration of Jackson Avenue in the Historic Westside, between D and E streets, will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The free event will feature activities, pet adoptions, community service providers, free refreshments (while supplies last), entertainment, face painters and more. For more information, call 702-229-2485.
Discovery Children’s Museum
Kids can design their own replica of the White House, make an American flag with collage materials, explore artwork showcasing the nation’s presidents and more, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday. The museum is also offering special programs for Black History Month through February. Tickets are $14.50 ($12.50 for locals) and children younger than 1 get in free. discoverykidslv.org