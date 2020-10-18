Cadence home to many single-person households

When Norida “Nhorry” Aul was looking to move into a new space, she knew that she wanted an area where she felt safe as well as a home large enough where she and her furry friend, Hachi, could live and play. She immediately knew she was home upon stepping foot into her Woodside Homes house in Cadence.

Norida “Nhorry” Aul and her dog, Hachi, enjoy Cadence's nearby dog parks and dog-friendly amenities. (Cadence)

“Hachi feels at home, too,” Nhorry said. “When we aren’t going on walks around the community to enjoy the views, we have so much space to play fetch and run around in the backyard.”

Like Nhorry, many single people are enjoying homeownership. A recent report from SmartAsset found that homeownership rates for single-person households increased by 6.18 percent between 2014 and 2018 and making Henderson one of the top 10 most popular cities across the U.S. where singles are buying homes.

Nhorry and Hachi have lived in Cadence for nearly three years. For Nhorry, owning a home provides the flexibility and opportunity to host parties with family and friends, allowing guests to stay over.

“I love having family and friends stay with me when they come to Las Vegas, but other times I value my own privacy,” Nhorry added. “That’s why I’m glad to have extra guest rooms, so I can still go to my own space and relax.”

A home also provides the opportunity to transform rooms from their typical usage. That could mean that second bedroom becomes a hobby room or the third bedroom becomes an office, or even a gym.

“It may seem like single-person households would buy a smaller home,” said Cheryl Gowan, spokesperson for Cadence. “But that’s not necessarily the case. Some want the extra room for an office, a home gym, game room and still have space for guests to spend the night.”

Cadence offers a variety of homes ranging from 1,300 square feet to 3,000 square feet with single- and two-story homes available. The six homebuilders — Toll Brothers, Woodside Homes, StoryBook Homes, Lennar, Harmony Homes and Richmond American Homes — in Cadence offer various options to personalize the home to individual preference.

This could include adding a gourmet kitchen with double ovens or turning a teen room into a home gym. There are many options to choose from and many ways to make a house a home.

The community also boasts the nearly 50-acre Central Park, which features playgrounds, an adventure playground, splash pads, pool, pickleball courts and an outdoor fitness court. Desert Pulse Park, a city of Henderson park, is also home to the Dakota Dog Park for the furry members of the family.

