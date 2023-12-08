Allegiant Electric provides EV charging systems

Allegiant Electric has been named the Best of Las Vegas Gold winner in the Electrician category for 2023.

Like many of today’s most successful businesses, Allegiant Electric was founded by husband-and-wife-duo Andrea and Anthony Vigil right out of their own home. Established in 2015 with a mission of expanding Southern Nevada’s access to electric vehicle (EV) chargers, solar and battery storage services, Allegiant Electric has elevated over 200 local residential and commercial communities with EV charging systems.

Over the course of eight years, Allegiant Electric has established itself as a Woman Owned Small Business (WOSB), Woman Business Enterprise (WBE), Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE), Small Business Enterprise (SBE), Nevada local Emerging Small Business (ESB), Local Disadvantaged Business (LDB) and Local Small Business (LSB) company.

Now, the contractor can add another recognition: gold winner. Allegiant Electric has been named the Best of Las Vegas Gold winner in the Electrician category for 2023.

“This recognition is a testimony to the hard work my team has accomplished this year,” said Andrea Vigil, CEO of Allegiant Electric. “We’ve established ourselves as one of the top electrical companies in the Las Vegas area and are grateful for the support and recognition in Best of Las Vegas.”

Allegiant Electric has played an important role in transforming residential and commercial developments throughout the valley, having introduced access to more alternative resources including EV chargers, solar and battery storage.

The contractor has provided residents throughout Henderson, Summerlin, North Las Vegas and southwest Las Vegas with convenient access to EV charging stations in their homes and communities. It recently completed installations across two of Toll Brother’s newest communities, Cordillera and Amiata.

Allegiant Electric is currently working with Forte Specialty Contractors on a new residence in The Ridges to bring access to EV chargers throughout the property. It also is installing both residential and commercial EV chargers in the popular Uncommons development.

The team’s installations have widely contributed to the city’s plans of adding more than 1,000 EV charging stations between 2022 and 2024.

At Allegiant Stadium, where the company was selected as one of 200 small businesses to participate in the 2024 NFL Super Bowl, Allegiant Electric is in the process of installing 17 Blink charging stations.

Through consecutive successful installations, Allegiant Electric has established itself as a local expert, receiving an invitation from Congressman Steven Horsford to discuss the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. A part of the infrastructure bill is to build a network of EV chargers to help facilitate long-distance travel and provide convenient charging options.

Nevada is expected to receive $38 million over five years to support the expansion of the EV charging network throughout the state, with the opportunity to apply for a part of the $2.5 billion in grant funding dedicated to EV charging.

The Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Training Program (EVITP) certified company and Tesla authorized installer also specializes in solar services. Its services range from solar installation, solar maintenance and repair to main panel upgrades and battery storage.

Allegiant’s ongoing solar work is showcased at the North Las Vegas Veterans Affairs Medical Center, where it has completed a series of projects for the medical center over the years.

Whether you are looking to go green with your home, need a charger for your new electric vehicle or just want to see what switching to solar can do for you, Allegiant Electric is available to help. From the planning phase to the execution, they’ll be with you every step of the way providing vast technical experience.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit allegiantelectric.vegas or call 702-350-3302.