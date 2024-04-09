68°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Provided Content

Trilogy Sunstone to debut new home models

Trilogy Sunstone The age-qualified community of Trilogy Sunstone in northwest portion of the La ...
Trilogy Sunstone The age-qualified community of Trilogy Sunstone in northwest portion of the Las Vegas Valley will introduce three new model homes from the limited-series Modern Collection.
Trilogy Sunstone Trilogy Sunstone homeowners enjoy a bustling curated social calendar of events ...
Trilogy Sunstone Trilogy Sunstone homeowners enjoy a bustling curated social calendar of events, a new award-winning resort club and best of all, camaraderie with neighbors who are also passionate about enjoying life.
Trilogy Sunstone Trilogy’s award-winning resort club, Cabochon Club, is the social hub of the ...
Trilogy Sunstone Trilogy’s award-winning resort club, Cabochon Club, is the social hub of the community and the place for meeting up with neighbors, working out and enjoying events.
More Stories
Taylor Morrison Summerlin's Crested Canyon by Taylor Morrison has only a few homes remaining. L ...
Crested Canyon in Summerlin nears sell-out
Huntington & ellis, A Real Estate Agency
Historical Scotch 80s estate lists for $2.4M
Summerlin A new urban land trail design is being incorporated into select areas of Summerlin t ...
Summerlin introduces new urban trail design
Summerlin The 22nd annual Tour de Summerlin returns to Summerlin April 20, kicking off at Down ...
Tour de Summerlin returns April 20
Provided Content
April 9, 2024 - 11:12 am
 

The community of Trilogy Sunstone in northwest portion of the Las Vegas Valley recently introduced three new model homes from the limited-series Modern Collection.

The ultra-hip collection consists of three main-level-living floor plans from 1,312 square feet to 2,758 square feet with two to three bedrooms and two to 2½ baths. The attached condominium homes are priced from the mid-$300,000s and feature one- or two-car garages.

Perfect for those who love to entertain, the homes within this collection are designed to maximize living space and take advantage of natural light, with open concept living spaces, outdoor balconies and guest suites. Optional features, such as elevators and dumbwaiters, make the floor plans even more versatile. A select number of Modern Collection homesites have just been released for sale, as the homesites are limited.

During April, the builder offers special incentives and financing with low interest rates through its preferred lender.

For buyers looking to move sooner, 55-plus Trilogy Sunstone has several quick move-in homes available. These homes will be move-in-ready soon and feature options and upgrades thoughtfully selected by the in-house design team.

Trilogy Sunstone features Cabochon Club

Trilogy Sunstone is located within the Sunstone master plan in the northwest valley near Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, Mount Charleston and Lee Canyon. The sophisticated resort community offers single-level detached, duplex and condo homes priced from the high $300,000s.

Homes range from 1,312 square feet to 2,758 square feet with two to four bedrooms and two to three baths. Here, homeowners will enjoy not only an amazing location that is ideal for outdoor lovers but also an exceptional lifestyle, a bustling, curated social calendar of events, a new award-winning resort club, and best of all, camaraderie with neighbors who are also passionate about enjoying life.

Trilogy’s award-winning resort club, Cabochon Club, is the social hub of the community and the place for meeting with neighbors, working out and enjoying events. Phase one of this club includes pickleball courts, a fully equipped fitness center, resort-style lap pool, coffeehouse and wine bar, culinary studio, outdoor game patio and bocce ball.

Phase 2 will add a full-service, indoor/outdoor restaurant and bar, and an event space for even more ways for our members to connect and have fun.

To schedule a private tour of the community or for more information call 702-745-5711 or visit SheaHomes.com/Sunstone to join the email list for community updates.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Taylor Morrison Summerlin's Crested Canyon by Taylor Morrison has only a few homes remaining. L ...
Crested Canyon in Summerlin nears sell-out
Provided Content

Crested Canyon by Taylor Morrison, a single-family home neighborhood, is nearing sell-out with only a few homes remaining. Located in the Kestrel district of Summerlin West, just west of the 215 and Lake Mead Drive and south of the village of Reverence, available Crested Canyon homes span 2,242 square feet, priced from the mid-$700,000s.

Summerlin A new urban land trail design is being incorporated into select areas of Summerlin t ...
Summerlin introduces new urban trail design
Provided Content

Today, Summerlin land planners will incorporate another novel approach to transportation via an urban trail design to expand access for cyclists and pedestrians connecting them to a future planned urban center in Summerlin West.

Summerlin The 22nd annual Tour de Summerlin returns to Summerlin April 20, kicking off at Down ...
Tour de Summerlin returns April 20
Provided Content

Tour de Summerlin, Southern Nevada’s longest running cycling event, returns to the community April 20. Presented by Howard Hughes, developer of Summerlin and Downtown Summerlin, Tour de Summerlin is expected to draw more than 500 cyclists.

First look at Cello Tower in Symphony Park
Provided Content

Origin at Symphony Park, the new mixed-use development by Red Ridge Development, has unveiled a first look inside Cello Tower.

Lennar has opened Hampton, a town home community in Cadence. Hampton features three floor plans ...
Lennar showcases Hampton in Cadence
Provided Content

Hampton, Lennar’s newest neighborhood at Cadence, has officially started selling. Hampton features three floor plans, including the Rhett, Ramsey and Reid — town homes with versatile spaces.

Summerlin offers dozens of homes in a variety of styles and price points that are move-in-ready ...
Summerlin offers ready-to-move-in homes
Provided Content

The master-planned community of Summerlin offers nearly 100 unique floor plans in approximately 20 neighborhoods throughout nine distinct villages and districts. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the $400,000s to more than $1 million. For those looking for quick or immediate occupancy, there are dozens of homes in a variety of styles and price points that are move-in-ready or will be completed within a few months.

The newest neighborhood in Summerlin is Monument by Pulte Homes. Located in Reverence, Summerli ...
Pulte opens Monument at Reverence in Summerlin
Provided Content

The newest neighborhood in the award-winning master-planned community of Summerlin is Monument by Pulte Homes. Located in Reverence, Summerlin’s northernmost village west of the 215 Beltway with multiple neighborhoods developed exclusively by Pulte Homes, Monument offers three unique two-story town home floor plans that range from 1,654 square feet to 1,869 square feet, priced from the high $400,000s.

William and Iris Roche, who recently moved from California to Tri Pointe Homes' Azure Park comm ...
Couple to celebrate 50th anniversary in new Tri Pointe home
Provided Content

For William and Iris Roche, the North Las Vegas upscale community of Azure Park by Tri Pointe Homes is a family affair. And soon, the retired couple will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary in their new Azure Park home alongside their three daughters, six grandchildren, two dachshunds, friends and, of course, new neighbors.

Southern Highlands mansion lists for nearly $5M
Provided Content

Nestled within Southern Highlands Country Club, a Tuscan-style estate has hit the Las Vegas market for $4,499,900. John Sullivan, Realtor and team lead of The John Sullivan Group with huntington & ellis, A Real Estate Agency has been selected to represent the home, located at 18 Castle Oaks Court in the Estates, a prestigious community with a private country club.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Summerlin offers ready-to-move-in homes
recommend 2
First look at Cello Tower in Symphony Park
recommend 3
Lennar showcases Hampton in Cadence
recommend 4
Summerlin introduces new urban trail design
recommend 5
Crested Canyon in Summerlin nears sell-out
recommend 6
Tour de Summerlin returns April 20