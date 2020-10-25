68°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
voter-phone voter-tablet voter-pc
debate-phone debate-tablet debate-pc
Provided Content

Cadence caters to Fido and friends

Provided Content
October 25, 2020 - 10:02 am
 

With parks, trails and more, there’s plenty for “Fido” to bark about at the Cadence master-planned community in Henderson.

Complete with a three-tier water fountain and shaded seating in each area, everyone in the family can enjoy a treat and relax with their four-legged friends (after playing catch, of course) at the park. The 5-acre Desert Pulse Park, which includes Dakota Dog Park, boasts a picnic area, open turf area, designated play areas for small and large dogs, climbing wall, playground area, skills wall, shade structures, barbecue areas and a restroom facility.

In addition to Dakota Dog Park, Cadence’s Central Park offers additional walking trails, interconnecting to the Las Vegas Wash Trail, River Mountains Loop Trail and National Historic Lake Mead Trails. Surrounded by picturesque views of the Las Vegas Strip, nearby mountains and Las Vegas Valley, the paths and trails provide endless exercise and fun for you and your beloved pooch.

Dog owners and lovers know that sometimes playtime can get a little too playful. A scratch, scrape or sickness for “Spot” is an easy fix at the Cadence Animal Hospital, a full-service veterinary clinic offering preventative care, routine exams and boarding services for dogs and cats. The Cadence Animal Hospital is at 1190 E. Sunset Road next to the Home Finding Center.

Cadence houses more than 2,200 families and, upon completion, will boast 13,250 homes. Cadence is ranked in the top 10 best-selling master-planned communities in the U.S. by RCLCO and John Burns Real Estate Consulting. Additionally, Henderson was recently ranked the second safest large city in the country by AdvisorSmith.

Life in Cadence is just minutes from all the action. Residents can enjoy close proximity to the eateries and stores in the historic Water Street District of Downtown Henderson; Galleria at Sunset shopping center; Lake Mead National Recreation Area; The District at Green Valley Ranch; Cowabunga Bay Water Park; and Lifeguard Arena, the practice facility of the Henderson Silver Knights.

For additional information about Cadence, visit cadencenv.com or call the Home Finding Center at 702-558-9366. You can also follow Cadence on Facebook at www.facebook.com/cadenceNV, on Twitter @CadenceNV or on Instagram @Cadence_NV.

MOST READ
1
Police say man threw 2-month-old from 2nd floor
Police say man threw 2-month-old from 2nd floor
2
Without mask (but with glove) Michael Jackson is back
Without mask (but with glove) Michael Jackson is back
3
Caesars board member stepping down immediately
Caesars board member stepping down immediately
4
Cher, Rep. Susie Lee host early voting rally in southwest Las Vegas
Cher, Rep. Susie Lee host early voting rally in southwest Las Vegas
5
Circa’s staggered hotel, casino opening, now part of Derek Stevens’ legacy
Circa’s staggered hotel, casino opening, now part of Derek Stevens’ legacy
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Beazer Homes will showcase its growing collection of new single- and two-story homes at its Bur ...
Beazer features Burson communities in Pahrump
Provided Content

Beazer Homes will showcase its growing collection of new single- and two-story homes at its Burson planned communities Oct, 24-25 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Pahrump. Burson Ranch and Burson Enclave deliver value in a serene setting 45 minutes from Las Vegas.

Among the 2020 Best of Summerlin winners, determined by a popular online vote, is the Best Week ...
Summerlin residents vote for favorites in poll
Provided Content

The results are in! The master-planned community, home to more than 100,000 residents, announces its 2020 Best of Summerlin winners — all the places, people and things people love about living in Summerlin.

Uri Vaknin
Vegas high-rise developer launches podcast
Provided Content

A team of Las Vegas real estate specialists, led by Uri Vaknin, a partner at KRE Capital LLC, who is well-known as a turn-around specialist and has overseen a portfolio of more than 1,300 condos in Las Vegas since 2013, announces the launch of a new real estate podcast focused on condominiums and lessons learned from selling real estate in Las Vegas.

Nova Ridge by Pardee Homes in The Cliffs village offers a dog wash option that’s fully custom ...
Summerlin loves our dogs
Provided Content

With nearly 150 floor plans in 31 neighborhoods throughout 10 distinct villages, the master-planned community of Summerlin offers homes in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the $300,000s to more than $1 million.

Norida “Nhorry” Aul and her dog, Hachi, enjoy Cadence's nearby dog parks and dog-friendly a ...
Cadence home to many single-person households
Provided Content

When Norida “Nhorry” Aul was looking to move into a new space, she knew that she wanted an area where she felt safe as well as a home large enough where she and her furry friend, Hachi, could live and play. She immediately knew she was home upon stepping foot into her Woodside Homes house in Cadence.

The weekend long Explore Lake Las Vegas Sports Weekend event will feature a series of activitie ...
Lake Las Vegas Sports Weekend kicks off
Provided Content

The award-winning Lake Las Vegas community is kicking off fall with its weekend long Explore Lake Las Vegas Sports Weekend event featuring a series of activities, including pickleball and tennis tournaments, community runs, biking challenges and golf demonstrations. Guests will have the chance to explore Lake Las Vegas’ newest communities. The event runs Oct. 15-18. Visitors are required to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines throughout the community to ensure a safe and enjoyable weekend.

The Cobalt Plan One model home in Skye Canyon is fully furnished, landscaped and ready for move ...
Pardee showcases Cobalt in Skye Canyon
Provided Content

Move-in-ready Cobalt homes in Skye Canyon, including the fully furnished Plan One model, are featured during Pardee Homes’ Opportunity Knocks event, which ends next weekend. The homes are being shown by appointment only.

Jennifer Mount
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS
Provided Content

Colliers International | Las Vegas welcomed Jennifer Mount, CPM, as the firm’s newest property manager. Mount will be responsible for more than 500,000 square feet of commercial real estate consisting of retail, light industrial and office.

The Sandstone floor plan at Mesa Ridge by Toll Brothers in the Mesa village features a built-in ...
Summerlin homes offer multiuse garage spaces
Provided Content

The garage may be one of a home’s hardest-working spaces. According to a survey by Impulse Research, 55 percent of Americans spend between one and two hours each week in the garage working on hobbies, repairs or other activities. A standard two-car garage in an average-sized home comprises approximately 13 to 15 percent of the home’s overall square footage. And the average garage door opens and closes three to five times each day — or approximately 1,500 times per year.