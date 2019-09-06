103°F
Airline pilot puts down roots at Juhl

September 6, 2019 - 4:34 pm
 

Joe VanDusen, a pilot for a major airline, is a globetrotter by trade but loves hanging his cap at Juhl, a 344–residence, loft-style community in downtown Las Vegas, where he has lived since May.

“I was ready to put down roots while also wanting to be near the action,” said VanDusen, who commutes to his home base in San Francisco on days that he flies. “As it turns out, downtown Las Vegas and Juhl are the perfect match for my needs and lifestyle, including an easy Uber ride to McCarran International Airport.”

Still learning his way around, VanDusen likes all of the restaurant and bar options within walking distance of his home at Juhl.

“I hardly use my car anymore,” he said. Of the more than 150 restaurants, bars and nightlife venues — many within walking distance of Juhl — VanDusen’s favorite breakfast spot is MTO Café.

From Juhl’s aesthetic design to its 24-hour concierge service and resort-style pool, VanDusen loves the complete lifestyle package.

“Living at Juhl is one of things that enticed me to live downtown, initially. It’s one of the coolest buildings in Las Vegas. Add to that the bonus of having The Promenade on the ground floor. Hungry for a gourmet sandwich? Hop in the elevator, exit my front door and presto — everything from great food to a cross-fit workout to a haircut.”

VanDusen, who had visited Las Vegas many times as a tourist or as an Air Force participant in Nellis’ Red Flag exercises, looked at several high-rises throughout the valley, “but I kept gravitating back to downtown Las Vegas. I actually came across Juhl early in my search and loved everything about it but wanted to keep looking. Then I saw my unit, and that was it. I was hooked,” he said.

VanDusen’s dream home ended up being a seventh-floor, 1,375-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo with a rooftop terrace.

“The rooftop terrace is great for grilling and entertaining,” VanDusen said. “Plus the condo layout and Juhl’s amenities are perfect when my 6-year-old son visits. He really likes the pool, and it’s easy to get to places like Red Rock Canyon to go hiking.”

As an Air Force veteran, VanDusen was able to use Juhl’s Veterans Affairs financing option to buy his home.

“Juhl is not only affordable, but they made the buying process easy,” he said.

The high-rise includes dozens of floor plans that are one-of-a-kind, with studios starting in the low $200,000s. Private balconies, 10-foot ceilings, energy-efficient design and details, exposed concrete surfaces and mechanicals and upgraded fixtures and surfaces all combine to create Juhl’s cool urban vibe.

Other amenities include 24-hour security, Wi-Fi in common areas, gated parking structure with assigned resident parking and electric vehicle charging station, ground-floor retail and full-service concierge.

For more information or to arrange a private sales presentation of Juhl, visit juhllv.com or call 702-816-5466. The Juhl sales center is at 353 E. Bonneville Ave. It is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

