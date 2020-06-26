104°F
Beazer showcases Tierra Vista in Henderson

June 26, 2020 - 2:24 pm
 

Beazer Homes will showcase a collection of new single and two-story homes at its Tierra Vista community on June 27 and 28 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tierra Vista is an intimate, gated community located in the quiet suburbs of northeast Henderson. Starting from the $350,000s, the community offers spacious floor plans on large homesites, along with the high-caliber design and construction Beazer is known for.

Many homesites at Tierra Vista also feature breathtaking views of the Strip and surrounding mountains, and are large enough to create a poolside oasis.

The “Discover Tierra Vista” open house event will offer guided tours of model homes, including two of Beazer’s brand-new plans. Homebuyers will learn about limited-time, special offers on move-in ready or build from the-ground-up home options while enjoying light refreshments. Attendees also can explore amenities in and around Tierra Vista, including an on-site park with a tot-lot and access to the city of Henderson’s trail system, as well as nearby shopping, dining, golf and other outdoor recreation. Lenders will be on-site to consult on loan options and the pre-qualification process.

The Everett

The Everett features open-concept kitchen, dining and living areas, spacious bedrooms and a unique “pop-top” second floor with a loft, powder room and optional bedroom and full bath.

The two-story home measures 2,543 square feet to 2,736 square feet and has three to four bedrooms and 2½ to three baths.

The Dawson

With an expansive foyer and open kitchen, the Dawson is designed for family gatherings and entertaining. The private master suite makes for a tranquil retreat. The home is one story and measures 2,100 square feet and has four bedrooms and 2½ to three baths.

Every home at Tierra Vista is available with three contemporary exterior options, and all floor plans include popular design elements such as open-concept kitchens and spacious master suites. Buyers also are given the flexibility of Beazer’s Choice Plans, which provide homebuyers the option to choose room-specific layouts to create their ideal living space, at no additional cost.

Beazer Homes designs each home to provide more quality, more comfort and more savings from the moment homeowners move in. Beazer calls it Surprising Performance — the result of experienced people, industry-leading processes, and high-caliber materials coming together to build high-performing, energy-efficient homes that save homeowners money every month.

Additionally, Beazer offers Mortgage Choice, with new technology for buyers to easily compare multiple lenders and loan offers.

Lenders compete for business, each offering outstanding customer service, diverse home loan programs and competitive rates. Customers save thousands and enjoy great service when lenders compete and customers compare and choose the right mortgage for their needs.

For more information, or to make an appointment, visit beazer.com/las-vegas-NV/tierra-vista or call 702-747-3791.

