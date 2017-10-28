Buyers trade high-rise living for midcentury modern

Southern California natives Tom and Carissa Eisele enjoyed their lifestyle as residents of a high-rise community on the Las Vegas Strip. That was until they discovered Pardee Homes’ award-winning Farmhouse Millennial Home in the master-planned Inspirada community.

Carissa and Tom Eisele were the first buyer’s at Pardee Homes’ midcentury modern Strada neighborhood in Inspirada in Henderson. (Pardee Homes)

Southern California natives Tom and Carissa Eisele enjoyed their lifestyle as residents of a high-rise community on the Las Vegas Strip. That was until they discovered Pardee Homes’ award-winning Farmhouse Millennial Home in the master-planned Inspirada community.

“I toured the Farmhouse Millennial Home, loved it and started following Pardee Homes on Facebook, waiting for new homes with features similar to the Farmhouse,” Carissa said.

In February, their wait ended with the opening of Strada by Pardee, featuring new homes designs influenced by the builder’s Farmhouse Millennial Home. They were the first buyer at Strada and haven’t looked back.

“We love living in Inspirada with its parks and trails, which make for a short walk to nearby coffee and groceries, and we’re enjoying our Strada Plan Three, which is so spacious especially when compared to our former 800-square-foot high-rise residence,” Carissa said.

“Our midcentury modern home really fits our lifestyle and needs with space for a home office, extended patio area, modern kitchen and high ceilings,” Carissa said.

Strada offers three new two-story home designs based on Pardee’s award-winning Farmhouse Millennial Home, as well as interior designs by celebrity designer Bobby Berk. Floor plans range from 2,493 to 3,260 square feet with prices starting from $404,990.

Located off Via Firenze and Via Cartanda Avenue in Inspirada, a master-planned community in Henderson, Strada joins Pardee’s Montero and Escala neighborhood in a location that is near Potenza Park with its playground and open play area, basketball courts and skate area.

Plan One at Strada measures 2,493 square feet with four bedrooms, 3½ baths, open great room, island kitchen, loft and two-car garage. A spacious outdoor living area connects to the home at the front porch and a courtyard connects to the home at the dining and great rooms via optional glider or stacking patio doors.

Strada Plan Two measures 2,765 square feet with four bedrooms, 3½ baths, loft and two-car garage. The home includes a downstairs master bedroom and options for a junior master suite upstairs instead of two additional bedrooms.

Plan Three at Strada measures 3,260 square feet with four bedrooms, 3½ baths, loft and two-car garage. An outdoor living area connects to the home at the entry and great room. The home also features a bedroom and full bath and separate tech space downstairs.

To reach Strada from St. Rose Parkway, head south on Executive Airport Drive which becomes Via Inspirada south of Volunteer Boulevard. Continue south on Via Inspirada, which becomes Bicentennial Parkway. Turn left on Via Firenze to reach Strada, as well as Montero and Escala. Sales office hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and noon to 6 p.m. on Monday.

Pardee Homes’ Hurry Home sales event, featuring special incentives on move-in-ready homes and under-construction homes in North Las Vegas, Las Vegas and Henderson, is underway through Nov. 12.

