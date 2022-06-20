81°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Provided Content

Cadence kicks off summer with quick move-in options

Provided Content
June 20, 2022 - 9:16 am
 
Henderson master-planned community Cadence offers amenities like the 50-acre Central Park. (Cad ...
Henderson master-planned community Cadence offers amenities like the 50-acre Central Park. (Cadence)
Various homes inside Century Communities’ Suncrest collection are available for quick move-in ...
Various homes inside Century Communities’ Suncrest collection are available for quick move-in. (Century Communities)
Available from Richmond American Homes is the Paige model in the Andante neighborhood. Starting ...
Available from Richmond American Homes is the Paige model in the Andante neighborhood. Starting in the upper $600,000s, the 2,500-square-foot, ranch-style home provides a number of luxe amenities. (Richmond American)

Ranked as one of the nation’s Top 10 best-selling master-planned communities, Cadence in Henderson offers quick move-in options for future residents to experience their dream home and community amenities in as little as 30 to 60 days.

With close proximity to shopping, dining and plenty of outdoor recreations, Cadence residents can soak up the sun throughout the year and enjoy easy access to the resident-only pool, the newly opened Smith’s Marketplace and the eclectic assortment of shops and restaurants in the Water Street District.

Homebuilders Richmond American Homes and Century Communities offer models ranging from the mid-$400,000s to the upper $600,000s. These quick move-in homes include three bedrooms, at least 2½ baths and boast their own unique features.

Starting in the mid-$400,000s are the Boston models inside Richmond American Homes’ Arioso neighborhood. The attached, two-story homes tout 1,500 square feet of living space and offer a relaxing covered patio, perfect for wine night with friends under the stars or a cozy movie marathon inside.

Also, available from Richmond American Homes is the Paige model in the Andante neighborhood. Starting in the upper $600,000s, the 2,500-square-foot, ranch-style home provides a number of luxe amenities. From the open-concept layout inside to the spacious backyard area outside, there’s room for everyone in the family to enjoy summer barbecues with friends.

Various homes inside Century Communities’ Suncrest collection also are available for quick move-in. Ranging from the upper $400,000s to $600,000s, homes in this community span 1,955 square feet to 3,262 square feet, each home showcasing breathtaking indoor and outdoor living spaces. Dozens of options are available for full personalization so your home can be as unique as you.

Those interested in quick move-in options can check Cadence’s website for an inventory of models on the roster from these and other builders including Lennar, Toll Brothers, StoryBook Homes, Harmony Homes and Woodside Homes.

Among its latest community additions, Smith’s Marketplace opened in late January in Cadence. Additional retail is in the works, including nine retailers (Starbucks, Domino’s Pizza, Café Rio and Wells Fargo) that will occupy a 16-acre space located near Smith’s Marketplace. The retail shops will open in early 2023.

Cadence is home to the 50-acre Central Park, which offers a variety of features including picnic areas, splash pads, pickleball courts, a fitness court, community pool, 5-acre adventure playground, pavilion and two amphitheaters.

Desert Pulse Park features a playground and, for Fido and friends, is home to the Dakota Dog Park. Alongside Central Park and Desert Pulse Park, there are several more parks planned for Cadence. Two additional neighborhood parks will be located along various areas of Grand Cadence Boulevard as well as along Sunset Road.

Henderson was also ranked the second safest large city in the country by AdvisorSmith in 2021.

For more information on the Cadence community, visit cadencenv.com, or call 702-558-9366. Find Cadence on social media at facebook.com/CadenceNV, Twitter@CadenceNV and on Instagram @Cadence_NV.

MOST READ
1
Largest fire in 25 years torches 10 downtown buildings
Largest fire in 25 years torches 10 downtown buildings
2
Feds: Lake Mead could become ‘useless’ without major water use cuts
Feds: Lake Mead could become ‘useless’ without major water use cuts
3
4 companies bringing hundreds of jobs to Southern Nevada
4 companies bringing hundreds of jobs to Southern Nevada
4
Las Vegas home sellers slashing prices as mortgage rates climb
Las Vegas home sellers slashing prices as mortgage rates climb
5
Raiders’ value expected to soar after Broncos’ record sale
Raiders’ value expected to soar after Broncos’ record sale
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Moro Pointe by Richmond American Homes is one of 11 neighborhoods in Summerlin that is down to ...
11 Summerlin neighborhoods near sell-out
Provided Content

Eleven neighborhoods in the master-planned community of Summerlin are down to fewer than 50 homes remaining, with some neighborhoods offering even fewer homes and nearing sell-out. In many cases, final home sales create special opportunities for buyers to take advantage of homebuilder offers that may include special pricing, extra upgrades and other incentives.

