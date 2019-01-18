American West Homes to open Liberty at Silverado Ranch

A new neighborhood known as Liberty by American West Homes has come to Silverado Ranch. Now celebrating its grand opening, Liberty offers prospective homeowners a chance to live in this neighborhood in the booming southeast part of the Las Vegas Valley.

Liberty at Silverado Ranch offers new contemporary home designs in a southeast location. (American West Homes)

A new neighborhood known as Liberty by American West Homes has come to Silverado Ranch. Now celebrating its grand opening, this weekend, Liberty offers prospective homeowners a chance to live in this neighborhood in the booming southeast part of the Las Vegas Valley.

According to American West’s founder, Larry Canarelli, Liberty continues American West’s tradition of knowing exactly what buyers are looking for.

“Once again, we are offering innovative plans that combine affordable luxury and unmatched versatility. In fact, Liberty is offering a new collection of both contemporary and classic exterior home designs.”

The homes at Liberty feature one-, two-, and three-story designs, ranging from 1,642 square feet to 4,217 square feet with three to six bedrooms. The open living spaces, state-of-the-art gourmet kitchens, luxurious master suites and spa-like master baths exemplify a skilled combination of space, comfort and architectural design.

Canarelli’s foresight applies not only to the homes American West designs, but to the locations it builds in, as well. Years ago, he envisioned the southeast valley becoming a prime location for homebuyers, so he bought land there. American West built its first community in Silverado Ranch in 1995, and had a huge impact as to how the area changed and grew.

“We were one of the first homebuilders to build in the southeast area,” Canarelli said. “To date, we have built thousands of new homes there, and over the years have watched retail, restaurants, businesses and commercial facilities come in and help the area grow and prosper.

“Silverado Ranch is in an ideal location,” he said. “It is central to everything, with the 215 Beltway and the Interstate 15 nearby. Our homeowners have access to a variety of shopping, dining and entertainment choices. The neighborhood schools are close. Every convenience is at their fingertips.”

Currently, the state-of-the-art Raiders stadium under construction in the southeast valley is bringing quite a bit of excitement to the area. The plans for the training facility and team headquarters include three outdoor fields, an indoor field, a gym, player rehab facilities, an outdoor pool, a grassy hill for agility training and a sand pit for resistance training.

A brand new 148,000-square-foot Costco opened in the area in November, and “The Block,” an urban core with retail shops topped by residential space, will be in the same area, as well.

