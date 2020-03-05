75°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Provided Content

BHHS Nevada Properties announces record-breaking year

SPONSORED CONTENT
March 4, 2020 - 4:04 pm
 

On Feb. 27 at Wynn Las Vegas, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ largest independently owned franchise announced its Nevada sales achievements for 2019. Americana Holdings, based in Henderson, has operations in Nevada, Arizona and California.

Combined, the companies completed a record-breaking $5.5 billion in real estate sales in 2019 — an increase over its $5.2 billion sales volume in 2018.

“Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties continued an unprecedented advancement in our mission to invest in the future of the company, our sales executives and their clients,” said CEO Mark Stark.

In addition to numerous new partnerships and technology advancements to make buying and selling homes even easier, the company recently announced its iBuyer service with an Offer Optimizer that provides homeowners more options to sell their homes.

In the past year alone, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties partnered with home renovation technology company Curbio to provide seamless renovation solutions for its clients in Nevada, as well as in Arizona and California.

The company also partnered with Adwerx Enterprises and launched a new automated platform that allows its sales executives to market their listings both immediately and automatically.

Adwerx creates a digital platform with custom ads for each home that are optimized for websites, social media and apps to bring global exposure to properties within minutes.

In 2019, the firm grew exponentially following the acquisition of Tarbell, Realtors(r), one of California’s most respected family-owned real estate firms. The company acquired and rebranded 11 offices in Southern California.

“2019 was an incredible year,” Stark said. “We’re proud to offer the most advanced opportunities to some of the very best real estate sales executives in Nevada, and it is my pleasure to recognize their accomplishments.”

Among Thursday’s announcements were the company’s Top 10 teams and Top 10 individual sales executives. The company’s Top 10 individual sales executives for 2019 were:

No. 1 — Avi Dan-Goor, $22 million in sales volume

No. 2 — Michele Sullivan

No. 3 — Christine Lefkowitz

No. 4 — Stacey Heroy

No. 5 — Brian Wedewer

No. 6 — Mark Weinberg

No. 7 — Natalie Cornejo

No. 8 — Zane Weber

No. 9 — Danielle Hess

No. 10 — Londa Faber

The company’s Top 10 teams in Nevada for 2019 were:

No. 1 — The Ivan Sher Group, $323 million (13th year the team has received this designation)

No. 2 — The Mullin Group

No. 3 — The Tonnesen Team

No. 4 — The Napoli Group

No. 5 — The Carver Team

No. 6 — The McGarey-Campa Group

No. 7 — Brown Blankfeld Group

No. 8 — Matt Suiter Group

No. 9 — Ellen Fahr Group

No. 10 — The Crampton Team

■ Relocation specialist Terri Randall was named Employee of the Year.

■ Real estate sales executive KoKo Darakjian was named Rookie of the Year.

“We are truly dedicated to improving the overall experience of not only our thousands of clients, but also our more than 3,500 sales executives in Nevada, Arizona and California by providing the best technology offered in the industry today,” said Gordon Miles, president and chief operating officer of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties.

For more information about Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties, visit www.bhhsnv.com

Americana Holdings operates Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties.

The firms are leaders in their respective markets with 32 offices and 3,500 real estate sales executives, comprising the largest independently owned Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices franchise in the world.

MOST READ
1
Henderson woman undergoes 18th surgery for flesh-eating bacteria
Henderson woman undergoes 18th surgery for flesh-eating bacteria
2
Raiders’ plans for stadium employee parking gets county’s backing
Raiders’ plans for stadium employee parking gets county’s backing
3
Garth Brooks to play first concert at Allegiant Stadium
Garth Brooks to play first concert at Allegiant Stadium
4
Many Las Vegas conventions proceeding despite coronavirus fears
Many Las Vegas conventions proceeding despite coronavirus fears
5
Fearing coronavirus, Costco shoppers hoard food, water, TP
Fearing coronavirus, Costco shoppers hoard food, water, TP
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Skye Canyon’s Fit Fest will feature the fifth annual 5K/8K Road Race and the new 1-Mile Fun R ...
Skye Canyon to host Fit Fest March 7
Provided Content

It’s time for Skye Canyon’s Fit Fest including the fifth annual 5K/8K Road Race and the new 1-Mile Fun Run on March 7 at Skye Canyon Park in northwest Las Vegas. Begin the day at 8 a.m. with a fun walk or beat your own personal best in one of the races.

