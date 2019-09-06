103°F
Cactus Valley Retirement Resort opens in Henderson

September 6, 2019 - 4:30 pm
 

Resort Lifestyle Communities, a national leader in senior living, opened Cactus Valley Retirement Resort, a new retirement community in Henderson, offering independent living for adults 55 and older.

“Our research indicated there was a significant need for additional independent senior living communities in Henderson,” said Phil Benjamson, chief operating officer of Resort Lifestyle Communities. “Cactus Valley offers a life-enriching lifestyle with all the conveniences of home and provides peace of mind to residents’ families and loved ones.”

Cactus Valley, located at 11088 Amigo St., offers 128 apartments for rent in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom options at one monthly price including utilities and no buy-in fee or long-term leases.

Included in the monthly rent are on-site professional staff, live-in managers, a 24/7 emergency call system, appointment transportation, concierge services and valet parking.

Cactus Valley’s centrally located corridor known as “Main Street” is where residents will find and enjoy the convenience of an in-house bank, business center, pharmacy, fitness center, game room, 150-seat theater, gift shop and salon.

All-inclusive amenities are a 24-hour chef’s pantry; happy hour lounge; dining room and the Freedom Dining program offering several dining experiences including full-service, casual buffet, on-the-go snacks, and room service; daily health and wellness programs; social invitations and activities; and a travel program.

For more information about Cactus Valley, visit CactusValleyRetirement.com or call 702-970-5260.

Resort Lifestyle Communities — founded in 2001 and based in Lincoln, Nebraska — develops all-inclusive resort-style communities to provide a relaxing and worry-free retirement lifestyle for adults ages 55 and older.

RLC is committed offering the best in independent senior living and prioritizes the comfort, safety and enjoyment of residents.

Communities are staffed with live-in managers, a 24/7 emergency alert system and concierge services, executive chefs, housekeepers, maintenance staff and a full-time lifestyle director. For more information about RLC, visit RLCommunities.com.

THE LATEST
Pardee Homes is introducing the new Plan Six at its award-winning Nova Ridge neighborhood in Su ...
Pardee to debut new modern floor plan in Summerlin
Pardee Homes has introduced a new floor plan at its award-winning Nova Ridge neighborhood in The Cliffs village in Summerlin, where the collection of six modern floor plans are priced from approximately the high $600,000s.

Laurel Place, a new Beazer Homes neighborhood in Henderson, will hold a grand opening Saturday, ...
Beazer to open Henderson community
Beazer Homes has announced another community coming to Henderson. Laurel Place, a 7.28-acre single-family home community under development, will provide an amenity-rich lifestyle to its residents.

Kids battling cancer honored at Candlelighters Superhero 5K
Children battling cancer show the bravery and fearlessness of superheroes every day throughout their fight. Each year, the Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada recognizes these kids for their courage and inspiration to others by naming special ambassadors for its annual Superhero 5K. This year’s race — and companion festivities will be held Sept. 14 at the Mountain’s Edge.

Joe Van Dusen, a commercial airline pilot, enjoys the view from his balcony at Juhl, a loft-sty ...
Airline pilot puts down roots at Juhl
Joe VanDusen, a pilot for a major airline, is a globetrotter by trade but loves hanging his cap at Juhl, a 344–residence, loft-style community in downtown Las Vegas, where he has lived since May.

Ballparkdigest.com named Las Vegas Ballpark the Ballpark of the Year and the Las Vegas Aviators ...
Las Vegas Ballpark; Aviators win major awards
This season saw major changes for professional baseball in Las Vegas, and those accomplishments were recognized in the 2019 year-end awards from ballparkdigest.com , with Las Vegas Ballpark named Ballpark of the Year and the Las Vegas Aviators named Team of the Year.

Pardee Homes’ Cirrus in southwest Las Vegas has a limited number of move-in-ready homes. (Par ...
Pardee Homes showcases Cirrus in southwest
A limited number of move-in-ready homes are available at Cirrus, a new Pardee Homes neighborhood in southwest Las Vegas. Cirrus offers four modern, two-story floor plans that range from 2,014 square feet to 2,666 square feet with stylish exteriors, including Desert Contemporary, Modern Spanish and Nevada Living, per plan. Prices start from the $300,000s.

Neighborhoods in Henderson and Las Vegas will kick off the Toll Brothers National Sales Event o ...
Toll Brothers to hold national sales event
Toll Brothers kicks off its National Sales Event on Sept. 7. The event runs through Sept. 29 in participating communities in Las Vegas and Henderson.

Santa Rosa by Lennar in The Paseos village has four town homes ready for immediate move-in. (Su ...
Summerlin offers move-in-ready homes
Summerlin offers 154 floor plans in 35 neighborhoods throughout nine distinct villages. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the mid-$200,000s to more than $1 million. And for those looking for quick occupancy, there are more than two dozen new homes available for immediate or near move-in this fall, just in time for the upcoming holiday season.

Residence No. 762 at Juhl is a one-bedroom, two-bath, luxury loft condominium that is listed at ...
Juhl showcases Residence No. 762
Awash in natural light, this spacious home includes a generous living area, featuring the beauty of tile floors that have the look and feel of hardwood. With limitless design flexibility you can bring your own unique flair to this urbane space.