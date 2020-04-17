75°F
Blue Heron builds Dragon Rock in MacDonald Highlands

By Buck Wargo RJNewHomes.Vegas
April 17, 2020 - 1:51 pm
 

Blue Heron is taking reservations for its new planned collection of homes in MacDonald Highlands: Dragon Rock, where a model home is under construction.

The newest community in the Blue Heron portfolio, Dragon Rock is adjacent to the rock formation called The Sleeping Dragon and the DragonRidge country club. The community offers five often-requested Blue Heron home floor plans. The model home started construction in March.

There are 50 lots, and 47 are for sale. Prices have yet to be announced for the homes that are more than $1 million. Logan Ziegler, Blue Heron’s design manager, said the five floor plans will range from 2,800 square feet to 7,600 square feet and include one story and two stories. The average lot size is about one-half acre, with lots of more than 2 acres available.

“What is unique about Dragon Rock is every lot is unique,” Ziegler said. “It’s not a cookie-cutter, 50-by-100 lots row-by-row. Every lot has a unique shape, form and vantage point. Some are nestled into the mountain. There is quite a variety. Some are more private, and others more exposed up on a hillside. There are some big lots and some with private drives. Some lots are smaller. Depending on how the lot feels will determine what plan people choose.”

Ziegler said the ridge is a key geological formation in the area in its appearance as a dragon’s spine and where the DragonRidge club got its name.

“We’re offering a unique collection of our plans,” Ziegler said. “This will be progressive architectural design with great options, and we are offering natural stone and large pocket doors like you see in our custom-home designs.”

Elsewhere in MacDonald Highlands, a Blue Heron show home remains under construction and is expected to be completed late summer. There will be a sales team in place, and tours will be provided to the public when it’s completed.

The three-level home called Vegas Modern 001 is valued at more than $20 million.

It has a sunken outdoor living space between two waterfalls, private garden with a gourmet kitchen and bar connecting to a spa and fire pit and elevated sky suite with views. There is a library loft and gallery leading to an outdoor deck with a sky walk

On the hillside above it, Blue Heron is building a seven-home community called Equinox with homes that range in price from $4 million to $8 million. Five lots have been sold, one reserved, and one lot measuring 2.5 acres and priced at $2 million is available. Three homes are under construction.

Blue Heron has come up with a modern design concept to showcase the development called Draco.

Kristen Routh-Silberman, the master listing agent for MacDonald Highlands, said that Blue Heron’s designs have changed the way people live in homes and they’re “super excited” about Blue Heron’s latest project.

“MacDonald Highlands is on fire,” Routh-Silberman said. “It has been constant nonstop people buying lots and houses. We had a Blue Heron house in Equinox that set a record of like $814 a square foot for the valley. It sold for $4.375 million.”

