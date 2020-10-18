77°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
voter-phone voter-tablet voter-pc
debate-phone debate-tablet debate-pc
Provided Content

Cadence home to many single-person households

Provided Content
October 18, 2020 - 10:28 am
 

When Norida “Nhorry” Aul was looking to move into a new space, she knew that she wanted an area where she felt safe as well as a home large enough where she and her furry friend, Hachi, could live and play. She immediately knew she was home upon stepping foot into her Woodside Homes house in Cadence.

“Hachi feels at home, too,” Nhorry said. “When we aren’t going on walks around the community to enjoy the views, we have so much space to play fetch and run around in the backyard.”

Like Nhorry, many single people are enjoying homeownership. A recent report from SmartAsset found that homeownership rates for single-person households increased by 6.18 percent between 2014 and 2018 and making Henderson one of the top 10 most popular cities across the U.S. where singles are buying homes.

Nhorry and Hachi have lived in Cadence for nearly three years. For Nhorry, owning a home provides the flexibility and opportunity to host parties with family and friends, allowing guests to stay over.

“I love having family and friends stay with me when they come to Las Vegas, but other times I value my own privacy,” Nhorry added. “That’s why I’m glad to have extra guest rooms, so I can still go to my own space and relax.”

A home also provides the opportunity to transform rooms from their typical usage. That could mean that second bedroom becomes a hobby room or the third bedroom becomes an office, or even a gym.

“It may seem like single-person households would buy a smaller home,” said Cheryl Gowan, spokesperson for Cadence. “But that’s not necessarily the case. Some want the extra room for an office, a home gym, game room and still have space for guests to spend the night.”

Cadence offers a variety of homes ranging from 1,300 square feet to 3,000 square feet with single- and two-story homes available. The six homebuilders — Toll Brothers, Woodside Homes, StoryBook Homes, Lennar, Harmony Homes and Richmond American Homes — in Cadence offer various options to personalize the home to individual preference.

This could include adding a gourmet kitchen with double ovens or turning a teen room into a home gym. There are many options to choose from and many ways to make a house a home.

The community also boasts the nearly 50-acre Central Park, which features playgrounds, an adventure playground, splash pads, pool, pickleball courts and an outdoor fitness court. Desert Pulse Park, a city of Henderson park, is also home to the Dakota Dog Park for the furry members of the family.

For additional information on Cadence, visit cadencenv.com or call the Home Finding Center at 702-558-9366. You can also follow Cadence on Facebook at facebook.com/cadenceNV, on Twitter @CadenceNV or on Instagram @Cadence_NV.

MOST READ
1
World champion L.A. Lakers roll into Vegas
World champion L.A. Lakers roll into Vegas
2
State rolls out Trump’s $300 weekly jobless pay
State rolls out Trump’s $300 weekly jobless pay
3
2 guests hit $70K royal flushes at off-strip casino
2 guests hit $70K royal flushes at off-strip casino
4
Trump arrives in Las Vegas, will head to Carson City on Sunday
Trump arrives in Las Vegas, will head to Carson City on Sunday
5
1st day of early voting winds down with nearly 18K casting ballots
1st day of early voting winds down with nearly 18K casting ballots
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Uri Vaknin
Vegas high-rise developer launches podcast
Provided Content

A team of Las Vegas real estate specialists, led by Uri Vaknin, a partner at KRE Capital LLC, who is well-known as a turn-around specialist and has overseen a portfolio of more than 1,300 condos in Las Vegas since 2013, announces the launch of a new real estate podcast focused on condominiums and lessons learned from selling real estate in Las Vegas.

Nova Ridge by Pardee Homes in The Cliffs village offers a dog wash option that’s fully custom ...
Summerlin loves our dogs
Provided Content

With nearly 150 floor plans in 31 neighborhoods throughout 10 distinct villages, the master-planned community of Summerlin offers homes in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the $300,000s to more than $1 million.

The weekend long Explore Lake Las Vegas Sports Weekend event will feature a series of activitie ...
Lake Las Vegas Sports Weekend kicks off
Provided Content

The award-winning Lake Las Vegas community is kicking off fall with its weekend long Explore Lake Las Vegas Sports Weekend event featuring a series of activities, including pickleball and tennis tournaments, community runs, biking challenges and golf demonstrations. Guests will have the chance to explore Lake Las Vegas’ newest communities. The event runs Oct. 15-18. Visitors are required to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines throughout the community to ensure a safe and enjoyable weekend.

The Cobalt Plan One model home in Skye Canyon is fully furnished, landscaped and ready for move ...
Pardee showcases Cobalt in Skye Canyon
Provided Content

Move-in-ready Cobalt homes in Skye Canyon, including the fully furnished Plan One model, are featured during Pardee Homes’ Opportunity Knocks event, which ends next weekend. The homes are being shown by appointment only.

Jennifer Mount
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS
Provided Content

Colliers International | Las Vegas welcomed Jennifer Mount, CPM, as the firm’s newest property manager. Mount will be responsible for more than 500,000 square feet of commercial real estate consisting of retail, light industrial and office.

The Sandstone floor plan at Mesa Ridge by Toll Brothers in the Mesa village features a built-in ...
Summerlin homes offer multiuse garage spaces
Provided Content

The garage may be one of a home’s hardest-working spaces. According to a survey by Impulse Research, 55 percent of Americans spend between one and two hours each week in the garage working on hobbies, repairs or other activities. A standard two-car garage in an average-sized home comprises approximately 13 to 15 percent of the home’s overall square footage. And the average garage door opens and closes three to five times each day — or approximately 1,500 times per year.

Forté enters luxury homebuilding market
Provided Content

Las Vegas-based construction company, Forté Specialty Contractors, celebrating its 10-year anniversary, is pivoting from constructing entertainment, restaurant and retail buildings to supporting the booming luxury housing market.

Korey and Ele Nance moved from Northern Utah to Southern Nevada, and found their home at Cadenc ...
Utah couple starts new chapter at Cadence
Provided Content

After sending off their youngest to college in 2019, Korey and Ele Nance made the long-awaited move from Northern Utah to Southern Nevada, finding home at Cadence master plan in Henderson and never looking back.

Seven new model homes have opened in Mesa Ridge by Toll Brothers in Summerlin. Pictured here is ...
Mesa Ridge in Summerlin opens seven home models
Provided Content

Seven new model homes from two collections — Sky View and Peak — are now open at Mesa Ridge by Toll Brothers in the master-planned community of Summerlin.