Cadence, Henderson are winners

A recent study conducted by SmartAsset ranked Henderson as one of the top 10 best cities in the U.S. to buy an affordable family home in 2020. In a separate study done by AdvisorSmith, Henderson was ranked as the second safest large city in the country. Additionally, earlier this year, Cadence was ranked in the top 10 best-selling master planning communities in the U.S. by RCLCO and John Burns Real Estate Consulting.

Earlier this year, Cadence was ranked in the top 10 best-selling master-planned communities in the U.S. by RCLCO and John Burns Real Estate Consulting. (Cadence)

For Cadence residents, the answer is clear: Henderson is the perfect place to call home.

And now, Henderson ranks as one of the safest large cities and best places to buy an affordable family home across the country; and Cadence is also being recognized as one of the best master-planned communities.

For those looking to find a house that meets their family’s needs, personality and budgets, Cadence in Henderson offers home options and amenities for every lifestyle — just ask the more than 2,200 families now calling Cadence home.

A recent study conducted by SmartAsset ranked Henderson as one of the top 10 best cities in the U.S. to buy an affordable family home in 2020. In a separate study done by AdvisorSmith, Henderson was ranked as the second safest large city in the country. Additionally, earlier this year, Cadence was ranked in the top 10 best-selling master-planned communities in the U.S. by RCLCO and John Burns Real Estate Consulting.

More and more local families are settling in to Cadence in large part due to its home options and active lifestyle amenities.

Cadence recently announced its sixth builder, Harmony Homes to its variety of homebuilders including Toll Brothers, Woodside Homes, Lennar, StoryBook Homes and Richmond American Homes. Additionally, homebuyers can choose from single-, two- and three-story floor plans ranging from the mid-$200,000s to the upper $400,000s.

Residents of Cadence are taking advantage of the various amenities the larger community has to offer. Central Park includes a pool, several splash pads, pickleball courts and a fitness court. The 5-acre adventure playground boasts a panoramic view of the Las Vegas Strip and has plenty of activities for children of all ages. Some of these amenities are temporarily closed and will reopen under the direction of state and local governments.

For additional information about Cadence, visit cadencenv.com or call the Home Finding Center at 702-558-9366. You can also follow Cadence on Facebook at www.facebook.com/cadenceNV, on Twitter @CadenceNV or on Instagram@Cadence_NV.