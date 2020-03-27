63°F
Americana Holdings partners with Curbio for renovation solutions

March 27, 2020
 

Americana Holdings, parent company of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Nevada Properties, has partnered with Curbio, a home renovation technology company, to provide renovation solutions to its clients in Arizona, Nevada and California. The company launched its partnership in Arizona several months ago and began offering the service in Nevada in January.

Curbio is a turn-key solution that makes pre-sale renovation fast, easy and profitable for home sellers. The company renovates homes before they are listed so they can sell quickly for the best possible price and defers payment until the home is sold — with no deposit, fees or finance charges.

“This is an opportunity for our clients to truly maximize their investment return while appealing to a new generation of buyers (who) want turnkey homes,” said Gordon Miles, president and chief operating officer of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties. “Curbio’s team will help get their homes ready for market and open them up for buyers who are only looking for move-in-ready properties.”

Curbio’s technology platform simplifies and accelerates every stage of the renovation, from the initial estimate to the materials acquisition and project management phases. Its on-the-ground project managers handle the renovations from beginning to end, including ordering materials, hiring subcontractors and monitoring project progress. They communicate real-time photo, text and video updates to homeowners and agents via the Curbio app.

“We’re helping homeowners across the country sell faster and make more money, without the stress of a typical renovation,” said Rikki Rogers, vice president of marketing at Curbio.

While some real estate brokerages have launched concierge-type services or vendor-matching programs to finance and/or facilitate renovation, Curbio is the only company that both defers payment and serves as the licensed design/build contractor. Working with major real estate brokerages supports Curbio’s strategic decision to work exclusively with homeowners who are represented by a licensed agent.

Americana Holdings will launch its Curbio partnership throughout its California operations in March.

Americana Holdings operates Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. The firms are leaders in their respective markets with 33 offices and nearly 3,500 real estate sales executives, comprising the largest independently owned Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices franchise in the world. Combined, the companies sold $5.2 billion in real estate in 2018. For more information, visit bhhsnv.com or follow the company on Instagram and Facebook.

