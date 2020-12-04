Apartment complex opens in downtown Las Vegas

Bentar Development, a Vegas-grown construction management company, announces the development of a 344-unit rental community at 2800 Fremont St., south of Charleston Boulevard.

Bentar Development, a Vegas-grown construction management company, announced the development of a 344-unit rental community at 2800 Fremont St., south of Charleston Boulevard.

The land was occupied by the Showboat, the first resort within Las Vegas City limits. “Mr. Las Vegas,” Moe Dalitz, helped manage the hotel. More than a decade after the hotel’s implosion, the land will become home to residents of Showboat Park Apartments.

Showboat Park Apartments is a gated community featuring luxury amenities, including a four-on-four small-sided natural grass soccer field, a 10,000-square -clubhouse, pool, barbecue and yoga areas, covered playground, and a fitness center. The clubhouse includes a full-size conference room, library, workstations and property-wide high-speed Wi-Fi.

It has been 13 years since a new multifamily living option was offered to this neighborhood.

“We were eager to respond to the growing need for affordable housing options for individuals and families in downtown Las Vegas,” said ChiChi Bengochea, owner of Bentar Development. “We believe Showboat Park Apartments will attract residents seeking a comfortable place to call home within a convenient and lively community for work and play.”

From the moment residents walk through the door, they will experience an upscale standard of living. From modern interiors featuring full-size appliances, side-by-side washer and dryer, granite countertops, LVT wood flooring and carpeted bedrooms, to friendly staff and cutting-edge amenities.

The neighborhood continues to flourish, with an active multimillion dollar city of Las Vegas beautification project underway, as well as new commercial developments adjacent to the Showboat Park Apartments, including a medical center and a Herbst Grocery and ministorage facility on-site.

Showboat Park Apartments is 2 miles away from the Las Vegas Art District and Container Park, an outdoor mall built from recycled shipping containers. The new Circa Resort &Casino and the Las Vegas Medical District and are 3 miles away from the complex.

Units between 430 square feet and 1,100 square feet start at $975. Leasing options and floor plans are available online at ShowboatPark.com. Leases signed by Dec. 31 will get the first month free.

Showboat Park Apartments will be move-in ready starting on Jan. 2. The community’s clubhouse and preview center opens Dec. 14.