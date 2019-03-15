Ascaya sells first inspiration home for $5.2M

Ascaya has sold its first Inspiration Home for $5.2 million. (Ascaya)

C.J. Hoogland of Hoogland Architecture

Ascaya, Henderson’s premier luxury community, has sold its first Inspiration Home for $5.2 million. Ascaya commissioned top architects from around the world to design five Inspiration Homes that have been built in the community. The 7,660-square-home was designed by Hoogland Architecture of Las Vegas, with interior architecture from Daniel Joseph Chenin, both Las Vegas-based firms. The buyer was represented by Rhonda Allen of the Ivan Sher Group, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties. The Ivan Sher Group also represents the builder in all homesite sales at Ascaya.

The home will be used as a private residence. It is on half an acre of land that draws its inspiration from the slot canyon pools found within the Mojave Desert. It features four bedrooms, 5½ baths, an office and panoramic views of the city and surrounding mountains.

Hoogland’s design puts the home’s overlook on full display with a 16-foot-high, 78-foot-wide, all-glass wall that yields a 180-degree view of the city.

“The stunning views can be seen throughout the home, and on the expansive covered sun deck in the rear,” said Ascaya sales manager Darin Marques.

Ascaya’s natural surroundings complement the interior’s material palette, which includes light grey pickled oak flooring, stunning white marble and rich wood materials throughout the baths and kitchen. A 16-foot-wide fireplace that extends from the kitchen to the living area completes the setting.

The home’s landscaping rounds out its desert-inspired aesthetics. Its outdoor areas feature lush desert plants and rock features, giving the appearance that the home is resting gently on the natural beauty of the environment. This is complemented by outdoor features that include tile and concrete extending from the home, framing the backyard’s blue-lit infinity-edge pool and Las Vegas city and Strip.

“Our Inspiration Homes are meant to help future residents fully imagine what life in Ascaya can look like,” Marques said. “This home is a perfect example of the top-level architectural design our community strives to achieve.”

Ascaya has invested more than $40 million in the design and development of its Inspiration Homes collection, as well as $25 million in Club Ascaya, which includes 25,000 square feet of fitness and social spaces. Ascaya’s first private residence was completed in early 2017.

Nestled into the desert landscape, Ascaya is a collection of 313 estate sites that will boast Southern Nevada’s most coveted and opulent housing development. Ascaya is nine miles south of the Las Vegas Strip on the McCullough Range in Henderson. It rises nearly 1,000 feet above the Las Vegas Valley and features the most breathtaking views of the city and surrounding mountains. For more information, visit ascaya.com.