59°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Provided Content

Apartment complex opens in downtown Las Vegas

Provided Content
December 4, 2020 - 1:57 pm
 
Showboat Park Apartments opens in downtown Las Vegas. (Showboat Park Apartments)
Showboat Park Apartments opens in downtown Las Vegas. (Showboat Park Apartments)
A 344-unit rental affordable apartment complex at 2800 Fremont St., south of Charleston Bouleva ...
A 344-unit rental affordable apartment complex at 2800 Fremont St., south of Charleston Boulevard, will be move-in ready starting Jan. 2. (Showboat Park Apartments)
Showboat Park Apartments have units between 430 square feet and 1,100 square feet start that st ...
Showboat Park Apartments have units between 430 square feet and 1,100 square feet start that start at $975. Leases signed by Dec. 31 will get the first month free. (Showboat Park Apartments)

Bentar Development, a Vegas-grown construction management company, announced the development of a 344-unit rental community at 2800 Fremont St., south of Charleston Boulevard.

The land was occupied by the Showboat, the first resort within Las Vegas City limits. “Mr. Las Vegas,” Moe Dalitz, helped manage the hotel. More than a decade after the hotel’s implosion, the land will become home to residents of Showboat Park Apartments.

Showboat Park Apartments is a gated community featuring luxury amenities, including a four-on-four small-sided natural grass soccer field, a 10,000-square -clubhouse, pool, barbecue and yoga areas, covered playground, and a fitness center. The clubhouse includes a full-size conference room, library, workstations and property-wide high-speed Wi-Fi.

It has been 13 years since a new multifamily living option was offered to this neighborhood.

“We were eager to respond to the growing need for affordable housing options for individuals and families in downtown Las Vegas,” said ChiChi Bengochea, owner of Bentar Development. “We believe Showboat Park Apartments will attract residents seeking a comfortable place to call home within a convenient and lively community for work and play.”

From the moment residents walk through the door, they will experience an upscale standard of living. From modern interiors featuring full-size appliances, side-by-side washer and dryer, granite countertops, LVT wood flooring and carpeted bedrooms, to friendly staff and cutting-edge amenities.

The neighborhood continues to flourish, with an active multimillion dollar city of Las Vegas beautification project underway, as well as new commercial developments adjacent to the Showboat Park Apartments, including a medical center and a Herbst Grocery and ministorage facility on-site.

Showboat Park Apartments is 2 miles away from the Las Vegas Art District and Container Park, an outdoor mall built from recycled shipping containers. The new Circa Resort &Casino and the Las Vegas Medical District and are 3 miles away from the complex.

Units between 430 square feet and 1,100 square feet start at $975. Leasing options and floor plans are available online at ShowboatPark.com. Leases signed by Dec. 31 will get the first month free.

Showboat Park Apartments will be move-in ready starting on Jan. 2. The community’s clubhouse and preview center opens Dec. 14.

MOST READ
1
LETTER: Nevada governments have money to burn
LETTER: Nevada governments have money to burn
2
Jewel honors Tony Hsieh with tearful tribute
Jewel honors Tony Hsieh with tearful tribute
3
How to watch NFR 2020 in Texas
How to watch NFR 2020 in Texas
4
Tony Hsieh’s parents likely to inherit fortune
Tony Hsieh’s parents likely to inherit fortune
5
Judge to rule Friday on Trump’s attempt to overturn Nevada’s election
Judge to rule Friday on Trump’s attempt to overturn Nevada’s election
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
“Penterraces" are Juhl's new two-story condos on the sixth and seventh floors that offer terr ...
Juhl’s new ‘Penterraces’ collection has terraces
Provided Content

Juhl, the iconic 344-residence, loft-style community in downtown Las Vegas, announces the release of newly remodeled two-story luxury residences known as “Penterraces.” These unique, two-story condos offer spacious and luxurious penthouse-like living space on the community’s sixth and seventh floors with terraces overlooking Juhl’s lushly landscaped resort-style pool deck. In addition to gorgeous interior views, Penterrace homes also feature exterior city and mountain views, offering an unprecedented array of stunning vistas from all angles.

