Auric Symphony Park to open in downtown Las Vegas

Southern Land Co., a national real estate developer of award-winning mixed-use developments and master-planned communities, has announced it is pre-leasing Auric Symphony Park, its new luxury mid-rise apartment community at Symphony Park in the heart of downtown Las Vegas. Hard hat tours for prospective residents are now being scheduled and will begin later this month. Move-ins are slated to begin in June.

Hard hat tours for prospective residents are being scheduled and will start later this month. Move-ins are slated to start in June.

Designed for those seeking a blend of indulgence, comfort and respite in an ideal location, Auric Symphony Park sits on six acres just north of Donald W. Reynolds Symphony Park, the open-space park outside of The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, Southern Nevada’s center of cultural arts.

It is the first luxury multifamily development at Symphony Park. It boasts views of the mountains, downtown Las Vegas, Symphony Park and The Smith Center.

Auric Symphony Park offers 324 studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom for-lease apartment homes with approximately 21,000 square feet of ground level retail and restaurants and a parking garage with secured spaces for residents.

Apartment homes and resident areas feature market-leading finishes including quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and tile flooring.

Auric Symphony Park offers a robust amenities package, including a resort-style pool with two-story cabanas and an outdoor bar, rooftop bar overlooking Symphony Park, pet park and grooming area, resident lounge, top-notch fitness center and business center.

Auric Symphony Park will provide residents with several security features, including a latch system for access control, meaning residents will be able to use their phones for entry and exit and to send guests codes for entry; video security cameras throughout the property; and overnight private security for the property. Private security is provided by Symphony Park Homeowners Association patrols.

“Auric Symphony Park’s thoughtfully designed apartment homes, world-class amenities and unparalleled location provides a first-of-its-kind luxury housing community in one of the city’s most vibrant and dynamic areas,” said Tim Downey, founder and CEO of Southern Land Co. “We are marking a significant milestone in the life of Auric Symphony Park, as we prepare to welcome the first prospective residents to see firsthand how their lifestyles can be enhanced by living here. We believe Auric Symphony Park offers the best of both worlds — convenient access to the excitement of downtown Las Vegas and the Strip and the relaxation and features that are synonymous with a luxuriously comfortable dwelling.”

The 480,000-square-foot, five-story midrise community was designed by Southern Land Co. and Dallas-based GDA Architects and embodies an elegant design that complements the rich architectural style that has become a signature of Symphony Park.

The general contractor is Las Vegas-based Martin-Harris Construction. Construction of Auric Symphony Park began in May 2019.

Apartment homes are available to rent starting at just over $1,300, and sizes range from 591 square feet to 1,452 square feet for studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units.

To learn more and to schedule a meeting and hard hat tour, visit auricvegasapartments.com.

Southern Land Co. is a national real estate developer headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, with regional offices in New York City, Denver and Vallejo, California. Founded by Downey in 1986, the company upholds stringent standards for design and quality in their single-family, multifamily, mixed-use, and hospitality developments.

The fully integrated company combines a comprehensive set of services spanning the entire development cycle, including planning, design, construction, and marketing.

The holistic business model enhances innovation and long-term viability on which investors, residents, and partners can rely. The project pipeline is valued at over $2 billion. To learn more visit southernland.com.