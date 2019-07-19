Blue Heron home features custom garage

When local entrepreneur and owner of Anytime Plumbing Inc. Keith Jester set out to find his dream home, he knew he needed to partner with a design/build firm that could meet unique needs that aligned with his passions in life.

Owner of Anytime Plumbing Inc., Keith Jester, purchased a home in Obsidian, a Blue Heron development in Henderson. (Blue Heron)

Homeowner Keith Jester explores the outdoors in his custom off-road Jeep Rubicon, which is one of his seven vehicles. (Blue Heron)

Luckily for him, Blue Heron, a Southern Nevada-based design/build firm, prides itself on making dream homes like Jester’s a reality. Sustainability, technology and modern desert contemporary design are just a few of the elements Blue Heron incorporates into its luxury custom homes.

And, that is how Jester decided on Obsidian, a Blue Heron development in Henderson.

“After 12 years in a traditional home, I set out looking for something more modern with enough garage space to house seven to eight vehicles,” Jester said. “No other builder was offering an option for the large, custom garage I needed. Blue Heron’s sales and design team sorted out the square footage and gave me options to customize my layout for the garage space.”

Jester, a St. Louis native, took over Anytime Plumbing Inc. with his brother from their father in 2012. Between time at the office and time at home, Jester takes advantage of the surrounding desert terrain and explores the outdoors in his custom off-road Jeep Rubicon. What started as an interest turned into a hobby.

Jester’s growing inventory of vehicles includes a 2017 Acura NSX, 2006 Porsche 911 Cabriolet, 2014 BMW M6 Gran Coupe, a 2017 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R and a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee TrackHawk.

“Blue Heron’s staff is just really ahead of the game when it comes to design and customer service,” he said. “Each team member has gone above and beyond to keep me posted on the construction schedule, updates to the build, even showing me a virtual 3D concept so I can really visualize what the final product will look like.”

Complete with four bedrooms, 4½ baths, 21-foot-high ceilings, eight automated pocket doors, allowing an outside to transition inside, the 5,000-square-foot home comes equipped with LED recessed lighting, automated features for the pool/spa, a fully furnished garage with epoxy flooring, wall mount door openers, a master bedroom with an outdoor fire pit and spiral staircase leading to a loft.

“With Blue Heron, many of the features that would be considered upgrades are included. My home is going to be off the wall and the wait is well worth it,” Jester said.

Expected to be completed in early 2020, Jester is confident his luxury Blue Heron home will suit him, his guests and exquisite variety of cars just perfectly.

