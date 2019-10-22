61°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Provided Content

Beazer builds master-planned community in Pahrump

Sponsored Content
October 22, 2019 - 8:40 am
 

Beazer Homes will showcase its beautiful and growing collection of new single- and two-story homes at its popular Burson master-planned community from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 26 in Pahrump. Burson Ranch and Burson Ranch Enclave deliver unbeatable value in a uniquely serene setting just 45 minutes from Las Vegas.

The special Discover Burson open house event will offer tours of model homes at the Ranch and Enclave properties. Homebuyers will learn about limited-time special offers on move-in-ready or build-from-the-ground-up home options while enjoying light bites and sips. Attendees can explore amenities in and around Burson, including an on-site park with a trail, dog park and tot-lot, plus nearby shopping, wineries, golf and other outdoor recreation. Lenders will be on-site to help buyers prequalify for a loan. Plus, get a chance to win one of three $100 gift cards to the renowned Pahrump Valley Winery. Don’t miss this opportunity to find your dream home.

Burson Ranch: Retreat to a single-story home at The Ranch, featuring spacious, open floor plans, modern finishes and oversized homesites.

■ From the low $200,000s

■ Two to four bedrooms and two to three baths

■ 1,536 square feet to 2,198 square feet

■ Optional three-car garages and recreational vehicle parking

Burson Ranch Enclave: The Enclave features well-appointed two-story homes with flexible living spaces, generous bedrooms and large backyards perfect for growing families.

■ From the mid $200,000s

■ Four to six bedrooms and 2½ to 4½ baths

■ 2,553 square feet to 3,703 square feet

■ Optional three-car garages and recreational vehicle parking

All floor plans in Burson Ranch and Burson Ranch Enclave include popular design elements, such as open-concept kitchens and spacious master suites. Reflecting the latest trends, every home is available with three contemporary exterior options. Buyers are also given the flexibility of Beazer’s Choice Plans, which provide homebuyers the option to choose room-specific layouts to create their ideal living space, at no additional cost.

Beazer Homes designs each home to provide more quality, more comfort and more savings from the moment homeowners move in. Beazer calls it Surprising Performance — the result of experienced people, industry-leading processes and high-caliber materials coming together to build high-performing, energy-efficient homes that save homeowners money every month.

Additionally, Beazer offers Mortgage Choice, with new technology for buyers to easily compare multiple lenders and loan offers. Lenders compete for business, each offering outstanding customer service, diverse home loan programs and competitive rates. Customers save thousands and enjoy great service when lenders compete, and customers compare and choose the right mortgage for their needs.

For more information, visit beazer.com/las-vegas-NV/burson or call 702-949-6223.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Richmond American Homes launched its first town home development in Cadence in Henderson called ...
Town home construction continues
By Buck Wargo RJNewHomes.Vegas

Town homes and other new attached housing products have recorded its highest percentage of the housing market since prior to the Great Recession and builders aren’t slowing down in their pursuit of those projects.

On oversized homesite No.12, Pardee’s SmartBuy Corterra Plan One is ready for indoor/outdoor ...
Pardee showcases Corterra in Henderson
Provided Content

As part of Pardee Homes’ SmartBuy campaign, the Corterra neighborhood in Henderson is offering three move-in-ready homes, all with designer upgrades and special pricing.

Beazer Homes will host the grand opening of Cielo Vista, its newest North Las Vegas community O ...
Beazer to open Cielo Vista in North Las Vegas
Provided Content

Beazer Homes will host the grand opening of Cielo Vista, its newest North Las Vegas community Oct. 19 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Cielo Vista will showcase Beazer’s Sedona and Valencia plans at its model park. During the grand opening, guests are invited to tour the models and learn about other available floor plans and features. Lenders will be on-site to assist homebuyers with the loan qualification process.

Models are now open at Tanager, the newest luxury apartment community in Downtown Summerlin. (S ...
Tanager apartments in Downtown Summerlin opens models
Provided Content

Models are open at Tanager, the newest luxury apartment community in Downtown Summerlin, the urban core of Summerlin that has established itself as a popular dining, retail, entertainment and sports destination.

Peyton Calhoon and her boyfriend, Donelvan Thigpen, performers in "Purple Reign THE Prince Trib ...
Las Vegas entertainers find home at One Las Vegas
Provided Content

Leaving behind their tiny 42nd St. New York City apartment, the young couple, and their energetic puppy, are making a home in their new 14th-floor, two-bedroom, 2½-bath condo at One Las Vegas, the two-tower high-rise condominium community on South Las Vegas Boulevard.

Juhl in Downtown Las Vegas is partnering with Eric Strain, associate professor, UNLV School of ...
Juhl partners with UNLV School of Architecture
Provided Content

Juhl, a 344–residence, loft-style community that spans a city block in downtown Las Vegas and known for its flexible floor plans and industrial chic design aesthetic, announces its partnership with the UNLV School of Architecture for the sixth installment of its Artist in Residence Program.

The new Las Vegas Ballpark and the Las Vegas Aviators enjoyed record-setting seasons. (Summerlin)
Summerlin hits homerun with new stadium, team
Provided Content

As the 2019 Triple-A baseball season came to a close last month, there was much to celebrate in Summerlin. Las Vegas Ballpark and the city’s beloved Triple-A professional baseball team, renamed this year as the Las Vegas Aviators, both enjoyed record-setting inaugural seasons that uplifted the entire community.

Reverence is a Summerlin village developed exclusively by Pulte Homes and known for its award-w ...
Pulte’s Reverence reports brisk sales
Provided Content

Developed exclusively by Pulte Homes, Reverence is its own village, nestled along the foothills of Red Rock National Conservation Area and forming the northernmost tip of the nationally renowned Summerlin master-planned community.

2019 GLVAR President Janet Carpenter
Southern Nevada home prices inch up as supply stays tight
SPONSORED CONTENT

A report released Tuesday by the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors (GLVAR) shows home prices in Southern Nevada inching back toward their all-time high as the local housing supply remains tight.