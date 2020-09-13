93°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Provided Content

Beazer to host grand opening in Indian Springs

Provided Content
September 13, 2020 - 10:10 am
 

Beazer Homes plans to host a grand opening event for its newest community, Solaris, on Sept. 12, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The community is 45 minutes northwest of Las Vegas in Indian Springs at the intersection of East Boulder Lane and MacFarland Avenue near Creech Air Force Base.

Solaris will feature 188 single-family homes set against a serene desert backdrop. Residents will enjoy a large on-site park with a gazebo and barbecue area. Amenities in the neighboring Indian Springs community include Indian Springs Park, Indian Springs library and local eateries, as well as hiking and other outdoor recreation in nearby Cold Creek and Mount Charleston. Families will also have access to well-rated Indian Springs schools, which are part of the Clark County School District.

Affordably priced from the low $200,000s, Solaris will offer five single and two-story floor plans with living space ranging from 1,536 square feet to 3,166 square feet. All layouts include popular design elements such as open-concept kitchens, spacious primary bedroom suites and two or three-car garages.

Solaris’ two-story plans also feature up to five generous bedrooms and flex or loft spaces, designed especially for families seeking more room. Buyers are given the flexibility of Beazer’s Choice Plans, which provide the option to choose room-specific layouts to create their ideal living space, at no additional cost.

“Solaris is the most affordable detached community in the greater northwest Las Vegas area, with homes starting from the low $200,000s,” said Steve Cervino, Las Vegas division president. “We are proud to offer top-quality, new construction single- and two-story homes at incredible prices. Buyers will receive the same exceptional value found at all of our other communities throughout the Las Vegas Valley.”

As with all Beazer developments, the homes at Solaris are designed to provide more quality, more comfort and more savings from the moment homeowners move in. Beazer calls it Surprising Performance — the result of experienced people, industry-leading processes and high-caliber materials coming together to build high-performing, energy-efficient homes that save homeowners money every month.

In addition, Beazer offers Mortgage Choice with new technology for buyers to easily compare multiple lenders and loan offers. Lenders compete for business, each offering outstanding customer service, diverse home loan programs and competitive rates. Customers save thousands and enjoy great service when lenders compete, and customers compare and choose the right mortgage for their needs.

The first two models at Solaris will feature the Willow and Summit plans initially, with the Sienna plan soon to follow. During the grand opening, guests are invited to tour the models and learn about other available floor plans.

The “Surprising Performance” room in the Willow model will showcase a deconstructed wall, demonstrating how Beazer’s materials and construction methods give rise to superior energy efficiency in all its homes. Lenders will be on-site to assist homebuyers with the loan pre-qualification process. For more details about Solaris, or to take advantage of pre-opening pricing, please visit beazer.com/las-vegas-NV/solaris-at-indian-springs.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Beazer Homes is one of the country’s largest homebuilders. Every Beazer home is designed and built to provide Surprising Performance, giving buyers more quality and more comfort from the moment they move in — saving money every month. With Beazer’s Choice Plans, homebuyers can personalize primary living areas at no additional cost. The company empowers customers to shop and compare loan options. The Mortgage Choice program gives them the resources to easily compare multiple loan offers and choose the best lender and loan offer, saving you thousands over the life of the loan.

Beazer builds homes in Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Maryland, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia. For more information, visit beazer.com or check out Beazer on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Car parade marches down Las Vegas Strip to support Trump
Car parade marches down Las Vegas Strip to support Trump
2
Trump boat parade draws hundreds of vessels at Lake Mead
Trump boat parade draws hundreds of vessels at Lake Mead
3
Trump arrives in Las Vegas for Sunday campaign events
Trump arrives in Las Vegas for Sunday campaign events
4
NFL road games where the Raiders will play in front of fans
NFL road games where the Raiders will play in front of fans
5
Zak Bagans opens ‘Tiger King’ exhibit in Las Vegas
Zak Bagans opens ‘Tiger King’ exhibit in Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Taylor Morrison offers a bar/loft at Affinity by Taylor Morrison in Summerlin. (Taylor Morrison)
Summerlin builders offer bonus rooms to create custom spaces
Provided Content

