Another real estate expert chooses The Ogden

Theresa Franklin is a real estate professional who right-sized into her dream home at The Ogden. She was drawn to the community’s 24/7 security, location and proximity to downtown Las Vegas’ dining and entertainment, and its amenties, such as the rooftop pool. (Mona Shield Payne)

Philippine native Theresa Franklin has lived in Las Vegas for nearly three decades and is a seasoned real estate professional. She has owned several homes in almost every corner of the valley, except for downtown Las Vegas. That changed earlier this year when Franklin right-sized into a spacious one-bedroom residence at The Ogden, an iconic 21-story high-rise condominium tower in the heart of downtown Las Vegas.

“Last summer, my best friend celebrated her birthday downtown — a part of the city I was not familiar with, and I had never envisioned living here. I’ve sold a few homes in the area, but I didn’t realize I could find a home that truly suited my lifestyle.

“On a whim, I visited The Ogden and realized I had been missing out on all the wonderful things about high-rise living! I fell in love with the vibrant downtown community a year ago and continue to fall more in love with it every day,” Franklin said.

Franklin said The Ogden caught her eye because it was in the center of an evolving dining and entertainment scene that was full of culture, energy and friendly people. Following her best friend’s festivities, Franklin found herself recommending The Ogden to more of her clients and friends.

“Without realizing it, I am steering many prospective homebuyers to The Ogden. In February, I finally moved into a spacious one-bedroom home that offers plenty of natural light and overlooks Gold Spike casino. Despite the energy right outside my window, my home is both peaceful and quiet. And when I want to take in the area’s glitz and glamour, I step onto my private balcony and enjoy the view. My two bulldogs, Brady and Sammy, love it here almost as much as I do!” said Franklin.

Franklin appreciates the community’s friendly and educated team members and its 24/7 security. Franklin also enjoys cooling down poolside at the rooftop pool and hosting barbecue gatherings for friends and family on the Sky Deck.

“When I want to visit my favorite hot spots, including La Comida, Le Thai and The Park, they are all right outside my door. I brag to my friends and say, ‘Welcome to my backyard!’ because some of the best hangouts are truly steps from my home.

And it’s nothing like the Strip, which can sometimes feel stuffy. Downtown is welcoming, and there is no pressure to dress to the nines to impress anyone,” she said.

Franklin has three grown children, two of whom live in the valley. They are all equally impressed with their mom’s beautiful choice of home and enjoy visiting as often as they can.

“My hobby and passion is interior design, so I’m especially proud to hear my kids say that everything about my home looks just like me. It helps that my home came equipped with upgrades that I’ve always loved, including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and so much more,” she said.

Since acquiring The Ogden in 2013, DK Las Vegas has made a $2 million investment to thoughtfully refresh the lobby with high-end design treatments to create an immediate sense of luxury and arrival; add new upgrades throughout all residences, including lighting, hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances; and provide enhanced amenities, such as a Sky Deck, social lounge, fitness center and updated rooftop pool.

Right outside the front door of The Ogden are more than 150 restaurants — many of them among the city’s most popular eateries — bars, attractions and an energy that continues to build with ongoing redevelopment of downtown Las Vegas.

The Ogden offers flexible financing options, including Veterans Affairs and Fannie Mae-backed loans, making it easier for homebuyers to lock in their dream homes. Available homes at The Ogden range from a two-bedroom 1,180-square-foot residence priced from the mid-$300,000s, to a three-bedroom plus den 2,044-square-foot home starting in the low $600,000s.

The Ogden’s single-story, open floor plans offer flex spaces that can serve as a home office, den or yoga room; extra bedrooms for accommodating multigenerational family and guests; and expansive windows that fill interiors with natural light — all design features sought after by millennials, professionals, empty nesters and retirees.

For more information, visit The Ogden’s on-site sales center at 150 Las Vegas Blvd. North, call 702.478.4700 or go online to Ogdenlv.com.