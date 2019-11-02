63°F
Beazer showcases Burson communities

November 1, 2019 - 5:11 pm
 

Beazer Homes is showcasing its growing collection of new single- and two-story homes at its Burson master-planned community in Pahrump.

When it comes to square foot per dollar, Burson Ranch and Burson Enclave deliver unbeatable value in a uniquely serene setting 45 minutes from Las Vegas.

Both communities offer spacious, well-appointed floor plans on large homesites with optional three-car garages and recreational vehicle parking. Move-in ready or build-from-the-ground-up home options are available. Amenities in and around Burson include an on-site park with a trail, dog park and tot-lot, plus nearby shopping, wineries, golf and other outdoor recreation.

Burson Ranch

Retreat to a single-story home at The Ranch, featuring spacious, open floor plans, modern finishes and oversized homesites. Details include:

■ Priced from the low $200,000s.

■ Has two to four bedrooms and two to three baths.

■ Measures 1,536 square feet to 2,198 square feet.

■ Optional three-car garages and recreational vehicle parking.

Burson Enclave

The Enclave features well-appointed two-story homes with flexible living spaces, generous bedrooms and large backyards perfect for growing families.

■ Priced from the mid-$200,000s.

■ Has four to six beds with 2½ to 4½ beds. Measures 2,553 square feet to 3,703 square feet.

■ Optional three-car garages and recreational vehicle parking.

All floor plans in Burson Ranch and Burson Ranch Enclave include popular design elements, such as open-concept kitchens and spacious master suites. Reflecting the latest trends, every home is available with three contemporary exterior options. Buyers are also given the flexibility of Beazer’s Choice Plans, which provide homebuyers the option to choose room-specific layouts to create their ideal living space, at no additional cost.

Beazer Homes designs each home to provide more quality, more comfort and more savings from the moment homeowners move in. Beazer calls it Surprising Performance, the result of experienced people, industry-leading processes and high-caliber materials coming together to build high-performing, energy-efficient homes that save homeowners money every month.

Also, Beazer offers Mortgage Choice, with new technology for buyers to compare multiple lenders and loan offers. Lenders compete for business, each offering outstanding customer service, diverse home loan programs and competitive rates. Customers save thousands and enjoy great service when lenders compete and customers compare and choose the right mortgage for their needs.

For more information, visit beazer.com/las-vegas-NV/burson or call 702-949-6223.

