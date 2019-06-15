84°F
Beazer town home community opens Saturday

June 15, 2019 - 8:34 am
 

Beazer Homes has announced the grand opening of Union Trails, an 11-acre community under development in Henderson. Providing an amenity-rich lifestyle, Union Trails features a 29,000-square-foot neighborhood park with gazebo, “tot lot” and a picnic area with additional pocket parks and dog walking areas throughout the community. This new location will be home to 135 residences, offering modern attached town home living with an anticipated grand opening date of Saturday, June 15.

Homes will range from 1,235 square feet to 2,092 square feet with three to five bedrooms, up to 3½ baths and two-car garages. Residents will have access to many public parks around the city of Henderson, including Mission Hills Park, a 22-acre park with picnic areas, playground and lighted areas for tennis, basketball and baseball, just 2 miles from the community. With its convenient location within Henderson and close proximity to the U.S. 95 freeway, Union Trails is a perfect place to call home for working professionals, families and retirees wanting to experience a low-maintenance living environment without sacrificing convenience and amenities.

“With five spacious, modern floor plans available to a buyer seeking a brand new home within the popular city of Henderson, Union Trails is anticipated to bring much needed more-affordable housing to the greater Las Vegas area. Its proximity to downtown Las Vegas and thriving work hubs in the city of Henderson makes this an ideal location to buy a new home,” said Steve Cervino, Las Vegas division president for Beazer Homes. “Union Trails will provide a new choice for new-home construction within Henderson, with its wealth of amenities in and around the community. Residents of all life stages will enjoy a unique way of living offered by Union Trails in this area of Las Vegas. Home prices are anticipated to begin the low $200,000s.”

With the addition of this parcel to Beazer’s land portfolio, the company now has 15 communities in various stages of development across the Las Vegas metro area. To learn more about Beazer Homes Las Vegas and Union Trails, visit www.beazer.com.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Beazer Homes is one of the country’s largest homebuilders.

All Beazer homes are built to provide Surprising Performance, meaning more quality, more comfort and more savings from the moment homeowners move in. Designed with Choice PlansTM, owners get more floor plan flexibility at no additional cost.

In addition, Beazer Homes is committed to providing a range of lender and financing choices to facilitate transparent competition among lenders and enhance customer service.

Beazer Homes builds homes in Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Maryland, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

