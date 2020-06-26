Cadence offers financial incentives

Moving into a new home can be a long, grueling process. Thankfully with Cadence’s special, limited-time incentive and quick move-in homes, there’s no better time to buy your dream home than now.

Moving into a new home can be a long, grueling process. Thankfully with Cadence’s special, limited-time incentive and quick move-in homes, there is no better time to buy your dream home than now.

Cadence is offering a special incentive, offering a $3,500 credit toward the purchase of a new home. Many homebuyers have taken advantage of the incentive, and the offer will close once 100 homes have sold. For details, visit cadencenv.com.

Those looking to buy a quick move-in home can spend less time waiting for their home to be built and more time decorating and enjoying their new space.

Homes available for quick move-in include the Jasmine model inside the Gardens at the Park neighborhood from Woodside Homes, a one-story house featuring three bedrooms and two-car garage. Starting in the lower $400,000s, the 1,833-square-foot home includes a covered courtyard and optional home office.

Another home available for quick move-in is the Pineridge model in the Italiante architectural design inside the Concord neighborhood from Toll Brothers. This one-story home with three bedrooms, three baths and three-car garage starts in the low $500,000s and offers a spa-like master bath with natural light and quartz countertops.

Richmond American Homes’ Delaney model inside the Adagio neighborhood is also available for quick move-in. The 2,220-square-foot ranch-style home offers three bedrooms, two baths and a two-car garage starting in the low $400,000s.

Additional amenities include a gourmet kitchen with spacious granite countertops.

These quick move-in options allow homeowners to transition into their new space in as little as 30 to 60 days. Check Cadence’s website often to see what new models are on the roster. Options may be available from other Cadence builders including Lennar, StoryBook Homes and Richmond American Homes.

Cadence, a 2,200-acre planned community in Henderson, offers various amenities for residents. Central Park includes a pool, several splash pads, pickleball courts and a fitness court. The 5-acre adventure playground has plenty of activities for children of all ages and those who are young at heart. Some of these amenities are closed and will reopen under the direction of state and local governments.

Residents of Cadence are taking advantage of the exclusive virtual events and activities that the community has been offering. Lately, kids and families have been enjoying community movie nights, scavenger hunts and coloring contests.

The community also partnered with Vegas Valley Winery to host a guided, virtual wine tasting event for the adults, with a sommelier and tour of the winery. Even throughout these times, Cadence is finding ways for neighbors to spend time together without leaving the comfort of their homes.

Cadence houses more than 2,000 families and, upon completion, will boast 13,250 homes. Also, Cadence is ranked in the top 10 bestselling master-planned communities in the U.S. by RCLCO and John Burns Real Estate Consulting. And Henderson was recently ranked the second-safest large city in the country by AdvisorSmith.

Just minutes from all of the action, residents are close to the Galleria at Sunset mall, The District at Green Valley Ranch, Cowabunga Bay Water Park, Henderson Hospital and several retail centers and restaurants.

For additional information about Cadence, visit cadencenv.com or call the Home Finding Center at 702-558-9366.