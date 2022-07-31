Audi Henderson Lake Las Vegas Classic returns Oct. 7-8

92°F
July 31, 2022 - 9:56 am
 
Reflection Bay Golf Club, the only Jack Nicklaus Signature Design course in Nevada, will host its annual food, wine, golf and music festival, the Audi Henderson Lake Las Vegas Classic, on Oct. 7-8.
Golfers can start the day on Oct. 7 with a continental breakfast and barbecue lunch between rounds, in addition to tee prizes, gifts and hole sponsors serving refreshments and food on select tee boxes.
All net proceeds from the event are directly donated to the Keep Memory Alive Foundation, which provides care to patients with memory and movement disorders, and to the UMC foundation, a nonprofit public hospital that offers the state's highest level of care.
Tickets are $125 per person and include unlimited beverages, food and entertainment.
One of Henderson’s most popular annual events is returning for its fourth year. Reflection Bay Golf Club, the only Jack Nicklaus Signature Design course in Nevada, will host its annual food, wine, golf and music festival, the Audi Henderson Lake Las Vegas Classic, on Oct. 7-8.

“With more than 1,100 attendees last year, the classic has quickly become one of our most popular and beloved events,” said Eric Dutt, manager of operations with Reflection Bay. “Nothing compares to bringing the community together with some of our city’s best chefs and mixologists for a weekend of food, golf and music while also raising awareness and funds for important causes.”

The two-day festival will include an all-day double shotgun scramble golf tournament, live music, a silent auction, drinks from local breweries and wineries and cuisine prepared by award-winning chefs from 12 different restaurants around the Las Vegas Valley. The golf tournament will kick off the festival on Friday at 7:30 a.m., with the food &wine fest on Saturday from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Golfers can start the day on Oct. 7 with a continental breakfast and barbecue lunch between rounds, in addition to tee prizes, gifts and hole sponsors serving refreshments and food on select tee boxes. Players also will have the chance to win prizes throughout on-course challenges, which consist of closest-to-the-pin contests on par three holes and longest drives for men and women. All teams can choose between morning or afternoon tee times, and foursome packages range from $1,600 to $2,000.

The festival’s main event will offer guests a culinary feast from renowned restaurants including STK, Kassi Beach House, Chinglish and Double Helix. In between sampling the chef’s platters, attendees can taste a variety of cocktails, wine and beer while participating in the silent auction and listening to live music from one of Las Vegas’ top performers, Patrick Sieben. Tickets are $125 per person and include unlimited beverages, food and entertainment.

All net proceeds from the event are directly donated to the Keep Memory Alive Foundation, which provides care to patients with memory and movement disorders, and to the UMC foundation, a nonprofit public hospital that offers the state’s highest level of care.

For more information about the Audi Henderson Lake Las Vegas Classic or to purchase tickets, visit lakelasvegasclassic.com.

Reflection Bay Golf Club is set on a luxurious lake located 25 minutes east of the Las Vegas Strip. This 320-acre man-made lake is the centerpiece of the Lake Las Vegas residential resort community. Built in 1998, Reflection Bay Golf Club was designed by 18-time Major winner Jack Nicklaus. The course is designated as a prestigious Jack Nicklaus Signature Design and is one of only three Nicklaus-designed courses in Southern Nevada. Reflection Bay was host to the Wendy’s 3Tour Challenge from 1998 to 2007, showcasing the talents of such champions as Bubba Watson, Fred Couples, John Daly and Phil Mickelson. For more information, visit reflectionbaygolf.com.

Reflection Bay Golf Club also operates the High Performance Golf Institute (HPGI), a premier indoor and outdoor training facility. For more information about HPGI at Reflection Bay, visit highperformancegolf.com.

