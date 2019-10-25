2019 Best of Summerlin winners announced

The results are in! The master-planned community, home to more than 100,000 residents, announces its 2019 Best of Summerlin winners — all of the places, people and things people love about living in Summerlin.

Fox Hill Park in The Paseos village was voted Best Park in the annual Best of Summerlin competition this year.

Alexander Hostalek, 7, spends time on the adventure-themed apparatus at Fox Hill Park. (Summerlin)

Via an online vote, community residents and the public named favorites from five finalists in each of 16 categories after a three-week voting period. While some names are repeats from previous years, new names appear on the list as the community and Downtown Summerlin continue to grow, with the urban center adding new and exciting brands to its lineup.

“This competition allows us to showcase and celebrate the venues, facilities, restaurants and other popular places and amenities that make Summerlin such a great place to live,” said Danielle Bisterfeldt, vice president of marketing for Summerlin. “The Best of Summerlin competition is especially meaningful because it’s the voting public who decides the winners. And winners are proud to showcase their Best of Summerlin designation all yearlong.”

While Southern Nevada residents can nominate any local businesses of choice, only businesses in Summerlin can be finalists. Look for the Best of Summerlin logo displayed at your favorite community spot.

Best of Summerlin 2019 winners include Best Park — Fox Hill Park; Best School Spirit — Bonner Elementary School; Best Place to Workout — Lifetime Athletic; Best Doctor — Dr. Jennifer Mallinger; Best Veterinarian — Town Center Animal Hospital; Best Local Restaurant — Rachel’s Kitchen; Best Public Golf Course — TPC Las Vegas; Most Romantic Restaurant — Vintner Grill; Best Kids’ Menu — BJ’s; Best Small Retail — LUSH at Downtown Summerlin and D&R Diamonds at Downtown Summerlin (tie); Best Large Retail — Costco; Best Place to Dine with a Dog — Lazy Dog at Downtown Summerlin; Best Kids Athletic Program — Summerlin South Little League; Best Weekend Activity — Las Vegas Aviators game; Best Las Vegas Ballpark food — Capriotti’s and Burnt Ends Burrito from BBQ Mexicana (tie).

