Cadence caters to Fido and friends

Residents can walk their dogs on Cadence's numerous trails, which connect to the Las Vegas Wash Trail, River Mountains Loop Trail and National Historic Lake Mead Trails. (Cadence)

With parks, trails and more, there’s plenty for “Fido” to bark about at the Cadence master-planned community in Henderson.

Complete with a three-tier water fountain and shaded seating in each area, everyone in the family can enjoy a treat and relax with their four-legged friends (after playing catch, of course) at the park. The 5-acre Desert Pulse Park, which includes Dakota Dog Park, boasts a picnic area, open turf area, designated play areas for small and large dogs, climbing wall, playground area, skills wall, shade structures, barbecue areas and a restroom facility.

In addition to Dakota Dog Park, Cadence’s Central Park offers additional walking trails, interconnecting to the Las Vegas Wash Trail, River Mountains Loop Trail and National Historic Lake Mead Trails. Surrounded by picturesque views of the Las Vegas Strip, nearby mountains and Las Vegas Valley, the paths and trails provide endless exercise and fun for you and your beloved pooch.

Dog owners and lovers know that sometimes playtime can get a little too playful. A scratch, scrape or sickness for “Spot” is an easy fix at the Cadence Animal Hospital, a full-service veterinary clinic offering preventative care, routine exams and boarding services for dogs and cats. The Cadence Animal Hospital is at 1190 E. Sunset Road next to the Home Finding Center.

Cadence houses more than 2,200 families and, upon completion, will boast 13,250 homes. Cadence is ranked in the top 10 best-selling master-planned communities in the U.S. by RCLCO and John Burns Real Estate Consulting. Additionally, Henderson was recently ranked the second safest large city in the country by AdvisorSmith.

Life in Cadence is just minutes from all the action. Residents can enjoy close proximity to the eateries and stores in the historic Water Street District of Downtown Henderson; Galleria at Sunset shopping center; Lake Mead National Recreation Area; The District at Green Valley Ranch; Cowabunga Bay Water Park; and Lifeguard Arena, the practice facility of the Henderson Silver Knights.

For additional information about Cadence, visit cadencenv.com or call the Home Finding Center at 702-558-9366. You can also follow Cadence on Facebook at www.facebook.com/cadenceNV, on Twitter @CadenceNV or on Instagram @Cadence_NV.