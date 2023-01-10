54°F
2022 year in review for Summerlin

January 10, 2023 - 8:51 am
 
A 2022 Summerlin development highlight was the completion of 1700 Pavilion, a new 10-story Clas ...
A 2022 Summerlin development highlight was the completion of 1700 Pavilion, a new 10-story Class-A office building at Downtown Summerlin. A February 2023 grand opening is planned for the building. (Summerlin)

The award-winning, top-selling master-planned community of Summerlin continued its decadeslong trajectory in 2022, capping off a year of milestone development in Downtown Summerlin, the community’s urban core with annual visitation exceeding 20 million — more than Disneyland.

Within the community’s residential sector, 2022 saw the opening of nine new neighborhoods offering dozens of new floor plans. Combined with 14 existing neighborhoods, Summerlin has expanded its home offerings to the widest range of styles and prices in the valley.

The 2022 national rankings for home sales in master-planned communities will be finalized in the new year and Summerlin is expected to retain a top position as one of the country’s best-selling master plans. The community’s home sales were fueled by the opening of new neighborhoods during 2022, all of which are in Summerlin West in the emerging districts of Redpoint, Redpoint Square, Kestrel and Kestrel Commons.

New neighborhoods wind throughout Summerlin West beginning just north of Far Hills Avenue — where Castellana by Taylor Morrison and The Arches by Lennar opened in the district of Redpoint; and Highline by Lennar; Arroyo’s Edge by Tri Pointe Homes; and Cordillera by Toll Brothers — added higher density living options throughout Redpoint Square.

Farther north in the district of Kestrel, located south of Lake Mead Boulevard and adding a variety of new home options from single- to three-story homes, Crested Canyon by Taylor Morrison, Falcon Crest by Woodside Homes and Blacktail by Pulte Homes joined the line-up along with Kestrel Common’s newest neighborhood, Nighthawk by KB Home, which opened in late 2022.

At Downtown Summerlin, construction completed on 1700 Pavilion, a 10-story Class-A office building that is more than 51 percent pre-leased, with 40 percent of the space under letters of intent or negotiation. Several suites are underway with tenant improvements, and a few tenants are taking occupancy early this year. A February 2023 grand opening is planned for the building that features spectacular valley and mountain views and a colorful mural that wraps its garage, designed by Summerlin resident and celebrated local artist, Bonnie Kelso.

Through 2022, construction continued on Tanager Echo, the second phase of Downtown Summerlin’s Tanager luxury apartments, offering nearly 300 units and a variety of on-site amenities. Completion is planned for early 2023 to meet the growing demand for high-end, urban-style living surrounded by the vibrancy of Downtown Summerlin’s urban core.

Downtown Summerlin’s retail offerings expanded in 2022 with the addition of six new brands, including The Raider Image, Altar’d State/Arula, Kendra Scott, Daiso Japan, The Bagel Nook and IS Luxury. Helping to drive Downtown Summerlin’s annual visitation numbers to record highs during 2022 were major events including the Summerlin Festival of Arts and the destination’s popular seasonal parades: Lunar New Year; Halloween Parade of Mischief; Holiday; and new to the line-up in 2022, Lei Day Parade, marking Asian Pacific American Heritage Month.

According to Kevin T. Orrock, president of the Summerlin region for The Howard Hughes Corp., developer of Summerlin, 2022 was an exceptional year for the community, particularly for Downtown Summerlin.

“While Summerlin homebuilding and home sales sustained momentum in 2022, despite a softening market, development activity at Downtown Summerlin heated up,” Orrock said. “Strong leasing activity for our newest office building, 1700 Pavilion, demonstrates the growing demand for Class-A office space, located closer to home and surrounded by amenities in a vibrant, walkable environment.”

In October, HHC broke ground on a new Class-A office complex in Summerlin South near the 215 Beltway in the southwest sub-market. The project includes two three-story buildings, each spanning 73,500 square feet and connected by a first-floor lobby. The office complex is slated for completion by the end of this year.

Major new community amenities completed this year include Clark County Fire Station No. 35 near the 215 Beltway and Town Center Drive, for which HHC funded its design, development and construction, representing an investment in public safety infrastructure of more than $10 million. Currently under active development and planning are several parks and open space areas located in the developing areas of Summerlin West that will have staggered opening dates starting in late 2023.

And finally, HHC continued to work closely with Summerlin Master Associations and the Summerlin Council to support the ongoing effort to remove non-essential grass areas throughout the community consistent with valleywide water conservation initiatives. In total, nearly 300,000 square feet of grass were removed, resulting in a savings of more than 16 million gallons of water annually.

Now, in its 33rd year of development, Summerlin offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community. These include 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers.

Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and office buildings. The City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility. the Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

In total, Summerlin offers over 110 floor plans in 20 plus neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to townhomes, priced from the $400,000s to more than $1 million.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.

U-Haul U-Haul Growth Index ranked Henderson as the No. 17 growth city in America for 2022.
U-Haul ranks Henderson No. 17 Growth City
Henderson is the No. 17 growth city in America, according to the U-Haul Growth Index analyzing customer moves during 2022.

Southern Nevada Home Builders Association held its installation and awards event Dec. 19 at the ...
SNHBA elects 2023 board, officers
This December, the Southern Nevada Home Builders Association and HomeAid Southern Nevada gathered professionals working in all facets of the homebuilding industry at its yearly luncheon.

Summerlin residents are encouraged to recycle their real Christmas trees this year at two locat ...
Christmas tree recycling returns to Summerlin
Summerlin residents are once again encouraged to recycle their real Christmas trees once the holidays are over. In partnership with Springs Preserve, the UNLV Rebel Recycling Program and dozens of other local conservation organizations, the annual Christmas Tree Recycling Program returns to the community, Dec. 26 through Jan. 15.

Santa makes his usual appearance at the Downtown Summerlin Holiday Parade. (Howard Hughes Corp.)
Happy holidays from Summerlin
The holidays are especially merry and bright this year at Downtown Summerlin.

The Golden Rule Senior Apartments is an affordable housing development that will provide 60 ren ...
BofA announces 2022 Neighborhood Builders
Future Smiles and Neighborhood Housing Services of Southern Nevada have been named as the 2022 Bank of America Neighborhood Builders awardees.

Mountain Falls master-planned community in Pahrump features an 18-hole golf course, restaurant, ...
Taylor Morrison opens Mountain Falls neighborhoods
Taylor Morrison, one of the nation’s largest homebuilders, is opening Paradiso and Valencia, two brand-new communities in the master-planned Mountain Falls community located just outside of Las Vegas in Pahrump.

The Darin Marques Group The ultra-modern estate underwent substantial interior and exterior upg ...
Lake Las Vegas estate hits market for $2,4M
An estate showcasing one of the only unobstructed views of The Las Vegas Strip in Henderson’s highly sought after and exclusive waterfront Lake Las Vegas community has hit the market for $2,425,000.

Lake Las Vegas will round out the holiday season with its annual New Year’s Eve fireworks di ...
Lake Las Vegas celebrates the season
Lake Las Vegas is decking the halls for a monthlong series of holiday events throughout December.

