Beazer to host grand opening for Meadowbrook in North Las Vegas

Beazer Homes will host a grand opening event for Meadowbrook, its newest community in the city of North Las Vegas on Jan. 16 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Located at the intersection of Delhi Avenue and Simmons Street, this intimate community will feature 22 single-family homes, and is conveniently near shopping, dining, recreation and entertainment, as well as the U.S. Highway 95 and Interstate 15 freeways.

Located at the intersection of Delhi Avenue and Simmons Street, this intimate community will feature 22 single-family homes and is conveniently near shopping, dining, recreation and entertainment, as well as the U.S. Highway 95 and Interstate 15 freeways.

Meadowbrook homebuyers can choose from three exquisitely designed single-story floor plans, with living space from 1,750 square feet to 2,198 square feet. Starting in the low $300,000s, all floor plans include popular design elements such as open-concept kitchens, spacious primary suites and two-car garages.

Buyers are given the flexibility of Beazer’s Choice Plans, which provide the option to choose room-specific layouts to create their ideal living space, at no additional cost.

The Zion plan features generous, flexible living spaces, including a spacious kitchen, great room and dining area and a study, ideal for a home office. The Summit plan includes an open kitchen adjacent to a large great room, perfectly suited for family get-togethers and entertaining.

Homesites at Meadowbrook measure 122 feet deep with rear yards of at least 35 feet deep, affording enough space to add a pool or deck.

“Homesites of this size in a prime location, at starting prices from the low $300,000s, are a rare find,” Las Vegas Division President Steve Cervino said. “Buyers seeking new, single-story homes in North Las Vegas will find top-quality construction and unbeatable value at Meadowbrook. With only 22 homesites, we anticipate this community will sell quickly.”

As with all Beazer developments, the homes at Meadowbrook are designed to provide more quality, more comfort and more savings from the moment homeowners move in. Beazer calls it Surprising Performance — the result of experienced people, industry-leading processes and high-caliber materials coming together to build high-performing, energy efficient homes that save homeowners money every month.

And Beazer offers Mortgage Choice, with new technology for buyers to compare multiple lenders and loan offers. Lenders compete for business, each offering outstanding customer service, diverse home loan programs and competitive rates. Customers save thousands and enjoy great service when lenders compete, and customers compare and choose the right mortgage for their needs.

Meadowbrook’s model park will showcase the Summit plan. During the grand opening event, guests are invited to tour the model and explore its Surprising Performance room, which includes a deconstructed wall that demonstrates how Beazer’s materials and construction methods give rise to superior energy efficiency in all its homes. Homebuyers also can learn about other available floor plans and meet with choice lenders available to help with the loan pre-qualification process.

For more details about Meadowbrook, visit beazer.com/las-vegas-NV/meadowbrook or call 702-747-9003.

Beazer Homes, headquartered in Atlanta, is one of the country’s largest homebuilders. Every Beazer home is designed and built to provide Surprising Performance, giving the homeowner more quality and more comfort from the moment they move in, saving money every month.

Beazer builds homes in Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Maryland, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia. For more information, visit beazer.com or check out Beazer on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.