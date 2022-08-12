96°F
2022 Best of Summerlin winners announced

Provided Content
August 12, 2022 - 12:23 pm
 
The “Orange Monster” at Fox Hills Park was named Best Park Feature in the annual Best of Su ...
The “Orange Monster” at Fox Hills Park was named Best Park Feature in the annual Best of Summerlin online vote. Each year, the community and general public are invited to nominate and vote for their favorite, places, people and things they love about Summerlin. (Summerlin)

The results are in! The Summerlin master-planned community, home to 120,000 residents, announces its 2022 Best of Summerlin winners — all the places, people and things people love about the community that spans the valley’s western rim. Via an online vote, community residents and the general public named favorites from finalists in 20 categories. While some names are repeats from previous years, new names and categories appear on this year’s list as the community continues to grow.

“Best of Summerlin showcases and celebrates the venues, facilities, restaurants and other popular places and amenities that make Summerlin such a great place to live,” said Danielle Bisterfeldt, senior vice president of marketing and consumer experience for Summerlin and Downtown Summerlin, The Howard Hughes Corp. “The Best of Summerlin designation is especially meaningful because it’s the voting public who decides the winners.”

While Southern Nevada residents can nominate any local businesses of choice, only businesses located in Summerlin can be finalists. Look for the Best of Summerlin logo proudly displayed at your favorite community spot.

Best of Summerlin 2022 winners include:

■ Best Park Feature — Zip Line and Orange Monster at Fox Hills Park

■ Best School Spirit — Palo Verde High School

■ Best Place to Get Your Sweat On — TruFusion Summerlin at Downtown Summerlin

■ Best Healthcare Provider — Canyon Oral and Facial Surgery

■ Best Veterinarian — Red Rock Animal Hospital

■ Best Locally-Owned Dining Spot — John Cutter Tavern

■ Best Public Golf Course — Bear’s Best

■ Best Date Night Menu — Jing at Downtown Summerlin

■ Best Kid-Friendly Restaurant — Dave and Buster’s at Downtown Summerlin

■ Best Community Event — Downtown Summerlin Farmers Market

■ Best Place to Buy Some Bling — D&R House of Diamonds at Downtown Summerlin

■ Best Field Trip with your Furry Friend — Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area

■ Best Kids’ Extracurricular Activity — Ice Skating at City National Arena

■ Best Way to Spend the Weekend — Hiking at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area

■ Best Las Vegas Ballpark Concession — Aviators Dog

■ Best Place to Shop for a Unique Gift — Anthropologie at Downtown Summerlin

■ Best Store for a Shopping Spree — lululemon at Downtown Summerlin

■ Best Place for Self-Care — Red Rock Resort Spa

■ Best Place to Stock Your Fridge — Trader Joe’s at Downtown Summerlin

■ Best Spot to Stage the Perfect Instagram Story — Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.

Now, in its 32nd year of development, Summerlin amenities also include 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers.

Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and office towers. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

In total, Summerlin offers approximately 100 floor plans in 20 neighborhoods throughout nine distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the mid-$400,000s to more than $1 million. For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit www.Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.

