Valentine’s weekend to-do list in Las Vegas

The Mob Museum at 300 Stewart Ave. toasts its eighth anniversary on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Seattle Seawolves, right, and San Diego Legion players square off in a scrum Sunday, April 22, 2018, in the first half of the first ever Major League Rugby (MLR) match in the Pacific Northwest in Tukwila, Wash. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Mariah Carey starts another round of shows at Caesars Palace on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. (Denise Truscello)

Mariah Carey performs on July 7, 2018. (Denise Truscello)

Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith is shown on opening night of its "Deuces Are Wild" residency at Park Theater at Park MGM on Saturday, April 6, 2019. (Katarina Benzova)

Joe Perry and Steven Tyler of Aerosmith is shown on opening night of the band's "Deuces Are Wild" residency at Park Theater at Park MGM on Saturday, April 6, 2019. (Katarina Benzova)

Dierks Bentley performs "Woman, Amen" at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Black History Month Festival at Springs Preserve (Springs Preserve)

Kiara Brown of Kiara Musik performs during the Black History Month Festival at the Springs Preserve Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. The 10th annual event celebrated the contributions of African-Americans to our community with music, food and dance. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Attendees of the third annual Lights of Love take in the Valentine's Day-themed decorations at Ethel M Chocolate Factory and Cactus Garden on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Henderson. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Attendees of the third annual Lights of Love take in the Valentine's Day-themed decorations at Ethel M Chocolate Factory and Cactus Garden on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Henderson. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

New England Free Jacks' Brad Hemopo (8, center) tosses the ball back to teammates after a throw in versus Rugby United New York in the first half of their Major League Rugby game at Sam Boyd Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

This weekend locals and visitors can celebrate Valentine’s Day, President’s Day and Black History Month with a variety of events and concerts. Here are some events happening around the valley.

The Mob Museum

With free admission for locals, The Mob Museum toasts its eighth anniversary on Friday. A free outdoor car show featuring 15 Prohibition-era classic vehicles from the Model A Ford Club of America and Las Vegas Cadillac Club will be on display from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The museum also hosts a special exhibit of crime scene evidence from Chicago’s St. Valentine’s Day Massacre in the historic courtroom on the second floor. The Underground speakeasy will offer food and beverage discounts and jazz music. Admission is free for Nevada residents, and nonresidents receive buy-one, get-one admission. themobmuseum.org

Mariah Carey

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Mariah Carey starts another round of shows at Caesars Palace on Friday. The songstress will belt out hits “Vision of Love,” “We Belong Together,” “My All” and more in “The Butterfly Returns” at the Colosseum. Showtime is 8 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Wednesdays through Feb. 29. Tickets start at $55 at ticketmaster.com/mariah or by calling 800-745-3000.

Residency shows

Aerosmith wraps up the latest set of “Deuces are Wild” shows at Park MGM on Saturday, but there is no shortage of headliners on the Strip for the long weekend. The Doobie Brothers are at The Venetian, pop star Gwen Stefani is at Planet Hollywood Resort, Dionne Warwick performs at Caesars Palace’s Cleopatra’s Barge, and Barry Manilow is back at Westgate Las Vegas. Also, country star Dierks Bentley will be at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas performing fan favorites on Friday and Saturday.

Black History Month Festival

The Springs Preserve will present its annual festival celebrating African Americans’ contributions to our community on Saturday. Families can enjoy soul food from local restaurants, entertainment, arts and crafts, historic photo exhibits, cooking demonstrations with the Vegas Roots Community Garden, a Vegas Golden Knights floor hockey clinic and other activities from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $6 and ages 2 and younger get in free. springspreserve.org

‘Lights of Love’

Ethel M Chocolates has decked out its 3-acre cactus garden with half a million romantic lights for Valentine’s Day. Viewing hours are 5 to 10 p.m. daily through Sunday and admission is free. ethelm.com/lights-of-love

Vegas Golden Knights

The Vegas Golden Knights face off against Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals on Presidents’ Day. For the 3 p.m. game, Hyde Lounge at T-Mobile Arena will offer a buffet and open bar with cheeseburger sliders, mini corn dogs, mac and cheese bites, beer, wine and more. Tickets for the all-inclusive standing-room event start at $99. hydetmobilearena.com

Mayor’s Cup International Showcase

Soccer fans can catch three days of games at various locations around the valley from Saturday to Monday. The international youth tournament opens with the boys competition, and the finals will be held on Monday at Bettye Wilson Soccer Complex, 7353 Eugene Ave. The girls tournament will be held Feb. 21 to 23. Spectator admission is free. lvmayorscup.com

Major League Rugby Vegas Weekend

Rugby returns to Sam Boyd Stadium with double-header matches on Saturday and Sunday. Gates open at 10 a.m. with matches set for 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Participating teams include the Utah Warriors, New England Free Jacks, Rugby United New York, Austin Herd, Toronto Arrows, Houston SaberCats, San Diego Legion and Colorado Raptors. Tickets are $40 to $55, and $10 for ages 3-14. Two-day packages are available at unlvtickets.com or by calling 702-739-3267.

Dam Short Film Festival

Film lovers can head to Boulder City for the annual short film festival at Boulder City Theatre, 1225 Arizona St. The event features more than 140 short films, programs and more, through Sunday. Tickets are $10 per film block. damshortfilm.org

Love on Jackson Block Party

A community celebration of Jackson Avenue in the Historic Westside, between D and E streets, will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The free event will feature activities, pet adoptions, community service providers, free refreshments (while supplies last), entertainment, face painters and more. For more information, call 702-229-2485.

Discovery Children’s Museum

Kids can design their own replica of the White House, make an American flag with collage materials, explore artwork showcasing the nation’s presidents and more, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday. The museum is also offering special programs for Black History Month through February. Tickets are $14.50 ($12.50 for locals) and children younger than 1 get in free. discoverykidslv.org