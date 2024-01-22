Brothers celebrate ‘Ultimate Family Home’ a NHBA showcase Tri Pointe built 20 years ago

Twenty years ago this month, the National Home Builders Association and Pardee Homes Las Vegas (now Tri Pointe Homes) teamed up to create the “The Ultimate Family Home,” a 5,500-plus square-foot, Spanish-Colonial-style house in the Trails gated community.

Today, that same home is still owned by its original homebuyers, brothers Al and Paul Sansone.

“We purchased the home in 2004 as a family gathering spot with the hope it would become a legacy for our families,” Paul Sansone said. “It’s been all that and more.”

Over the years, the Sansone Tri Pointe home has hosted wedding rehearsal dinners and family birthdays during which Armando Vera, Planet Hollywood magician, has performed; accommodated several golf trip buddies; served as a venue for company events; and created a hub for family and friends to gather — whether planned or spontaneous. Paul Sansone estimates nearly 1,000 family members and friends have enjoyed the hospitality of the home.

To this day, their favorite aspect of owning the Ultimate Family Home is enjoying it with family and friends — “especially the backyard, which feels like a personal family resort with a jet-powered water slide for the pool,” Sansone said.

Initiated by Builder magazine, the official publication of the NHBA, and Pardee Homes, the 2004 Ultimate Family Home project was created to showcase state-of-the-art home design — both inside and out. The project also benefited HomeAid America, a nonprofit organization that builds shelters for the temporarily homeless nationwide, an organization that Tri Pointe Homes continues to support, today.

At that time, Tri Pointe Homes (Pardee) management sponsored focus groups to dive into what families needed and wanted in a home.

“According to reports, these families wanted things that would make life at home easier, including low operating costs, flexible systems and rooms; help their hectic lives, which translates into more space for organization and storage, as well as state-of-the-art technology; and a design that improves family dynamics, including quiet places for solitary pursuits, rooms for family gatherings and places to play,” said Klif Andrews, division president, Tri Pointe Homes. “Those preferences still ring true with homebuyers, today, so it’s easy to see why the house has stood the test of time.”

The realization of those 2004 focus groups was a home that remains a showcase for luxury living, functionality and customer satisfaction.

“We’re proud to say that Tri Pointe’s decadeslong ethos as a customer-centric, design-driven homebuilding company is as dynamic and forward-thinking today as it was back then, perhaps even more so,” Andrews said.

Unveiled during that year’s Southern Nevada NHBA Expo, the two-story open-concept home was viewed by more than 15,000 convention attendees.

The home features five bedrooms, a game room/loft, kitchen with butler pantry, family room and three-car garage. The focal point of the home is the kitchen with a dining nook, and it has a homework space and an open den. This configuration allows meals to be prepped while children do their homework. The living room contains an attached library and a formal dining room. One of the first homes to bring about indoor/outdoor living, it features a central courtyard, fountain, covered loggia, large yard as well as a pool and fire pit.

The home was ahead of its time relative to technology. While the original digital video screens, solar energy offsets and electronic functionality don’t fully measure up to today’s high-tech offerings, these technological advances led the way for Tri Pointe Homes LivingSmart program, which embodies an unwavering devotion to improving the quality of life for new homeowners while protecting their investment for years to come.

There’s no better testament to the longevity of the ultimate family Tri Pointe home than its residents — the Sansone family.

“Our children were much younger when the home was purchased, and now, they enjoy the home throughout the year with their own children. Like their parents, the grandkids love the pool’s slide, outdoor fire pit, and especially the tree house. And, when they want new adventures, it’s off to the park that’s just off the backyard, complete with a jungle gym and trails,” Sansone said. “With 23 cousins, the house provides a retreat for rest and relaxation 52 weeks of the year.”

On the 20th anniversary of the SNNHBA Ultimate Family Home, Sansone stopped by the Tri Pointe Homes Las Vegas office to share he and his brother’s two-decade journey as a Tri Pointe homeowner. While there, he met with Carlos Zuluaga, who oversaw the construction team on the Ultimate Family Home and is now vice president of operations at Tri Pointe Homes Las Vegas.

“We hear all the time from our homebuyers how appreciative they are for the care and energy our teams put into customer service and the creation of their dream homes, but it was uniquely special to connect with someone whose life has been so positively impacted by Tri Pointe Homes,” Zuluaga said.

“After two decades, we still love Las Vegas and our Tri Pointe home. It has definitely lived up to its moniker as the Ultimate Home for family and friends. While the home has more than held its value, we have no intention of selling. It will remain part of a family legacy home for decades to come,” Sansone said.