Beazer Homes has opened Acacia Ranch in North Las Vegas. The builder will hold a grand opening ...
Beazer to host grand opening for Acacia Ranch in North Las Vegas
Provided Content

Beazer Homes plans to host the grand opening of Acacia Ranch, its newest community in the city of North Las Vegas this weekend. The event will be held Dec. 5, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Centrally located at the intersection of Ann Road and Commerce Street, this community will feature 48 single-family homes, and is located near a variety of shopping, dining and entertainment options, as well as the Interstate 215 Beltway and U.S. 95 Highway.

Taylor Morrison has launched its Build Joy initiative in several cities as a way to give back t ...
Taylor Morrison gives back to communities
Provided Content

Beyond building homes, Taylor Morrison is committed to cultivating communities. For the fourth consecutive holiday season, the nation’s fifth largest homebuilder and developer, asked team members for ideas on how to build joy in their local communities, and today, is spreading these efforts even further with the launch of its inaugural National Build Joy Day on Dec. 2.

Crystal Canyon by Woodside Homes is the newest neighborhood in the districts of Redpoint and Re ...
Summerlin’s Redpoint and Redpoint Square in development
Provided Content

The master-planned community of Summerlin is expanding westward as its newest districts, Redpoint and Redpoint Square, begin to take shape. Located west of the 215 Beltway north of Far Hills Avenue, the districts now boasts five actively selling neighborhoods, including its newest, Crystal Canyon by Woodside Homes.

Edward Homes Nevada has introduced its newest collection of town homes, Thrive. (Edward Homes N ...
Edward Homes builds town home communities valleywide
Provided Content

Edward Homes Nevada has introduced its newest collection of town homes, Thrive. Developed for today’s discerning and value-conscious homebuyer, these homes are the evolution of modern living in Las Vegas, offering a distinct housing environment and freedom of lifestyle.

Taylor Morrison has opened two new neighborhoods, Savannah and Cascades, in the new districts o ...
Taylor Morrison opens two new Summerlin neighborhoods
Provided Content

Taylor Morrison has opened two new neighborhoods in the new districts of Redpoint and Redpoint Square in the master-planned community of Summerlin. They are Savannah and Cascades. Located west of the 215 Beltway north of Far Hills Avenue. Redpoint and Redpoint Square are beginning to take shape on a beautiful expanse of elevated land overlooking the valley.

The master-planned community of Summerlin, which began in 1990, has landed on the nation’s li ...
Summerlin celebrates 30 years with top new home sales
Provided Content

The master-planned community (MPC) of Summerlin, a development of The Howard Hughes Corp., continues its run as one of the country’s top-selling MPCs. Celebrating it 30th anniversary this year, Summerlin was originally envisioned in the late 1980s by founders of the Hughes’ organization as a community that would set a new standard for living in Las Vegas — a city that was then recognized as a place to visit, but not to call home.

Gordon Miles
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS
Provided Content

Growth Holdings, a global development company with a multibillion-dollar portfolio across multiple industries, has been honored with the 2020 Global Outstanding Real Estate Value-Creation Leadership Award by Capital Finance International. The London-based quarterly journal recognized GH for its innovative approach to high-end residential real estate through its dedicated Growth Luxury Homes division.

Homes available for quick move-in include the Jasmine model inside the Gardens at the Park neig ...
Cadence offers homes for the holidays
Provided Content

There’s no place like home for the holidays and with several quick move-in options available at the Cadence master-planned community in Henderson, this holiday wish could be a reality.

Acacia Ranch, Beazer Homes' newest community in the city of North Las Vegas, will hold a grand ...
Beazer to host grand opening for North Las Vegas development
Provided Content

Beazer Homes will host the grand opening of Acacia Ranch, its newest community in the city of North Las Vegas, on Dec. 5, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Centrally located at the intersection of Ann Road and Commerce Street, this community will feature 48 single-family homes, and is conveniently located near a variety of shopping, dining and entertainment options, as well as the Interstate 215 and U.S. Highway 95 freeways.