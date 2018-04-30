Blue Heron to open model home in Southern Highlands

The model grand opening at luxury builder Blue Heron’s new community in Southern Highlands, The Bluffs, is set for Saturday.

A new model home in Southern Highlands' The Bluffs, by Blue Heron, features the builder's new concept: Mediterranean Modern. (Blue Heron)

A gated enclave of 39 Mediterranean Modern homes perched atop a bluff overlooking the Las Vegas Valley, Blue Heron’s new concept showcases innovative design with unparalleled views of the mountains and the Las Vegas Strip.

Beginning at 11 a.m., potential buyers can tour the 6,823-square-foot Topaz model, one of three home designs available at The Bluffs. Presenting the terraced floor plan and relaxed indoor/outdoor flow signature to all homes in the community, the Topaz model also demonstrates an array of customizations available to help buyers make each home their own. Step behind the front door of the Topaz and discover an awe-inspiring courtyard customized with video entertainment walls and a fireplace. From there, ease through the optional glass pivot door to the home’s first level, where a dramatic two-story entrance opens to the terrace level below. Clean, modern lines, pocket doors and wall-to-wall windows with magnificent views at every turn complement an open layout that flows seamlessly from room to room for a refreshingly airy feel.

An optional wine room surrounded by glass takes center stage in the home’s main entertaining space, which includes an expertly appointed, open-concept kitchen and great room with pocket doors added to the outside deck. From the deck, a custom spiral staircase extends up to a sky deck and down to the terrace-level outdoor entertaining space.

Rounding out the first floor is an elegant master suite featuring a deck with unobstructed Strip views. The space can be personalized to include a fireplace, morning kitchen and even outdoor shower.

A customized floating staircase leads down from the home’s main level to the walkout terrace level, which boasts an upgraded secondary master suite, game room and media room customized with pocket windows and a wine room. Pocket doors give way to an upgraded outdoor entertaining space with an infinity-edge pool overlooking the Las Vegas skyline. Custom audiovisual equipment and fireplaces are also featured to inspire potential buyers with possibilities.

“Just as we take pride in designing each Blue Heron community to reflect its environment, our design team takes pride in personalizing each home to reflect the individuals who live there,” said Tyler Jones, owner and founder of Blue Heron. “The Bluffs is exceptional because of its location sitting above the Las Vegas Valley. Every element in our homes here embraces that perspective and optimizes the amazing views from every angle. We encourage interested buyers to come experience the Topaz model and imagine the possibilities for their own home at The Bluffs.”

The model is at 11172 San Terrazo Place. Grand opening events are planned throughout the day. In addition to the Topaz, The Bluffs offers the 5,041-square-foot Amber floor plan and the 6,034- to 6,122-square-foot Quartz floor plan. Prices begin at $1.5 million. For more information, visit SouthernHighlands.com.