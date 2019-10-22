Beazer builds master-planned community in Pahrump

Beazer Homes will showcase its beautiful and growing collection of new single- and two-story homes at its popular Burson master-planned community, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on October 26 in Pahrump. Burson Ranch and Burson Ranch Enclave deliver unbeatable value in a uniquely serene setting just 45 minutes from Las Vegas.

Burson Ranch Enclave by Beazer Homes offers a variety of floor plans. (Mark Skalny Beazer Homes)

Burson Ranch by Beazer Homes is in the new master-planned community, Burson, in Pahrump. (Mark Skalny Beazer Homes)

Beazer Homes will showcase its beautiful and growing collection of new single- and two-story homes at its popular Burson master-planned community from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 26 in Pahrump. Burson Ranch and Burson Ranch Enclave deliver unbeatable value in a uniquely serene setting just 45 minutes from Las Vegas.

The special Discover Burson open house event will offer tours of model homes at the Ranch and Enclave properties. Homebuyers will learn about limited-time special offers on move-in-ready or build-from-the-ground-up home options while enjoying light bites and sips. Attendees can explore amenities in and around Burson, including an on-site park with a trail, dog park and tot-lot, plus nearby shopping, wineries, golf and other outdoor recreation. Lenders will be on-site to help buyers prequalify for a loan. Plus, get a chance to win one of three $100 gift cards to the renowned Pahrump Valley Winery. Don’t miss this opportunity to find your dream home.

Burson Ranch: Retreat to a single-story home at The Ranch, featuring spacious, open floor plans, modern finishes and oversized homesites.

■ From the low $200,000s

■ Two to four bedrooms and two to three baths

■ 1,536 square feet to 2,198 square feet

■ Optional three-car garages and recreational vehicle parking

Burson Ranch Enclave: The Enclave features well-appointed two-story homes with flexible living spaces, generous bedrooms and large backyards perfect for growing families.

■ From the mid $200,000s

■ Four to six bedrooms and 2½ to 4½ baths

■ 2,553 square feet to 3,703 square feet

■ Optional three-car garages and recreational vehicle parking

All floor plans in Burson Ranch and Burson Ranch Enclave include popular design elements, such as open-concept kitchens and spacious master suites. Reflecting the latest trends, every home is available with three contemporary exterior options. Buyers are also given the flexibility of Beazer’s Choice Plans, which provide homebuyers the option to choose room-specific layouts to create their ideal living space, at no additional cost.

Beazer Homes designs each home to provide more quality, more comfort and more savings from the moment homeowners move in. Beazer calls it Surprising Performance — the result of experienced people, industry-leading processes and high-caliber materials coming together to build high-performing, energy-efficient homes that save homeowners money every month.

Additionally, Beazer offers Mortgage Choice, with new technology for buyers to easily compare multiple lenders and loan offers. Lenders compete for business, each offering outstanding customer service, diverse home loan programs and competitive rates. Customers save thousands and enjoy great service when lenders compete, and customers compare and choose the right mortgage for their needs.

For more information, visit beazer.com/las-vegas-NV/burson or call 702-949-6223.