Cadence closes landmark 500th new home

Cadence Henderson’s bustling 2,200-acre master-planned community, is celebrating the closing of its 500th new home.

The local community is one of the most popular in the United States, recently ranking in the top 25 nationally for new-home sales according to a new report from RCLCO.

“We’re building more than houses here at Cadence, we’re building a community,” said Cheryl Gowan, spokesperson for The LandWell Co., developer of Cadence. “We have invested in offering amenities and options that make life even better for our new homeowners, and we love watching the community grow with every new resident.”

Homes are located in neighborhoods from four builders, including Park Place, Chelsea, Gardens at the Park and Cadence at the Park by Woodside Homes; Monroe and Huntington by CalAtlantic Homes; Symphony, Toccata, Crescendo and Encore by Richmond American Homes; and active adult community Heritage by Lennar.

Community amenities include Cadence’s 50-acre Central Park, with views of nearby mountains as well as panoramic views of the Las Vegas Strip and Las Vegas Valley. The park features a playground, pickleball courts, mature trees and free Wi-Fi. Residents also may enjoy Cadence’s six-lane lap pool and colorful 2,000-square-foot splash pad nearby.

Locals can bike through Cadence’s 30 acres of trails that connect to the Las Vegas Wash Trail and River Mountain Loop Trail and to a network of trails that crisscross the Las Vegas Valley. Infrastructure-wise, Cadence was built with complete streets, designed and operated to safely accommodate pedestrians and bicyclists of all ages.

Kids of all ages can gear up for an outdoor adventure next month with the opening of Cadence’s adventure park. Separate playgrounds for younger children and teens will include climbing and water play features, a rope course and slides, with activities scaled for age and ability.

Upon completion, Cadence will boast a broad cross-section of up to 13,250 homes starting from the low $200,000s. Cadence is just minutes from the Galleria Mall at Sunset, The District at Green Valley Ranch, Cowabunga Bay Water Park, St. Rose Dominican Hospitals and several retail centers and restaurants.

For additional information about Cadence, visit cadencenv.com or call the Home Finding Center at 702-558-9366. You can also follow Cadence on Facebook at facebook.com/cadenceNV, on Twitter @CadenceNV or on Instagram @Cadence_NV.