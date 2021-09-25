Cadence Amenities helps family weather pandemic

Alexis Felbab and her family moved into Cadence in December 2019, just months before COVID-19 kicked into full force. Today, she credits the Henderson community’s abundance of amenities and safe activities for helping her family weather the pandemic thus far.

The timing was just right for Alexis Felbab and her family.

The Las Vegas native, wife and mom of two officially moved into Cadence in December 2019, just months before COVID-19 kicked into full force. Today, she credits the Henderson community’s abundance of amenities and safe activities for helping her family weather the pandemic thus far.

“The parks and amenities have been a huge help for our entire family, particularly when it comes to staying active and keeping our mental health strong,” she said. “We absolutely love the parks, the pond and the pool area. Now, I can’t imagine living in a community where we wouldn’t have so many opportunities to get out and about.”

Prior to buying in Cadence, Felbab and her family rented a home just south in Henderson, near the College of Southern Nevada’s South Campus. They had been looking for a new home for approximately two years until they found their perfect fit at Cadence.

“The pricing was unbeatable and, when we first visited, you could just feel how family-oriented everything was,” she said.

They opted for a home in the Virtuoso neighborhood at Cadence built by Richmond American Homes. A big draw was the ability to customize and upgrade the home’s kitchen, which is now a principal gathering spot for her family.

“We got exactly what we wanted, and the entire process was awesome,” she said. “There was even an upgrade option for the kitchen, including granite countertops, dark cabinetry, customized railing and more. We went with it and are so happy with our home.”

Richmond American Homes is part of Cadence’s full portfolio of builders, including Lennar, Toll Brothers, StoryBook Homes, Woodside Homes, Harmony Homes, American Homes 4 Rent and newly announced Century Communities. Models vary in size, offering single- and two-story options and a variety of luxury amenities.

Beyond the big-time amenities and the charm of their customized home, Felbab noted the community events as a major highlight.

“We love the yard and garage sales. … Everywhere we have lived, things have never been quite as organized and we never had community gatherings quite like this,” she said. “Plus, all the events that Cadence has for kids — like movie nights in Central Park — are incredible. We just love it here.”

At the heart of Cadence is Central Park, a nearly 50-acre park featuring a pool, several splash pads, pickleball courts and a fitness court, as well as a 5-acre adventure playground. The newest phase of the park was recently completed, adding an amphitheater and pavilion to offer outdoor venues for community events. Hammocks and Adirondack chairs are also available for lounging or evening picnics under the stars. As fall season brings cooler weather, outdoor fire pits are available for friends to gather and enjoy a warm conversation.

Life in Cadence is just minutes from all the action, too. Residents can enjoy close proximity to the Galleria at Sunset shopping center; Lake Mead National Recreation Area; Cowabunga Bay Water Park; The Historic Water Street District; and Lifeguard Arena, the practice facility of the Henderson Silver Knights. Additionally, construction continues on Smith’s Marketplace at Cadence Village Center. Once complete, the market will offer residents nearby access to food, housewares and more. The store is slated to open later this year.

Cadence is home to more than 3,000 families and, upon completion, will boast 13,250 residential units. Cadence was recently ranked No. 10 for best-selling master-planned communities by RCLCO and John Burns Real Estate Consulting. Heritage at Cadence by Lennar is ranked as the best “Active Adult/55+ Community” by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, and Henderson has been ranked the second safest large city in the country by AdvisorSmith.

