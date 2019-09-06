Cactus Valley Retirement Resort opens in Henderson

Resort Lifestyle Communities, a national leader in senior living, opened Cactus Valley Retirement Resort, a new retirement community in Henderson, offering independent living for adults 55 and older.

Resort Lifestyle Communities, a national leader in senior living, opened Cactus Valley Retirement Resort, a new retirement community in Henderson, offering independent living for adults 55 and older.

“Our research indicated there was a significant need for additional independent senior living communities in Henderson,” said Phil Benjamson, chief operating officer of Resort Lifestyle Communities. “Cactus Valley offers a life-enriching lifestyle with all the conveniences of home and provides peace of mind to residents’ families and loved ones.”

Cactus Valley, located at 11088 Amigo St., offers 128 apartments for rent in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom options at one monthly price including utilities and no buy-in fee or long-term leases.

Included in the monthly rent are on-site professional staff, live-in managers, a 24/7 emergency call system, appointment transportation, concierge services and valet parking.

Cactus Valley’s centrally located corridor known as “Main Street” is where residents will find and enjoy the convenience of an in-house bank, business center, pharmacy, fitness center, game room, 150-seat theater, gift shop and salon.

All-inclusive amenities are a 24-hour chef’s pantry; happy hour lounge; dining room and the Freedom Dining program offering several dining experiences including full-service, casual buffet, on-the-go snacks, and room service; daily health and wellness programs; social invitations and activities; and a travel program.

For more information about Cactus Valley, visit CactusValleyRetirement.com or call 702-970-5260.

Resort Lifestyle Communities — founded in 2001 and based in Lincoln, Nebraska — develops all-inclusive resort-style communities to provide a relaxing and worry-free retirement lifestyle for adults ages 55 and older.

RLC is committed offering the best in independent senior living and prioritizes the comfort, safety and enjoyment of residents.

Communities are staffed with live-in managers, a 24/7 emergency alert system and concierge services, executive chefs, housekeepers, maintenance staff and a full-time lifestyle director. For more information about RLC, visit RLCommunities.com.