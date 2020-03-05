BHHS Nevada Properties announces record-breaking year

On Feb. 27, at Wynn Las Vegas, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ largest independently owned franchise announced its Nevada sales achievements for 2019.

On Feb. 27 at Wynn Las Vegas, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ largest independently owned franchise announced its Nevada sales achievements for 2019. Americana Holdings, based in Henderson, has operations in Nevada, Arizona and California.

Combined, the companies completed a record-breaking $5.5 billion in real estate sales in 2019 — an increase over its $5.2 billion sales volume in 2018.

“Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties continued an unprecedented advancement in our mission to invest in the future of the company, our sales executives and their clients,” said CEO Mark Stark.

In addition to numerous new partnerships and technology advancements to make buying and selling homes even easier, the company recently announced its iBuyer service with an Offer Optimizer that provides homeowners more options to sell their homes.

In the past year alone, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties partnered with home renovation technology company Curbio to provide seamless renovation solutions for its clients in Nevada, as well as in Arizona and California.

The company also partnered with Adwerx Enterprises and launched a new automated platform that allows its sales executives to market their listings both immediately and automatically.

Adwerx creates a digital platform with custom ads for each home that are optimized for websites, social media and apps to bring global exposure to properties within minutes.

In 2019, the firm grew exponentially following the acquisition of Tarbell, Realtors(r), one of California’s most respected family-owned real estate firms. The company acquired and rebranded 11 offices in Southern California.

“2019 was an incredible year,” Stark said. “We’re proud to offer the most advanced opportunities to some of the very best real estate sales executives in Nevada, and it is my pleasure to recognize their accomplishments.”

Among Thursday’s announcements were the company’s Top 10 teams and Top 10 individual sales executives. The company’s Top 10 individual sales executives for 2019 were:

No. 1 — Avi Dan-Goor, $22 million in sales volume

No. 2 — Michele Sullivan

No. 3 — Christine Lefkowitz

No. 4 — Stacey Heroy

No. 5 — Brian Wedewer

No. 6 — Mark Weinberg

No. 7 — Natalie Cornejo

No. 8 — Zane Weber

No. 9 — Danielle Hess

No. 10 — Londa Faber

The company’s Top 10 teams in Nevada for 2019 were:

No. 1 — The Ivan Sher Group, $323 million (13th year the team has received this designation)

No. 2 — The Mullin Group

No. 3 — The Tonnesen Team

No. 4 — The Napoli Group

No. 5 — The Carver Team

No. 6 — The McGarey-Campa Group

No. 7 — Brown Blankfeld Group

No. 8 — Matt Suiter Group

No. 9 — Ellen Fahr Group

No. 10 — The Crampton Team

■ Relocation specialist Terri Randall was named Employee of the Year.

■ Real estate sales executive KoKo Darakjian was named Rookie of the Year.

“We are truly dedicated to improving the overall experience of not only our thousands of clients, but also our more than 3,500 sales executives in Nevada, Arizona and California by providing the best technology offered in the industry today,” said Gordon Miles, president and chief operating officer of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties.

For more information about Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties, visit www.bhhsnv.com

Americana Holdings operates Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties.

The firms are leaders in their respective markets with 32 offices and 3,500 real estate sales executives, comprising the largest independently owned Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices franchise in the world.