Reflection Bay Golf Club offers three levels of membership. (Lake Las Vegas)
Reflection Bay in Lake Las Vegas offers annual membership
Provided Content

Reflection Bay Golf Club at Lake Las Vegas Resort has announced its 2020 annual membership program. The award-winning Henderson, Nevada course is offering three levels of memberships which last for 13 months from sign up date.

The Gardens Park, near Stonegate by KB Home, boasts a community center, walking trails and bask ...
KB’s Stonegate opens in Summerlin
Provided Content

The newest neighborhood in Summerlin is Stonegate by KB Home. Located in the village of South Square near W. Flamingo Avenue and Town Center Drive, Stonegate is now open for sales and features two collections of single-family homes with an unbeatable location near the 215 Beltway, making it easy and convenient to get just about anywhere quickly in the Las Vegas Valley.

Cadence in Henderson is hosting a Leap Day Sales Event on Feb. 29. (Cadence)
Leap into a year of no HOA fees at Cadence
Provided Content

It’s a new year, a new decade, and it’s a leap year. If you have been looking to buy a house, Feb. 29, or leap day, is shaping up to be among the most prime days at Cadence.

Toll Brothers to hold citywide Open House Event Feb. 29-March 1. (Toll Brothers)
Toll Brothers offers special incentives Feb. 29-March 1
Provided Content

Homebuyers who are serious about making the leap into owning a new home can visit Toll Brothers Las Vegas and Henderson communities this weekend, Feb. 29-March 1 for the homebuilder’s citywide Open House Event.

Fewer than three dozen homesites remain in The Ridges at Summerlin offering lots from one-quart ...
Few custom homesites remain in The Ridges in Summerlin
Provided Content

When it comes to the pinnacle of luxury living, Summerlin, a development of The Howard Hughes Corp., has no equal in Southern Nevada via The Ridges.

Presidio Residential Capital and Summit Homes has opened Regina Ridge, a new community in north ...
Summit opens Regina Ridge in northwest Las Vegas
Provided Content

Summit Homes of Nevada and Presidio Residential Capital have opened Regina Ridge, a new community in northwest Las Vegas offering 18 single-family detached homes. Regina Ridge is off Centennial Parkway and Fort Apache Road. Prices start in the mid-$400,000s.

Sandra Llonttop and Ion Mereuta with their dog, Sparky, are starting their new lives together i ...
Couple starts new life at Pardee’s Evolve
Provided Content

She is a native of Peru, and he is from Moldova in Eastern Europe, and after meeting in Las Vegas, they are starting their lives together in Evolve, a new gated Pardee Homes town home community in southwest Las Vegas.

Skye Canyon unveils three new models at the First Look: Hawthorne by Lennar Grand Opening Event ...
Skye Canyon to unveil three Lennar model homes
Provided Content

Refreshments and prizes are in store as Skye Canyon unveils three new models at the First Look: Hawthorne by Lennar Grand Opening Event on Feb. 22 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. The spacious single- and two-story floor plans range from 2,051 square feet to 3,499 square feet, with prices starting in the $400,000s.

Robin and Robert Smith of Smith Team at Keller Williams Realty Las Vegas operate the Nevada Bui ...
Strategy key to Nevada Builder Trade In Program
Provided Content

Developing a well-thought-out plan is important before jumping into the real estate market as a buyer or a seller. A home shopper should know what type of house they want or how much they can afford, and a home seller needs to know how much they want to sell their home and what they need to do in order to sell it.