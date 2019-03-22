American West debuts new community in southwest

Rainbow Crossing Elite features half-acre homesites with recreational vehicle garage. (American West)

Rainbow Crossing Elites offers homes ranging from 4,729 square feet to 4,910 square feet. (American West)

As anyone who lives here can tell you, Las Vegas neighborhoods tend to look very similar after a while. But American West’s new home styles will definitely change your view of local architecture and design.

With the grand opening of its newest community, Rainbow Crossing Elite, in Coronado Ranch, American West Homes is looking to shake up the status quo. This unique community will feature three distinct floor plans, ranging from 4,729 square feet to 4,910 square feet, with up to six bedrooms.

But, what really sets these homes apart is that each home features a half-acre homesite and a recreational vehicle garage. No other builder is offering either of these features — which means these homes will absolutely stand out from the crowd.

“We are constantly looking at ways to provide what the buyers in Las Vegas are looking for,” said Larry Canarelli, American West Co. founder. “Our new home designs continue to expand to meet the wants and needs of the families in Las Vegas. We have received feedback that people are looking for larger homesites and larger garages and Rainbow Crossing Elite is a community that offers these features.”

Stylish, sophisticated and comfortable all at once, each of the homes in Rainbow Crossing Elite is thoughtfully designed to reflect modern lifestyles. They include spacious eat-in kitchens, spa-like master baths, wide-open living spaces, and the largest garage space in Las Vegas. Use it for RV parking — or a basketball court or an exercise room.

This “imagination space” enables you to let your creativity run wild in a setting that meets the lifestyle needs of you and your family.

Rainbow Crossing Elite’s location in Coronado Ranch, the jewel of the southwest valley, gives its residents easy access to everything that makes life extraordinary here in Las Vegas. Homeowners are just minutes from the 215 Beltway and McCarran International Airport, state-of-the-art schools and exceptional outdoor recreation like Red Rock Canyon, as well as numerous dining and shopping choices,

For more information on American West homes in Rainbow Crossing Elite, call 702-903-2946 or visit AmericanWestHomes.com. To visit, take 215 Beltway and exit south on Rainbow Boulevard. Turn east on Ford.