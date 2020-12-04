Beazer to host grand opening for Acacia Ranch in North Las Vegas

Beazer Homes plans to host the grand opening of Acacia Ranch, its newest community in the city of North Las Vegas this weekend. The event will be held Dec. 5, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Centrally located at the intersection of Ann Road and Commerce Street, this community will feature 48 single-family homes, and is located near a variety of shopping, dining and entertainment options, as well as the Interstate 215 Beltway and U.S. 95 Highway.

Beazer Homes plans to host the grand opening of Acacia Ranch, its newest community in North Las Vegas, this weekend. The event will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Centrally located at the intersection of Ann Road and Commerce Street, this community will feature 48 single-family homes, and is located near a variety of shopping, dining and entertainment options, as well as the Interstate 215 Beltway and U.S. 95 Highway.

Acacia Ranch homebuyers can choose from six single- and two-story floor plans, with living space ranging from 1,750 square feet to 3,182 square feet. All floor plans include popular design elements such as open-concept kitchens, spacious primary suites and two- or three-car garages. Buyers are given the flexibility of Beazer’s Choice Plans, which provide the option to choose room-specific layouts to create their ideal living space, at no additional cost.

Two of Acacia Ranch’s plans are brand new to the market. The new Somerset plan features generous living spaces, including a spacious kitchen, great room and dining area and a first-level guest suite with full bath and optional kitchenette. A three-car garage comes standard in the plan.

Homesites at Acacia Ranch are 15 percent to 20 percent larger than other communities in the area, many measuring 100 feet deep with 20-foot to 25-foot rear yards, affording room for a pool or deck.

“Homes in Acacia Ranch start from the low $300,000s with no HOA (homeowners association) dues, making it an affordable option in a prime location. Early interest shows it will be one of the most sought-after new construction communities in the city of North Las Vegas,” said Steve Cervino, Las Vegas division president. “The high-caliber design of the homes at Acacia Ranch will give homebuyers terrific options that deliver exceptional value.”

As with all Beazer developments, the homes at Acacia Ranch are designed to provide more quality, more comfort, and more savings from the moment homeowners move in. Beazer calls it Surprising Performance — the result of experienced people, industry-leading processes and high-caliber materials coming together to build high-performing, energy-efficient homes that save homeowners money every month.

In addition, Beazer offers Mortgage Choice, with new technology for buyers to easily compare multiple lenders and loan offers. Lenders compete for business, each offering outstanding customer service, diverse home loan programs and competitive rates. Customers save thousands and enjoy great service when lenders compete, and customers compare and choose the right mortgage for their needs.

Acacia Ranch’s model park will showcase the Somerset and Twilight plans. During the grand opening event, guests are invited to tour the models and learn about other available floor plans and offerings. The Somerset model’s “Surprising Performance” room includes a deconstructed wall that demonstrates how Beazer’s materials and construction methods give rise to superior energy efficiency in all its homes. Lenders will also be onsite to assist homebuyers with the loan pre-qualification process. For more details about Acacia Ranch, or to take advantage of pre-opening pricing, visit beazer.com/las-vegas-NV/acacia-ranch or call 702-989-2403.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Beazer Homes is one of the country's largest homebuilders.

Beazer builds our homes in Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Maryland, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia. For more information, visit beazer.com, or check out Beazer on www.facebook.com/beazerhomes, instagram.com/BeazerHomes and twitter.com/BeazerHomes.