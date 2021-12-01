Cadence in Henderson announces luxury apartments

Cadence welcomes The Spanos Corp. to the growing list of developers, bringing a modern design, urban style multifamily community to the Henderson master plan.

California-based Spanos Corp. plans to build multiple four-story, elevator-served buildings, totaling 265 units with a 10,000-square-foot clubhouse. Occupancy is slated for mid-2022. (he Spanos Corp.)

Cadence welcomes The Spanos Corp. to the growing list of developers, bringing a modern design, urban style multifamily community to the Henderson master plan.

The development plan features multiple four-story, elevator-served buildings, totaling 265 units with seven efficient floor plans, complete with a 10,000-square-foot clubhouse that includes resident amenities, indoors and out. The floor plans range from 617 square feet to 1,320 square feet, including one-, two- and three bedroom units, with private garages available in all buildings. Occupancy is slated for mid-2022.

Since 1960, the Stockton, California-based Spanos Corp. has developed and constructed more than 200,000 multifamily units across the country, completing more than 700 projects in 18 states, including more than 22,000 units built in Las Vegas and Henderson in the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s. Spanos provides Class-A rental communities in sought-after metropolitan areas across the nation by blending lifestyles, amenities and the latest in-home technology for its residents.

“Cadence is the perfect location for this development due to its efficient master plan that includes modern infrastructure, parks, a growing list of services and employers expanding their operations in the surrounding area,” said Michael Forche, the local owner’s representative for The Spanos Corp.

In addition to real estate development activities on a national scale, the Spanos family owns the Los Angeles Chargers of the NFL and is a supporter of multiple community organizations in Nevada and around the nation.

Cadence, a 2,200-acre planned community in Henderson, houses more than 3,300 families and, upon completion, will boast 13,250 homes.

The community is ranked in the top 10 best-selling master-planned communities in the U.S. by RCLCO and John Burns Real Estate Consulting. Offering diverse homes starting in the upper $200,000s. Its amenities include a 50-acre, Wi-Fi enabled central park, 100-acre sports park and fitness court. The community interconnects with Henderson's extensive bicycle and walking trail network, including the Las Vegas Wash and River Mountains Loop trails. Six school sites, retail centers and nearby business parks are also part of Cadence. Additionally, Henderson was ranked the second safest large city in the country by AdvisorSmith in 2021.