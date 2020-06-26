104°F
Cadence offers financial incentives

June 26, 2020 - 2:31 pm
 

Moving into a new home can be a long, grueling process. Thankfully with Cadence’s special, limited-time incentive and quick move-in homes, there is no better time to buy your dream home than now.

Cadence is offering a special incentive, offering a $3,500 credit toward the purchase of a new home. Many homebuyers have taken advantage of the incentive, and the offer will close once 100 homes have sold. For details, visit cadencenv.com.

Those looking to buy a quick move-in home can spend less time waiting for their home to be built and more time decorating and enjoying their new space.

Homes available for quick move-in include the Jasmine model inside the Gardens at the Park neighborhood from Woodside Homes, a one-story house featuring three bedrooms and two-car garage. Starting in the lower $400,000s, the 1,833-square-foot home includes a covered courtyard and optional home office.

Another home available for quick move-in is the Pineridge model in the Italiante architectural design inside the Concord neighborhood from Toll Brothers. This one-story home with three bedrooms, three baths and three-car garage starts in the low $500,000s and offers a spa-like master bath with natural light and quartz countertops.

Richmond American Homes’ Delaney model inside the Adagio neighborhood is also available for quick move-in. The 2,220-square-foot ranch-style home offers three bedrooms, two baths and a two-car garage starting in the low $400,000s.

Additional amenities include a gourmet kitchen with spacious granite countertops.

These quick move-in options allow homeowners to transition into their new space in as little as 30 to 60 days. Check Cadence’s website often to see what new models are on the roster. Options may be available from other Cadence builders including Lennar, StoryBook Homes and Richmond American Homes.

Cadence, a 2,200-acre planned community in Henderson, offers various amenities for residents. Central Park includes a pool, several splash pads, pickleball courts and a fitness court. The 5-acre adventure playground has plenty of activities for children of all ages and those who are young at heart. Some of these amenities are closed and will reopen under the direction of state and local governments.

Residents of Cadence are taking advantage of the exclusive virtual events and activities that the community has been offering. Lately, kids and families have been enjoying community movie nights, scavenger hunts and coloring contests.

The community also partnered with Vegas Valley Winery to host a guided, virtual wine tasting event for the adults, with a sommelier and tour of the winery. Even throughout these times, Cadence is finding ways for neighbors to spend time together without leaving the comfort of their homes.

Cadence houses more than 2,000 families and, upon completion, will boast 13,250 homes. Also, Cadence is ranked in the top 10 bestselling master-planned communities in the U.S. by RCLCO and John Burns Real Estate Consulting. And Henderson was recently ranked the second-safest large city in the country by AdvisorSmith.

Just minutes from all of the action, residents are close to the Galleria at Sunset mall, The District at Green Valley Ranch, Cowabunga Bay Water Park, Henderson Hospital and several retail centers and restaurants.

For additional information about Cadence, visit cadencenv.com or call the Home Finding Center at 702-558-9366.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MacDonald Highlands, one of Henderson’s most sought-after custom-home communities, has four new homes on the market. All four include a modern, contemporary design and are listed for sale with Ivan Sher of the Ivan Sher Group, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties.

Vegas Golden Knights Nate Schmidt and Alec Martinez with his dog, Hank, and A’ja Wilson from the Las Vegas Aces along with other celebrities and community leaders will share personal messages of encouragement and strength to kick off the 26th annual and first-ever virtual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade. Parade enthusiasts throughout Las Vegas and beyond are encouraged to visit summerlinpatrioticparade.com to watch the premiere at 9 a.m. on July 4.

Nestled in a peaceful desert setting against Jack Nicklaus’ Bear’s Best golf course, Fairway Hills by Toll Brothers is a gated neighborhood that features a clean and contemporary design, prestigious amenities and the designation of being the only luxury condominium community in the sought-after Ridges village.

Beazer Homes will showcase a collection of new single and two-story homes at its Tierra Vista community on June 27 and 28 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tierra Vista is an intimate, gated community located in the quiet suburbs of northeast Henderson. Starting from the $350,000s, the community offers spacious floor plans on large homesites, along with the high-caliber design and construction Beazer is known for. Manyhomesites at Tierra Vista also feature breathtaking views of the Strip and surrounding mountains, and are large enough to create a poolside oasis.

 
It’s hard to think of a modern luxury that hasn’t been included in One Las Vegas’ newly upgraded Penthouse Collection, which currently includes three prestigious 20th floor residences ranging in size from 1,344 square feet to 2,857 square feet and featuring expansive windows and balconies to maximize views.

Pardee Homes is offering rare opportunities to purchase move-in-ready model homes in choice locations throughout the valley, complete with designer-furnished interiors and professionally landscaped yards, according to Division President Klif Andrews.

Two neighborhoods in the village of South Square offer the ultimate in convenience with a Summerlin address. Among the master-planned community’s newest neighborhoods are Stonegate by KB Home and Trilogy by Shea Homes. Located just off the 215 Beltway at Town Center Drive, South Square is near major retail and the thriving Gardens Plaza, home to a variety of neighborhood services, including popular coffee shops and restaurants. With proximity to the Beltway, getting anywhere in the valley from South Square is easy and quick.

Opening later this month, shareDOWNTOWN — a brand new apartment complex that pairs a vibrant, stylish urban lifestyle with relaxing, personal spaces in downtown Las Vegas’ Arts District — has released the first 16 units for leasing and is offering a limited time, early-bird move-in special of just $199, a savings of more than $900 (with approved credit).

As people continue to spend more and more time inside their houses, it has become overwhelmingly clear how important some rooms are to the overall design and function of the home. In early 2020, architects and interior designers predicted that the dual-purpose bathroom would become one of the hottest residential design trends of the year — one that has grown in popularity amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

