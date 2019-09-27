90°F
Beazer to open Belmont Park in Henderson

September 27, 2019 - 4:17 pm
 

Beazer Homes plans to host a grand opening event for Belmont Park, its newest Las Vegas area community Oct. 5 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Located in Henderson’s southeastern River Mountain neighborhood, Belmont Park will feature 40 single-family homes and a 24,000-square-foot community park with gazebos and a picnic area.

Residents also will enjoy access to trails, bike paths and other amenities in surrounding areas, such as athletic fields and courts, splash pads and skate parks at Heritage Park, Saguaro Park, Mission Hills Park and O’Callaghan Park.

Belmont Park homebuyers can choose from four single- and two-story floor plans with living space from 1,786 square feet to 2,543 square feet.

All floor plans include popular design elements, such as open concept kitchens, spacious master suites and two-car garages.

Also, buyers are given the flexibility of Beazer’s Choice Plans, which provide the option to choose room-specific layouts to create their ideal living space at no additional cost.

Two of Belmont Park’s plans are new, including the Everett plan featuring an innovative “pop-top” second floor with a loft, powder room and an optional bedroom with full bath.

“Belmont Park is one of few detached communities in the southeastern portion of Henderson, an area valued for its quiet, suburban and off-the-beaten-path feel. Belmont Park is one of the most affordable communities in Henderson, with prices starting from the $320,000s,” said Steve Cervino, Las Vegas division president.

“With easy access to the I-515 and I-215 freeways, as well as shopping, dining and entertainment, Belmont Park offers a premier, family-friendly location in one of the most sought-after areas in Henderson. Buyers seeking new-construction, single- and two-story homes in Henderson will find excellent options that deliver extreme value at this community.”

As with all Beazer developments, the homes at Belmont Park are designed to provide more quality, more comfort and more savings from the moment homeowners move in. Beazer calls it Surprising Performance — the result of experienced people, industry-leading processes and high-caliber materials coming together to build high-performing, energy-efficient homes that save homeowners money every month.

Also, Beazer offers Mortgage Choice, with new technology for buyers to compare multiple lenders and loan offers. Lenders compete for business, each offering outstanding customer service, diverse home loan programs and competitive rates. Customers save thousands and enjoy great service when lenders compete, and customers compare and choose the right mortgage for their needs.

Belmont Park will showcase the popular Zion plan at its model park. During the grand opening, guests are invited to tour the Zion model and learn about other available floor plans and features.

Lenders will be on-site to help homebuyers with the loan pre-qualification process.

Guests also can visit the models at Belmont Park’s two-story sister community, Laurel Place, which is adjacent to and just south of Belmont Park. For more details about Belmont Park, visit beazer.com/las-vegas-NV/belmont-park.

Beazer Homes, headquartered in Atlanta, is one of the country’s largest homebuilders.

Every Beazer home is designed and built to provide Surprising Performance, giving you more quality and more comfort from the moment you move in, saving you money every month. With Beazer’s Choice Plans, you can personalize your primary living areas, giving you a choice of how you want to live in the home.

Beazer builds homes in Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Maryland, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia. For more information, visit beazer.com, or check out Beazer on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