Arioso is one of 13 affordable senior housing communities by Ovation Design & Development. (Ova ...
Affordable senior apartments to open
Provided Content

Ovation Design Development, a local multifamily housing developer, held the grand opening of Arioso, a 195-unit affordable rental community for qualified low-income seniors in southwest Las Vegas. The complex is part of Ovation’s commitment to provide high-quality living centers, complete with recreational and resident service components, for low-income seniors, many of whom are on fixed incomes.

As summer heats up, so does the fun at Downtown Summerlin, including the Summerlin Sounds summe ...
Summer fun at Downtown Summerlin
Provided Content

The Summerlin Sounds summer concert series kicked off June 8 and runs every Wednesday through July 13.

Canyon Springs High School English teacher Martin Vece, center in red shirt, with some of his s ...
Martin Vece of Canyon Springs wins Move 4 Less’ Favorite Teacher contest
Provided Content

Martin Vece, a Canyon Springs High School English teacher, was named “Favorite Teacher” following a contest for Teacher Appreciation Week. Move 4 Less sponsored the contest where nominees had to answer one question: “Why does this teacher make you smile?” This coincides with the Move 4 Less tagline: “Smile! It’s Moving Day!”

Reflection Bay Golf Club tees up charitable tournaments
Provided Content

Reflection Bay Golf Club, an award-winning Jack Nicklaus-designed course at Lake Las Vegas, is hosting a full lineup of charitable tournaments that will benefit several nonprofit organizations throughout Southern Nevada this year.

The Watermark The Watermark, a planned downtown Henderson mixed-use project, will be a multile ...
The Watermark to offer residential, commercial spaces
Provided Content

Downtown Henderson’s newest mixed-use project is bringing more flavor and entertainment to the Water Street District. The Watermark, an upcoming multilevel building with retail, office space and residential units, has signed leases with six retail and business establishments that will be opening their doors on the first floor of The Watermark later this year.

This Seven Hillis mansion has listed for $3.4 million. The Henderson custom-built home measures ...
Seven Hills mansion lists for $3.4 million
Sponsored Content

An estate showcasing one of the largest available lots in Henderson’s highly sought-after and exclusive Seven Hills community has hit the market for $3.4 million. Erika Delk of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Nevada Properties has been selected to represent the home, located at 2686 Ponte Vecchio Terrace in the prestigious gated subdivision of Terracina.

The Clark County Red Rock Canyon Legacy Trail project, designed to connect Summerlin its hikers ...
Summerlin marks National Trails Day
Provided Content

Summerlin is home to 200-plus miles of existing trailways. The master-planned community will mark Saturday’s American Hiking Society’s National Trails Day with recognition of the Clark County Red Rock Canyon Legacy Trail project, designed to connect Summerlin, its hikers and cyclists to the Red Rock Canyon.

Team Carver
Summerlin property lists for $1.7M
Provided Content

An estate located in Eagle Hills, one of Summerlin’s top luxury communities, has hit the Las Vegas market. The spacious multilevel home at 9237 White Tail Drive, represented by Leslie Carver of Team Carver, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties, is listed for $1,700,000.

Two resort-style 55-plus communities offered by Trilogy by Shea Homes in the Las Vegas area con ...
Las Vegas Trilogy communities to debut new homes
Provided Content

Las Vegas is known for its seemingly endless list of things to do, world-class entertainment and dining, but it’s also a place with 315-plus days of sunshine a year, state and national parks and many outdoor activities — from canyons to lakes and beyond. Two resort-style 55-plus communities offered by Trilogy by Shea Homes in the Las Vegas area continue to inspire interest and excitement from homebuyers seeking a blend of outdoor living, adventure, wellness and happiness.