Beazer showcases Cliffs at Dover town homes

December 6, 2019 - 4:30 pm
 

This holiday season, give yourself the gift that will last a lifetime — a new home at Cliffs at Dover. Beazer Homes is showcasing a collection of two-story attached town homes at its Cliffs at Dover community.

Cliffs at Dover challenges the notion that you can’t have it all by providing a unique combination of well-appointed features, resort-style amenities and affordability. Residents enjoy the flexibility of Beazer’s Choice Plans, which provides homebuyers the option to choose room-specific layouts to create their ideal living space at no additional cost. Residents have access to a community pool, fitness center and lounge and each home comes furnished with appliances, including washer, dryer and refrigerator. Home prices start at $156,990.

Take advantage of quick move-in options, priced to sell. Buyers who purchase by Dec. 31 will receive Flex Credits on select quick move-in-ready homes, redeemable toward a choice of either a design credit or closing costs. Visit or call to learn more.

For more information about Cliffs at Dover, call 702-987-0048 or visit 5265 Dubris Ave., beazer.com/las-vegas-NV/cliffs-at-dover

Griffin plan

The Griffin town home offers dual master suites with a well-equipped kitchen and inviting great room.

■ Has two beds and two baths.

■ Measures 1,002 square feet.

■ Priced from $156,990

Durham plan

The Durham plan features a secluded first-level master suite with walk-in closet. The upper level is complete with two bedrooms, an open kitchen and a great room.

■ Has three bedrooms and two baths.

■ Measures 1,191 square feet.

■ Priced from $185,240.

Bedford plan

The Bedford town home offers a first-level master suite with two upstairs bedrooms and a great room.

■ Has three bedrooms and two baths.

■ Measures from 1,238 square feet to 1,300 square feet.

■ Priced from $192,740.

Beazer Homes designs each home to provide more quality, more comfort and more savings from the moment homeowners move in. Beazer calls it Surprising Performance — the result of experienced people, industry-leading processes and high-caliber materials coming together to build high-performing, energy-efficient homes that save homeowners money every month.

Beazer offers Mortgage Choice, with new technology for buyers to compare lenders and loan offers. Lenders compete for business, each offering outstanding customer service, diverse home loan programs and competitive rates. Customers save thousands and enjoy great service when lenders compete, and compare and choose the right mortgage for their needs.