With nearly 160 floor plans in 34 neighborhoods throughout 10 distinct villages, the master-planned community of Summerlin offers homes in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the $300,000s to more than $1 million. Many of these homes include bonus rooms. With no designated use, bonus rooms offer unlimited opportunity to create dream spaces — from playrooms, offices, fitness or game rooms, home theaters, wine rooms, music rooms and even arts and crafts rooms.

Lacy Schorr, Summerlin resident and fitness instructor at TruFusion, demonstrates her fitness t ...
Virtual Wellness Wednesdays launches in September
Provided Content

Summerlin is launching a new virtual initiative called Wellness Wednesdays starting in September. Sponsored by Summerlin Hospital Medical Center, Wellness Wednesdays kicked off on Sept. 2 on Summerlin and Downtown Summerlin social media channels (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter) with a complete overview of the program.

A grand opening event for Beazer Homes' Solaris in Indian Springs is scheduled to be held 11 a. ...
Beazer to hold grand opening in Indian Springs
Provided Content

Beazer Homes, one of the nation’s largest homebuilders, has planned a grand opening of its newest community, Solaris, in Indian Springs 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 12. The community is 45 minutes northwest of Las Vegas inIndian Springs at the intersection of East Boulder Lane and MacFarland Avenue near Creech Air Force Base.

This year's Chalk + Cheers, The Walking Tour Edition, will be held at Skye Canyon Park, 10115 W ...
Skye Canyon to hold Chalk + Cheers on Sept. 26
Provided Content

Skye Canyon will celebrate art, autumn and inspiration in a reimagined way this year at Chalk + Cheers, The Walking Tour Edition at Skye Canyon Park, 10115 W. Skye Canyon Park Drive on Sept. 26. As part of the Thrive@Skye program that was created to be mindful of health and safety protocols, while also celebrating the community, the neighborhood and arts and culture, this year’s competition will have participating artists placed throughout the perimeter of the park to better encourage social distancing and will feature a safely situated designated walking path for spectators to view the colorful and inspiring works of art. The free, family-friendly event is set to run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Chris Bishop
Liability protections could save small businesses
BY CHRIS BISHOP SPECIAL TO LAS VEGAS BUSINESS PRESS

Since the first days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Nevada’s small-business community dedicated itself to making products and offering essential services to meet the needs of families across the state. And now, small businesses face a legal threat that could compromise their stability — or even drive them out of business.

The new home offices will be unveiled at the Reserves at Inspirada and the Stonegate at Summerl ...
KB debuts new home office concept
By Buck Wargo RJNewHomes.Vegas

Recognizing the trend of people working from home during the COVID-19 crisis, KB Home has unveiled plans to build houses with a specially designed office that will be offered in Las Vegas this fall.

Merlin Custom Home Builders
Merlin wins national award for Lake Las Vegas Home
Provided Content

Merlin Custom Home Builders was awarded the Gold Nugget Award of Merit for Best Custom Home over 8,000 square feet at the 2020 Pacific Coast Builders Conference virtual awards ceremony held on July 24. Merlin received the builder’s award for its “Water’s Edge” Show Home at Lake Las Vegas.

Cadence offers quick move-in options
Provided Content

Spend less time dreaming of a new home and more time loving your new space with quick move-in options available at Cadence.

American Homes 4 Rent has opened Cactus Cliff community, its second Las Vegas Valley neighborho ...
American Homes 4 Rent opens new community
Provided Content

American Homes 4 Rent has opened its Cactus Cliff community. The company builds single-family rental home communities. Cactus Cliff is AH4R’s 54th new rental home community, and its second in the Las Vegas market as it builds upon the success of its nearby Big Buffalo.