Beazer to host grand opening for Rancho Crossing in northwest

Beazer Homes plans to host the grand opening of Rancho Crossing, its newest Las Vegas community, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. During the grand opening, guests are invited to tour Rancho Crossing’s model park, showcasing three popular model homes, the Sequoia, Mesquite and Valencia plans.

Rancho Crossing homebuyers can choose from five two-story floor plans with living space from 1,840 square feet to 2,719 square feet, up to five bedrooms and 3½ baths, with two-car garages. All floor plans include popular design elements such as open-concept kitchens and spacious master suites. Also, buyers are given the flexibility of Beazer’s Choice Plans, which provide the option to choose room-specific layouts to create their ideal living space, at no additional cost.

With 176 homes, Rancho Crossing is anticipated to be one of the most affordable developments in northwest Las Vegas, with prices starting in the high $200,000s. Located at the intersection of two major thoroughfares, Rancho Drive and Jones Boulevard, Rancho Crossing provides easy access to U.S. Highway 95 and Interstate 15 with short commutes to shopping, dining, downtown and the Strip.

“Rancho Crossing offers a premier, family-friendly location in one of the fastest-growing areas of Clark County,” said Steve Cervino, division president. “Buyers seeking new construction homes in a prime area will find fantastic options that deliver great value at this community.”

Rancho Crossing will feature several on-site parks with two tot lots and picnic areas. Residents also will enjoy access to a roller hockey rink, skateboard parks, tennis and volleyball courts and picnic areas at several parks in surrounding neighborhoods, including Aloha Shores Park, W. Wayne Bunker Family Park and Buckskin Basin Park.

All Beazer Homes are designed to provide more quality, more comfort and more savings from the moment homeowners move in. Beazer calls it Surprising Performance, the result of experienced people, industry-leading processes and high-caliber materials coming together to build high-performing, energy-efficient homes that save homeowners money every month.

Lenders will be at the grand opening to introduce homebuyers to Beazer’s Mortgage Choice program, with new technology for buyers to compare multiple lenders and loan offers. Lenders vetted by the program compete for business, each offering outstanding customer service, diverse home loan programs and competitive rates. Customers save thousands and enjoy great service when lenders compete, and customers compare and choose the right mortgage for their needs.

