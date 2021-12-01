71°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Provided Content

Cadence in Henderson announces luxury apartments

Provided Content
December 1, 2021 - 12:07 pm
 
California-based Spanos Corp. plans to build multiple four-story, elevator-served buildings, to ...
California-based Spanos Corp. plans to build multiple four-story, elevator-served buildings, totaling 265 units with a 10,000-square-foot clubhouse. Occupancy is slated for mid-2022. (he Spanos Corp.)

Cadence welcomes The Spanos Corp. to the growing list of developers, bringing a modern design, urban style multifamily community to the Henderson master plan.

The development plan features multiple four-story, elevator-served buildings, totaling 265 units with seven efficient floor plans, complete with a 10,000-square-foot clubhouse that includes resident amenities, indoors and out. The floor plans range from 617 square feet to 1,320 square feet, including one-, two- and three bedroom units, with private garages available in all buildings. Occupancy is slated for mid-2022.

Since 1960, the Stockton, California-based Spanos Corp. has developed and constructed more than 200,000 multifamily units across the country, completing more than 700 projects in 18 states, including more than 22,000 units built in Las Vegas and Henderson in the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s. Spanos provides Class-A rental communities in sought-after metropolitan areas across the nation by blending lifestyles, amenities and the latest in-home technology for its residents.

“Cadence is the perfect location for this development due to its efficient master plan that includes modern infrastructure, parks, a growing list of services and employers expanding their operations in the surrounding area,” said Michael Forche, the local owner’s representative for The Spanos Corp.

In addition to real estate development activities on a national scale, the Spanos family owns the Los Angeles Chargers of the NFL and is a supporter of multiple community organizations in Nevada and around the nation.

Cadence, a 2,200-acre planned community in Henderson, houses more than 3,300 families and, upon completion, will boast 13,250 homes.

The community is ranked in the top 10 best-selling master-planned communities in the U.S. by RCLCO and John Burns Real Estate Consulting. Offering diverse homes starting in the upper $200,000s. Its amenities include a 50-acre, Wi-Fi enabled central park, 100-acre sports park and fitness court. The community interconnects with Henderson’s extensive bicycle and walking trail network, including the Las Vegas Wash and River Mountains Loop trails. Six school sites, retail centers and nearby business parks are also part of Cadence. Additionally, Henderson was ranked the second safest large city in the country by AdvisorSmith in 2021. For more information about the community, visit cadencenv.com, or call 702-558-9366. Find Cadence on social media at facebook.com/CadenceNV, Twitter @CadenceNV and on Instagram @Cadence_NV.

MOST READ
1
Graney: Home-run coaching hires for Raiders
Graney: Home-run coaching hires for Raiders
2
Man killed in Summerlin restaurant had role in girl’s 2009 shooting death
Man killed in Summerlin restaurant had role in girl’s 2009 shooting death
3
Prominent Las Vegas OB-GYN dies, ‘true leader’ in medical community
Prominent Las Vegas OB-GYN dies, ‘true leader’ in medical community
4
It’s official: Adele Las Vegas residency announced
It’s official: Adele Las Vegas residency announced
5
Lawyers seek info on Tony Hsieh’s dealings with 2 Hollywood actors
Lawyers seek info on Tony Hsieh’s dealings with 2 Hollywood actors
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Savannah by Taylor Morrison features a combined kitchen and gathering room in its Violet floor ...
Summerlin floor plans accommodate holiday events
Provided Content

With the holidays in full swing, the importance of home as a central gathering place for friends and family is illuminated. In the master-planned community of Summerlin, more than 115 floor plans are available in homes of all sizes, styles and price points.

While the general concept of investing in a rental property through a Self-Directed IRA may be ...
Don’t be a rule breaker: IRA rental property guide
Sponsored Content

Real estate is one of the most popular investments to leverage within a Self-Directed IRA. It is a familiar asset if you own your own home or other type of property, it offers diversification from traditional investments, and the rental income and/or capital gains funnel in tax-deferred or tax- free depending on the type of account.

Bridget Atterbom
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS NOV. 20
Provided Content

The Commercial Alliance Las Vegas (CALV) announced its newly elected officers and directors for 2022, with industry leader Angelina Scarcelli becoming president of the commercial real estate organization starting Jan. 1.

The new neighborhood of SkyVu by Christopher Homes is now taking reservations. (Christopher Homes)
Sponsored
Christopher Homes introduces SkyVu in MacDonald Highlands
Sponsored Content

Set high above the Las Vegas Valley on an exclusive hillside with unobstructed city light, golf course and mountain views, SkyVu is now taking reservations

The Howard Hughes Corp., developer of the master-planned community of Summerlin, recently relea ...
Five final homesites for sale at The Ridges in Summerlin
Provided Content

The Howard Hughes Corp., developer of the master-planned community of Summerlin, recently released five final homesites in The Ridges. First opened in 2000, The Ridges is the community’s 793-acre exclusive hillside custom home enclave perched along the valley’s western rim at the foothills of Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.

10-year-old DJ Jace.(Tri Pointe Homes)
Tri Pointe Homes to hold toy drive
Provided Content

In September, Tri Pointe Homes, one of Southern Nevada’s leading homebuilders with a nearly 70-year legacy of building tens of thousands of homes across the Las Vegas Valley, launched “100 Days to Christmas” toy drive to benefit HELP of Southern Nevada. Just a few weeks ago, the homebuilder hosted a toy drive barbecue at the resident-only pool for its three Inspirada neighborhoods, collecting more than 100 new, unwrapped toys and adding 10 more bikes to its growing collection.

Lake Las Vegas golf community in Henderson offers a wide variety of amenities and activities fo ...
Lake Las Vegas offers amenities, activities
Provided Content

Lake Las Vegas is a one-of-a-kind community. In a place where scenic hikes, paddle boarding, live music and happy hours are all within walking distance, neighbors become friends and friends become family. Whether you enjoy being active with friends and family or a glass of wine and live music, there is something for everyone who calls Lake Las Vegas home.

Chris Bishop
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: NOV. 13
Provided Content

Las Vegas Realtors presented its annual awards this week to some of its leading and longtime members. LVR (formerly known as the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors) presented its awards during an in-person event Nov. 6 at the Four Seasons Hotel on the Las Vegas Strip.

Work on a low-income housing development has stated in North Las Vegas. The 156-unit housing co ...
Lake Mead West Apartments breaks ground in North Las Vegas
Provided Content

A new affordable housing development is coming to North Las Vegas. On Monday, the city of North Las Vegas and its development partner Foresight Cos. will officially break ground on Lake Mead West Apartments, a 156-unit housing community at 3300 Coran Lane near Lake Mead Boulevard and Simmons Street, directly across from Ollie Detwiler Elementary School.

Juhl, the loft-style luxury condominium community in downtown Las Vegas, recently sold a two-st ...
Juhl announces sale of penthouse for $1.1M
Provided Content

Juhl, the loft-style luxury condominium community that spans an entire city block in downtown Las Vegas, has announced the $1.1 million sale of its two-story, 14th-floor penthouse. The price per square foot was $584, the highest for a downtown condominium sold in recent years. Today, fewer than 125 condo-homes remain for purchase.