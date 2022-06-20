Cadence kicks off summer with quick move-in options

Ranked as one of the nation’s Top 10 best selling master-planned communities, Cadence in Henderson offers quick move-in options for future residents to experience their dream home and community amenities in as little as 30 to 60 days.

Henderson master-planned community Cadence offers amenities like the 50-acre Central Park. (Cadence)

Various homes inside Century Communities’ Suncrest collection are available for quick move-in. (Century Communities)

Available from Richmond American Homes is the Paige model in the Andante neighborhood. Starting in the upper $600,000s, the 2,500-square-foot, ranch-style home provides a number of luxe amenities. (Richmond American)

Ranked as one of the nation’s Top 10 best-selling master-planned communities, Cadence in Henderson offers quick move-in options for future residents to experience their dream home and community amenities in as little as 30 to 60 days.

With close proximity to shopping, dining and plenty of outdoor recreations, Cadence residents can soak up the sun throughout the year and enjoy easy access to the resident-only pool, the newly opened Smith’s Marketplace and the eclectic assortment of shops and restaurants in the Water Street District.

Homebuilders Richmond American Homes and Century Communities offer models ranging from the mid-$400,000s to the upper $600,000s. These quick move-in homes include three bedrooms, at least 2½ baths and boast their own unique features.

Starting in the mid-$400,000s are the Boston models inside Richmond American Homes’ Arioso neighborhood. The attached, two-story homes tout 1,500 square feet of living space and offer a relaxing covered patio, perfect for wine night with friends under the stars or a cozy movie marathon inside.

Also, available from Richmond American Homes is the Paige model in the Andante neighborhood. Starting in the upper $600,000s, the 2,500-square-foot, ranch-style home provides a number of luxe amenities. From the open-concept layout inside to the spacious backyard area outside, there’s room for everyone in the family to enjoy summer barbecues with friends.

Various homes inside Century Communities’ Suncrest collection also are available for quick move-in. Ranging from the upper $400,000s to $600,000s, homes in this community span 1,955 square feet to 3,262 square feet, each home showcasing breathtaking indoor and outdoor living spaces. Dozens of options are available for full personalization so your home can be as unique as you.

Those interested in quick move-in options can check Cadence’s website for an inventory of models on the roster from these and other builders including Lennar, Toll Brothers, StoryBook Homes, Harmony Homes and Woodside Homes.

Among its latest community additions, Smith’s Marketplace opened in late January in Cadence. Additional retail is in the works, including nine retailers (Starbucks, Domino’s Pizza, Café Rio and Wells Fargo) that will occupy a 16-acre space located near Smith’s Marketplace. The retail shops will open in early 2023.

Cadence is home to the 50-acre Central Park, which offers a variety of features including picnic areas, splash pads, pickleball courts, a fitness court, community pool, 5-acre adventure playground, pavilion and two amphitheaters.

Desert Pulse Park features a playground and, for Fido and friends, is home to the Dakota Dog Park. Alongside Central Park and Desert Pulse Park, there are several more parks planned for Cadence. Two additional neighborhood parks will be located along various areas of Grand Cadence Boulevard as well as along Sunset Road.

Henderson was also ranked the second safest large city in the country by AdvisorSmith in 2021.

For more information on the Cadence community, visit cadencenv.com, or call 702-558-9366. Find Cadence on social media at facebook.com/CadenceNV, Twitter@CadenceNV and on Instagram @Cadence_NV.