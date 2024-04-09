Trilogy Sunstone to debut new home models

The community of Trilogy Sunstone in northwest portion of the Las Vegas Valley just introduced three new model homes from the limited-series Modern Collection.

The community of Trilogy Sunstone in northwest portion of the Las Vegas Valley recently introduced three new model homes from the limited-series Modern Collection.

The ultra-hip collection consists of three main-level-living floor plans from 1,312 square feet to 2,758 square feet with two to three bedrooms and two to 2½ baths. The attached condominium homes are priced from the mid-$300,000s and feature one- or two-car garages.

Perfect for those who love to entertain, the homes within this collection are designed to maximize living space and take advantage of natural light, with open concept living spaces, outdoor balconies and guest suites. Optional features, such as elevators and dumbwaiters, make the floor plans even more versatile. A select number of Modern Collection homesites have just been released for sale, as the homesites are limited.

During April, the builder offers special incentives and financing with low interest rates through its preferred lender.

For buyers looking to move sooner, 55-plus Trilogy Sunstone has several quick move-in homes available. These homes will be move-in-ready soon and feature options and upgrades thoughtfully selected by the in-house design team.

Trilogy Sunstone features Cabochon Club

Trilogy Sunstone is located within the Sunstone master plan in the northwest valley near Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, Mount Charleston and Lee Canyon. The sophisticated resort community offers single-level detached, duplex and condo homes priced from the high $300,000s.

Homes range from 1,312 square feet to 2,758 square feet with two to four bedrooms and two to three baths. Here, homeowners will enjoy not only an amazing location that is ideal for outdoor lovers but also an exceptional lifestyle, a bustling, curated social calendar of events, a new award-winning resort club, and best of all, camaraderie with neighbors who are also passionate about enjoying life.

Trilogy’s award-winning resort club, Cabochon Club, is the social hub of the community and the place for meeting with neighbors, working out and enjoying events. Phase one of this club includes pickleball courts, a fully equipped fitness center, resort-style lap pool, coffeehouse and wine bar, culinary studio, outdoor game patio and bocce ball.

Phase 2 will add a full-service, indoor/outdoor restaurant and bar, and an event space for even more ways for our members to connect and have fun.

To schedule a private tour of the community or for more information call 702-745-5711 or visit SheaHomes.com/Sunstone to join the email list for community updates.