BHHS sponsors Las Vegas Great Santa Run

Packet pickups will take place from Dec. 4-6, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties Summerlin and St. Rose office locations. The Summerlin office will add an extra dose of holiday spirit by offering complimentary hot cocoa to participants. Guests at both offices will enjoy a warm and welcoming atmosphere, complete with Christmas music and decorations as they collect their materials.

Opportunity Village’s 20th annual Las Vegas Great Santa Run is coming to town and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties, along with Prosperity Home Mortgage and Equity Title, is a sponsor of this year’s event. Two office locations will serve as the official packet pickup sites for all 3,500 participants.

At packet pickup, participants will collect their race materials, including Santa suits, bibs and a swag bag that includes guidelines required for race day. By hosting at multiple convenient locations across the valley, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties is making it easy for participants to prepare for the event.

“Sponsoring this event is a wonderful way for us to give back to the community and spread some holiday cheer,” said Kristen Makhathini, branch manager of the company’s Summerlin office. “When we came up with the idea for a packet pickup off-site location in 2022, it made things so much easier for participants who used to drive all the way to Opportunity Village. Now, with neighborhood locations, it’s not only more convenient but it’s also a great way to show that our offices are here, right in the community and ready to support our neighbors. We’re excited to create a fun, festive experience for everyone getting ready for race day.”

Packet pickups will take place from Dec. 4-6, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties Summerlin and St. Rose office locations. The Summerlin office will add an extra dose of holiday spirit by offering complimentary hot cocoa to participants. Guests at both offices will enjoy a warm and welcoming atmosphere, complete with Christmas music and decorations as they collect their materials.

Packet pickup locations include the following:

• Summerlin office: 1490 Center Crossing Road

• St. Rose office: 3185 St. Rose Parkway, Suite 100 in Henderson

• Opportunity Village: Smith Family Campus, 6300 W. Oakey Blvd.

“We are so grateful for the support of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, and for helping make it easy for participants to pick up their race packets,” said Bob Brown, president and CEO of Opportunity Village. “We rely on the generosity of sponsors to help us make this annual holiday event happen every year, and we can’t thank them enough for their kindness.”

The Santa Run will take place Dec. 7, benefiting Opportunity Village’s essential programs. Opportunity Village is dedicated to empowering individuals with disabilities by offering workforce development, inclusive housing, arts and social programs that foster independence, friendships and self-discovery.

“We’re so excited to be part of the Santa Run this year — we even have a team of nearly 30 people on ‘Team Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ joining the fun in their Santa suits,” said Makhathini. “We can’t wait to see everyone out there on Dec. 7!”

To learn more about the Santa Run event, visit opportunityvillage.org/events/great-santa-run.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties is a wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America, Inc., which also includes Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties. The firms are leaders in their respective markets with 24 offices and 2,700 real estate sales executives, comprising the fourth largest Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices franchise in the world. In 2023, the firm completed $5,351,284,925 in residential home sales throughout Nevada, Arizona and Southern California. For more information, visit bhhsnv.com.