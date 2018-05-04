Affinity in Summerlin sells 100th home

Affinity by William Lyon Homes in Summerlin Centre, located west of the 215 Beltway on West Charleston Boulevard, is resonating well with buyers and recently marked its 100th new home sale.

New Jersey native Gary Cream was the first resident in Affinity by William Lyon Homes in Summerlin Centre. (William Lyon Homes)

With four living arrangements ranging from one-bedroom flats to town home-style condos, second-floor flats and single-family cluster duplexes, Affinity not only offers a variety of floor plans and elevations that appeal to residents of all ages, but it also offers a vibrant lifestyle. And the neighborhood’s first resident, New Jersey native Gary Cream, who moved in last year, can easily attest that Affinity is all it’s cracked up to be.

“I love everything about Affinity,” said Cream, who has lived in Summerlin for 18 years and now calls Affinity his “forever home.”

“The location, which is close to Downtown Summerlin and Red Rock Casino, can’t be beat. Everything I need is within walking distance, and the neighborhood’s proximity to the 215 Beltway makes a Sunday drive in my favorite sports car a breeze. Plus, I love the condo lifestyle, which means I don’t have to do yardwork.”

Cream, who is a former building inspector, knows good construction, and he said Affinity is so well-built, he doesn’t hear any outside noise when he’s resting comfortably inside. Cream is a frequent user of Affinity’s fitness center, and he enjoys stopping by the clubhouse to catch up with neighbors and friends.

According to Kim Chitwood, vice president of sales and marketing for William Lyon Homes, Affinity is designed to cater to those seeking a maintenance-free lifestyle, from millennials to empty-nesters. Homes range from 874 to 2,492 square feet and are affordably priced from the low $200,000s in this gated neighborhood.

Cream chose the Evoke Plan One for its single-floor living with direct-access garages, while the Savu Plan One offers a second-floor flat, which doubles as a great party space or comfortably accommodates a roommate. Affinity’s Revo model features a third-floor party deck with insta-worthy views of the entire valley that make any social gathering extra fun.

Plus, Affinity now has its own lifestyle director who plans and orchestrates social events, gatherings, classes and activities for residents who enjoy meeting like-minded neighbors, turning them from neighbors to friends. And Affinity’s own 6,800-square-foot recreation center, Club Affinity, is available for the use of its residents. It includes two pools, two spas, a barbecue area,a full fitness center with state-of-the-art equipment, a movement studio and a multipurpose room that is available exclusively for Affinity residents for special events and gatherings on a rental basis.

“There is a real trend toward experiential living, which calls for smaller homes with reduced maintenance,” Chitwood said. “Affinity is the answer to growing demand for more urban-style living. Yet it’s in the heart of suburbia within one of the valley’s premier master-planned communities that offers access to unparalleled amenities, including Downtown Summerlin and all that it offers — shopping, dining, City National Arena — the Vegas Golden Knights practice facility and, coming next year, Las Vegas Ballpark — the new stadium for the Las Vegas 51s.”

And Affinity’s location west of the 215 Beltway provides easy access to Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, known for its outdoor lifestyle that includes world-class hiking, rock climbing, cycling and exploring.

Under development adjacent to Affinity is the nine-acre Sagemont Park with covered play and picnic areas, shaded walking trails, sports fields and more.

“Affinity is one of the most exciting and unique neighborhoods to develop in Summerlin, given its diversity of living arrangements,” said Danielle Bisterfeldt, vice president of marketing for Summerlin. “While Summerlin has long been known as a community comprised primarily of single-family homes in a variety of price points, today we are welcoming a greater variety of attached housing products that accommodate emerging trends and lifestyles. Affinity is a great example of the changing lifestyle preferences of today’s buyers.”

For information on Summerlin and all its homebuilders and neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com.

Developed by The Howard Hughes Corp., Summerlin began to take shape in 1990 and has ranked in the country’s 10 best-selling master-planned communities for nearly two decades.

Located along the western rim of the Las Vegas Valley, Summerlin encompasses 22,500 acres with approximately 6,000 gross acres still remaining to accommodate future growth, including infrastructure, open space and common areas, all within the master plan.

The community is home to nearly 100,000 residents. Amenities include more than 250 neighborhood and village parks, more than 150 completed miles of trails, 25 public and private schools, 14 houses of worship, nine golf courses, shopping centers, medical and cultural facilities and business parks.

Homes are available in a variety of styles and priced from the $300,000s to more than $2.5 million. Luxury apartment homes offer monthly rents starting from the $900s.